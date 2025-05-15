Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ALBERCHT, CANDICE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/15/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BEASLEY, HORACE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 74

Date of Birth: 08/11/1950

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING BEGLEY, KEVIN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/17/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONNER, ACE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/18/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY BONNER, DAVID MONTREL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/30/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BRANNON, JONATHAN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/09/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BROWN, GINGER ANN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/12/1975

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

ROBBERY BUNTON, DAWN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/09/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CAL, ERVIN L

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/26/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CALDWELL, GARRISON JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

CLARK, CONNIE G

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 11/23/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DENNISON, ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/07/1979

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

ROBBERY DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/12/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY GREER, HEATHER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GROGINS, KYMEISHA BRE SHAY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GUPTILL, MYLES WADE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/13/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING***MUST APPEAR*** HARMON, KENDRAL LATRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/05/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HIGGINBOTHAM, CECIL LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/23/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, JIMMY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS BURNING HOLLINS, VATONYA LYTREESE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 01/16/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HULSEY, DON CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 10/08/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE IRBY, RODDARIUS DEVON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/04/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/11/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JOHNSON, TONY RAY

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/29/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA) JONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/04/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Georgia State Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANNING, JOANNA JODIE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 07/18/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) LANSDEN, ARSENIO LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/14/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LANSDEN, VICKIE S

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 09/20/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT LAYNE, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/16/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

LEWIS, KEITH CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/08/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT LOFTON, WILLIAM KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/15/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT LONGWITH, BRADLEY ALAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

POSS.

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LUCAS, RODNEY E

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/14/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI MAR QUEZ FONSECA, YANNELIS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/16/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT MCCONNELL, LINDA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/21/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MCREYNOLDS, SHATONIA L

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/16/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT MILLSAP, DENAYZIA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/22/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE MITCHELL, QUINTARIUS ANTWION

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/29/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MUSSARED, ANDREW C

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/06/2001

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

ROBBERY

NOWLIN, MICHAEL TRENT

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/19/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ONEAL, RAYMOND P

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 11/19/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT QUINN, DEREK

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/17/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY RIDLEY, JESSE RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/28/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT RIVAS, ANGEL IVAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/21/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE ROGERS, CODY RANDAL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/28/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SANTIAGO, ASHLEY CRISTAL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/30/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) SLOCUM, MONTELS DEWON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/26/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SMITH, CRYSTAL DAWN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/13/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S SMITH, CYRIA DAMARIS

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/20/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT SMITH, MORIAH HALI

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SPAINHOWER, KATIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/13/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) STEELE, GARY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/24/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE STEWART, COLEMAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/29/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/06/1984

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT STURDIVANT, TIFFANY DORIAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WILLIAMS, MARCUS LAVELLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/30/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



