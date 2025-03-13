Chattanooga Bracing For Possible Severe Storms On Saturday

A chance of severe storms is in the Chattanooga forecast for Saturday.
Amy Maxwell of Hamilton County Emergency Management (HCOEM) said, "The office continues to receive weather updates from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Morristown, TN regarding the severe weather approaching our area on Saturday.
"GET PREPARED AHEAD OF TIME! If you live or work in Hamilton County, TN., sign up for HCOEM’s emergency notifications for you and your family to plan ahead.
This is also a great time to check your weather radio.
Make sure the device is turned on and have fresh batteries installed.
"Stay weather aware and stay tuned to your local media outlets.
Here is the latest Chattanooga forecast:
Friday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2am and 5am, then showers likely after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday
Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 73. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Saturday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Sunday
Showers, mainly before 8am. High near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 64.