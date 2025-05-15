Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, May 15, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BEASLEY,HORACE EUGENE
37 JACK LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
74 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING

BEGLEY,KEVIN SCOTT
1843 S PRAIRIE CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

BONNER,ACE
1601 S HWATHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

BONNER,DAVID MONTREL
4618 SAINT ELMO AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

BRANNON,JONATHAN MATTHEW
917 UPCHURCH LN CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

BROWN,GINGER ANN
219 THOMAS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
ROBBERY

BUNTON,DAWN RENEE
9012 WACONDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CAL,ERVIN L
1960 ACER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

CALDWELL,GARRISON JAMAR
9336 LANCER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

CLARK,CONNIE G
26900 RHEA COUNTY HWY SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DENNISON,ELIZABETH
8421 1/2 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
ROBBERY

DOUGLAS,CEDRIC JERMAINE
2712 WILLIAM ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY

GREER,HEATHER NICOLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GROGINS,KYMEISHA BRE SHAY
2467 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071106
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

HARMON,KENDRAL LATRON
621 MEMORIAL DR APT 804 CHATTANOOGA, 374155521
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HIGGINBOTHAM,CECIL LOUIS
6240 AIR PARK DRIVE ROOM 240 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

HIGGINBOTHAM,CECIL LOUIS
6240 AIR PARK DRIVE ROOM 240 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HILL,JIMMY LEBRON
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS BURNING

HOLLINS,VATONYA LYTREESE
5007 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HULSEY,DON CHARLES
1158 MOUNTAIN ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IRBY,RODDARIUS DEVON
3401 CHAMPBELL ST APT 310 CHATTANOOGA, 36105
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

JOHNSON,ABRAHAM DENVER
1609 WILSON ROAD ROSSVILLE, 37406
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JONES,ANTHONY CORNELIUS
1222 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JOYNER,JAMARIE ADELL
17 SCRUGGS ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Georgia State Patrol
Charges:

LANNING,JOANNA JODIE
1784 DENTVILLE RD DELANO, 37325
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

LANSDEN,ARSENIO LAMAR
5306 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LANSDEN,VICKIE S
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LAYNE,CHRISTOPHER DAVID
7636 DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

LEWIS,KEITH CHRISTOPHER
4217 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

LOFTON,WILLIAM KEVIN
5442 TOWNE HILLS LN Hixson, 373433798
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOPEZ VICENTE,DARLIN BEATRIZ
119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LUCAS,RODNEY E
220 CULVER ST A CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

MAR QUEZ FONSECA,YANNELIS
1513 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

MCCONNELL,LINDA JEAN
1640 DOGWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MCREYNOLDS,SHATONIA L
1020 W 37TH ST APT C201 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT

MILLSAP,DENAYZIA
3519 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

MITCHELL,QUINTARIUS ANTWION
4051 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MUSSARED,ANDREW C
8421 1/2 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
ROBBERY

NOWLIN,MICHAEL TRENT
1351 PASSENGER STREET APT #166 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ONEAL,RAYMOND P
3716 CARL WHITE PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

RIDLEY,JESSE RAYMOND
4715 TRICIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

ROGERS,CODY RANDAL
6316 CEDAR COVE LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

SANTIAGO,ASHLEY CRISTAL
UNKNOWN ,
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SHERARD,ANTHONY CLARENCE
4313 TENNESSEE AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

SMITH,CRYSTAL DAWN
4704 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

SMITH,CYRIA DAMARIS
4902 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SMITH,MORIAH HALI
4106 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SPAINHOWER,KATIE LYNN
714 ASHLEY FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

STEELE,GARY ANDREW
1533 A THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

STEWART,COLEMAN
HOMELESS NASHVILLE, 38011
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

STUDIMIRE,TANEKA NICOLE
1913 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

STURDIVANT,TIFFANY DORIAN
2226 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WILLIAMS,MARCUS LAVELLE
1700 EAST BOY SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

ALBERCHT, CANDICE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BEASLEY, HORACE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 74
Date of Birth: 08/11/1950
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
BEGLEY, KEVIN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/17/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BONNER, ACE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
BONNER, DAVID MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BRANNON, JONATHAN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/09/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BROWN, GINGER ANN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/12/1975
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY
BUNTON, DAWN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/09/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CAL, ERVIN L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/26/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
CALDWELL, GARRISON JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
CLARK, CONNIE G
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 11/23/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DENNISON, ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY
DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
GREER, HEATHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GROGINS, KYMEISHA BRE SHAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
GUPTILL, MYLES WADE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/13/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING***MUST APPEAR***
HARMON, KENDRAL LATRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/05/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HIGGINBOTHAM, CECIL LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, JIMMY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS BURNING
HOLLINS, VATONYA LYTREESE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/16/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HULSEY, DON CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/08/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IRBY, RODDARIUS DEVON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/04/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/11/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, TONY RAY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/29/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
JONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Georgia State Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANNING, JOANNA JODIE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 07/18/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LANSDEN, ARSENIO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/14/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LANSDEN, VICKIE S
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/20/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LAYNE, CHRISTOPHER DAVID
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/16/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
LEWIS, KEITH CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/08/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LOFTON, WILLIAM KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/15/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LONGWITH, BRADLEY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSS.
    OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LUCAS, RODNEY E
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/14/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
MAR QUEZ FONSECA, YANNELIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/16/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
MCCONNELL, LINDA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/21/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MCREYNOLDS, SHATONIA L
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/16/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
MILLSAP, DENAYZIA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/22/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
MITCHELL, QUINTARIUS ANTWION
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MUSSARED, ANDREW C
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/06/2001
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY
NOWLIN, MICHAEL TRENT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ONEAL, RAYMOND P
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/19/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
QUINN, DEREK
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
RIDLEY, JESSE RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
RIVAS, ANGEL IVAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/21/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ROGERS, CODY RANDAL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/28/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SANTIAGO, ASHLEY CRISTAL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SLOCUM, MONTELS DEWON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/26/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, CRYSTAL DAWN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/13/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SMITH, CYRIA DAMARIS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/20/1987
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SMITH, MORIAH HALI
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SPAINHOWER, KATIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/13/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
STEELE, GARY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/24/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
STEWART, COLEMAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/29/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/06/1984
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STURDIVANT, TIFFANY DORIAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLIAMS, MARCUS LAVELLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/30/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE






