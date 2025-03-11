Fires Contained In Long Stretch From Rossville To Near Chickamauga; 1 House Burns

The brush fires that spanned a long stretch in northern Walker County have been contained as of Wednesday morning, officials said.Walker County officials said, "There will still be fires and smoke within the containment zone. Fire officials expect this will continue through Thursday and residents with respiratory issues are advised to stay indoors."Georgia Forestry, Rossville Fire and Walker County Fire Rescue are monitoring the containment zone."A team of U.S.Forest Service Hotshots will be performing fire suppression activities to stop fire spread and lower fire intensity near containment lines, reducing the chance of fire crossing containment lines."We greatly appreciate all of the first responders from across the region who responded with assistance as part of Tri-State Mutual Aid."The multiple brush fires were sparked along a four-mile stretch from Rossville to near Chickamauga.The fires appear to have been started by sparks from a train that ignited combustible material near the tracks, officials said.Firefighters staging on Chris Lane saved more than a half dozen homes from fast moving flames. Aside from Chris Lane, no evacuations have been needed, as fire crews are staged in areas where there is the greatest risk of exposure to homes and residents, it was stated.Fire officials say one home on South Mission Ridge did burn, but there was no one home at the time.Multiple agencies from Tri-State Mutual Aid assisted.