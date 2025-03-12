Tourism Group Eyes New 6,000 Capacity Downtown Amphitheater, Filling New Hotel Rooms

Barry White, CEO of Chattanooga Tourism Co., told members of the County Commission on Wednesday that a 6,000 capacity amphitheater is being eyed downtown.

Mr. White said a location has not been determined.

He said he has spoken with a developer who constructed a similar amphitheater in Huntsville.

Current plans, he said, would be for 3,000 seats and room for 3,000 standing.

He said an amphitheater would not only be a tourism draw, but a new amenity for local residents.

Mr. White also said that hotel room usage here has been flat for the past two months at the same time that over 1,100 new hotel rooms are coming online.

Those include the Waymark at the old Chattanooga Bank Building, a new Embassy Suites at Fourth and Broad, a new Drury Plaza at the Sports Barn site and a new Caption by Hyatt on Main Street.

He said, "Now the challenge becomes to attract more people to fill those rooms. We will need to attract 900 more visitors per day to fill those rooms."

Mr. White said Hamilton County led Tennessee in hotel room sales growth with a 0.9 percent year-over-year increase, outpacing both state and national trends.

He said there is a continuing study on what sports facilities are needed here to draw groups for tournaments and competitions.

The tourism leader also said it has been 28 years since the Convention Center was updated. He said it needs a larger ballroom and a larger attached hotel.

Mr. White said, "Tourism remains a driving force for economic growth, supporting over 30,000 local jobs and generating more than $70 million in local tax revenue - saving each Hamilton County household approximately $1,205 annually. According to the latest data, Chattanooga welcomed 10.7 million visitors, with over 77 percent of visitor spending taking place in local businesses like restaurants, attractions, and shops -demonstrating tourism’s far-reaching economic benefits beyond lodging.

"Chattanooga’s reputation as an events destination continues to grow, driving millions in economic impact. Last year, the Chattanooga Tourism Co. serviced 253 events, drawing over 299,000 attendees and generating $183.9 million in economic impact. From national sporting events to major conventions, these gatherings bring significant revenue to the region while reinforcing Chattanooga’s status as a premier destination for both leisure and business travelers,"

The full 2024 Annual Report is now available online.