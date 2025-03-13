Chattanooga Bracing For Possible Severe Storms On Saturday

A chance of severe storms is in the Chattanooga forecast for Saturday.

Amy Maxwell of Hamilton County Emergency Management (HCOEM) said, "The office continues to receive weather updates from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Morristown, TN regarding the severe weather approaching our area on Saturday.

"GET PREPARED AHEAD OF TIME! If you live or work in Hamilton County, TN., sign up for HCOEM’s emergency notifications for you and your family to plan ahead.

This is also a great time to check your weather radio.Make sure the device is turned on and have fresh batteries installed.

"Stay weather aware and stay tuned to your local media outlets.