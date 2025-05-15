Latest Headlines

CARTA, Library Are Among Winners In Kelly Budget

  • Thursday, May 15, 2025

CARTA and the Public Library are among those slated for significant increases in the "tight" Kelly administration budget for 2025-2026.

The library is slated for an extra $500,000. That would raise the city contribution from $7.3 million to $7.8 million.

CARTA, where officials have said it faces a "fiscal cliff," are in line to go from $5.8 million to $7,645,000.

Kevin Roig, the mayor's chief of staff, told City Council members that the mayor feels that CARTA "has historically been under-funded."

In contrast, CARTA last year got no funding from the county. This year CARTA has asked the county for help on several specific projects.

All the administration budget numbers are subject to change by the City Council, which has the final say-so.

The Department of Technical Services (IT) has a budget slated to rise in connection with a reorganization that is seeing seven employees and two contract workers out of a job. Overall, there are to be 25 more employees for a total of 83.

Administrator Gerald Neal said one continuing focus has been city police cameras scattered throughout the city that he said have been "up and down, up and down." He said the camera system is very complex and he is assigning a dedicated five-member staff to get them work correctly.

Mr. Neal said he is working closely on cybersecurity with the help of the private Fortress firm.

The City Commission budget is $996,657 - up $44,239. There are 12 positions, including the nine council members.

The city judge is at $638,307 - up $34,834. There are eight positions.

The city attorney's office is at $2.4 million with new positions including a paralegal and a legal office manager. 

 

 

Latest Headlines
Over 33,000 Apply On First Day Of Lee Vouchers
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2025
CARTA, Library Are Among Winners In Kelly Budget
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2025
Tax Increase Not In Current City Budget Proposal, But Officials Say Way Must Be Found For Fire, Police Raises
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2025
Concrete Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures On Interstate 75
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2025
Dalton Airport Breaks Ground For Hangar Expansion
Dalton Airport Breaks Ground For Hangar Expansion
  • Government
  • 5/15/2025
County Efficiency Task Force Recommends $3.7 Million In Immediate Savings, $50.5 Million Over 10 Years
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2025
Breaking News
CARTA, Library Are Among Winners In Kelly Budget
  • 5/15/2025

CARTA and the Public Library are among those slated for significant increases in the "tight" Kelly administration budget for 2025-2026. The library is slated for an extra $500,000. That would ... more

Concrete Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures On Interstate 75
  • 5/15/2025

Drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that temporarily impact traffic. As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to ... more

Collins Facing Murder Charge After Gunfight On North Hickory Street
Collins Facing Murder Charge After Gunfight On North Hickory Street
  • 5/15/2025

Police arrested 34-year-old Demontra Quintez Collins for the murder of 27-year-old Jamel Daeshun Sutton after a gunfight in the 1200 block of North Hickory Street on Wednesday afternoon. Police ... more

Breaking News
LaFayette, Ga., Man Is One Of Victims Of I-75 Crash In Gordon County, Ga.
LaFayette, Ga., Man Is One Of Victims Of I-75 Crash In Gordon County, Ga.
  • 5/15/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/15/2025
Higher Pay Sought For Juvenile Court Magistrates; Sheriff Seeks $1.8 Million In Increases
  • 5/14/2025
Rezoning For Smaller Parcels Denied For "Problem Property" On Forest Avenue
  • 5/14/2025
Lookout Mountain, Tn., Eyeing 5% Property Tax Increase
  • 5/14/2025
Opinion
From The Best To The Best - And Response
  • 5/15/2025
Cruelty Is The Point
  • 5/15/2025
Sympathy For Apathy
  • 5/14/2025
School Board - Stay Focused
  • 5/14/2025
The Connection Between Education And Crime - And Response
  • 5/14/2025
Sports
Despite Trailing Early, Red Wolves Respond With 3 Unanswered Goals To Pick Up Win At Home Over FC Naples
Despite Trailing Early, Red Wolves Respond With 3 Unanswered Goals To Pick Up Win At Home Over FC Naples
  • 5/15/2025
Lookouts Waste Burns' Gem
  • 5/15/2025
#12/17 Vols Wrap Up Regular-Season Play At #5/8 Arkansas
#12/17 Vols Wrap Up Regular-Season Play At #5/8 Arkansas
  • 5/15/2025
Lookouts Offense Stumbles In 4-1 Loss
  • 5/14/2025
Randy Smith: MLB Does The Right Thing....Finally
Randy Smith: MLB Does The Right Thing....Finally
  • 5/14/2025
Happenings
Coveted Liberty Bell Award Goes To Longtime Broadcaster Earl Freudenberg
Coveted Liberty Bell Award Goes To Longtime Broadcaster Earl Freudenberg
  • 5/15/2025
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About The Pope, Moon, Schools, New Tenants And Eating
  • 5/14/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Stone Fizz
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Stone Fizz
  • 5/12/2025
Library’s 8th Annual Zine Fest Set For Saturday
  • 5/14/2025
SDMHA Annual Cruise-In Is May 17
SDMHA Annual Cruise-In Is May 17
  • 5/13/2025
Entertainment
Texas String Assembly Plays At Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert
Texas String Assembly Plays At Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert
  • 5/15/2025
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
  • 5/13/2025
Riverfront Nights To Kick Off On May 31
  • 5/13/2025
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
  • 5/13/2025
WUTC’s Richard Winham Announces Retirement; Public Invited To Celebrate At June 22 Benefit Concert
WUTC’s Richard Winham Announces Retirement; Public Invited To Celebrate At June 22 Benefit Concert
  • 5/13/2025
Opinion
From The Best To The Best - And Response
  • 5/15/2025
Cruelty Is The Point
  • 5/15/2025
Sympathy For Apathy
  • 5/14/2025
Dining
Food Bank Has Plant Giveaway For Your Garden
  • 5/13/2025
Jefferson’s Restaurants Announce Inaugural “Teacher Of The Year” Winners
Jefferson’s Restaurants Announce Inaugural “Teacher Of The Year” Winners
  • 5/6/2025
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
  • 5/2/2025
Business
Tennessee Unemployment Rate Declines
  • 5/15/2025
Georgia's Unemployment Rate Holds At 3.6% For 11 Consecutive Months
  • 5/15/2025
Alderman Enterprises Adds Jonathan Hartley As Managing Partner, Celebrates 10th Anniversary
  • 5/15/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 5/15/2025
Real Estate Transfers For May 8-14
  • 5/15/2025
Dalton Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Hamilton Street Rural Workforce Housing Project
Dalton Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Hamilton Street Rural Workforce Housing Project
  • 5/15/2025
Student Scene
GNTC’s Youth Success Academy Holds 2025 Walker County Campus Graduation Ceremony
GNTC’s Youth Success Academy Holds 2025 Walker County Campus Graduation Ceremony
  • 5/15/2025
Whitwell High Senior Receives DAR Good Citizens Scholarship Award
  • 5/15/2025
Cami Dragoo Awarded 1st Place In Inaugural D.A.R.E. Program Essay At CSAS
Cami Dragoo Awarded 1st Place In Inaugural D.A.R.E. Program Essay At CSAS
  • 5/15/2025
Living Well
Dr. Andrew Carlone Joins Center For Sports Medicine And Orthopaedics
Dr. Andrew Carlone Joins Center For Sports Medicine And Orthopaedics
  • 5/15/2025
East Hamilton’s Newest Memory Care Community Prepares To Welcome Its 1st Residents
East Hamilton’s Newest Memory Care Community Prepares To Welcome Its 1st Residents
  • 5/15/2025
Southside Veterinary Clinic Upgrades To Larger Clinic And New Name
Southside Veterinary Clinic Upgrades To Larger Clinic And New Name
  • 5/14/2025
Memories
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
  • 5/15/2025
Chattanooga's Olympia Park And The Fourth Of July 1902
Chattanooga's Olympia Park And The Fourth Of July 1902
  • 5/10/2025
"Dead Men Do Tell Tales: Captain John Farquahr’s Story" Program Planned For May 24
  • 5/9/2025
Outdoors
Chattanooga Celebrates Active Transportation And Youth Engagement With 2 Signature Cycling Events
  • 5/15/2025
Boat Operator Dies At Dale Hollow Reservoir
  • 5/15/2025
Tennessee State Veterinarian Issues Alert For New World Screwworm
Tennessee State Veterinarian Issues Alert For New World Screwworm
  • 5/13/2025
Travel
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
  • 5/13/2025
Ten Ruminations (Or Lessons) From 11 Years Living Abroad
  • 5/6/2025
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing May 18 Features Les Butler And Old Time Preachers Quartet
Red Back Hymnal Singing May 18 Features Les Butler And Old Time Preachers Quartet
  • 5/14/2025
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Announces Youth Day
  • 5/13/2025
"I'm Going To Do My Part" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 5/14/2025
Obituaries
Robert Thomas
Robert Thomas
  • 5/15/2025
Rodney Ray Davis
Rodney Ray Davis
  • 5/15/2025
Joseph “Bob” Robert Wheat, Jr.
  • 5/15/2025
Government
Dalton Airport Breaks Ground For Hangar Expansion
Dalton Airport Breaks Ground For Hangar Expansion
  • 5/15/2025
Red Bank PD Increases Seat Belt Enforcement During National "Click It Or Ticket" Mobilization
Red Bank PD Increases Seat Belt Enforcement During National "Click It Or Ticket" Mobilization
  • 5/15/2025
Guns And Drugs Found In Stolen Car - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 5/15/2025