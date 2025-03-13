Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Bracing For Possible Severe Storms On Saturday

  • Thursday, March 13, 2025
A chance of severe storms is in the Chattanooga forecast for Saturday.
 
Amy Maxwell of Hamilton County Emergency Management (HCOEM) said, "The office continues to receive weather updates from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Morristown, TN regarding the severe weather approaching our area on Saturday.
 
"GET PREPARED AHEAD OF TIME! If you live or work in Hamilton County, TN., sign up for HCOEM’s emergency notifications for you and your family to plan ahead.
This is also a great time to check your weather radio.
Make sure the device is turned on and have fresh batteries installed.
 
"Stay weather aware and stay tuned to your local media outlets.
Sign up for our emergency notifications:  Registration Link:  https://bit.ly/3TuXbcj?r=qr
 
Here is the latest Chattanooga forecast:
 
Friday Night
 
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2am and 5am, then showers likely after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
 
Saturday
Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 73. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
 
Saturday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
 
Sunday
Showers, mainly before 8am. High near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
 
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
 
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 64.
Latest Headlines
Grand Jury No Bills, True Bills, And Dismissed
  • Government
  • 3/13/2025
Work Starts Monday On Renovation Of Walnut Street Bridge
  • Breaking News
  • 3/13/2025
Woman Complains Of Tear Gas Exposure After SWAT Call - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 3/13/2025
Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued For Hamilton County For Fine Particle Pollution For March 13
  • Breaking News
  • 3/13/2025
McCallie Swim Coach Corcoran Steps Aside; Hamilton Named Head Coach
McCallie Swim Coach Corcoran Steps Aside; Hamilton Named Head Coach
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/13/2025
Teenager Arrested After Throwing Knife At Mother, Sibling - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 3/13/2025
Breaking News
Work Starts Monday On Renovation Of Walnut Street Bridge
  • 3/13/2025

Work starts Monday on an 18-month renovation of the popular Walnut Street Bridge. The major project is to cost over $35 million. Officials said steps will be taken to accommodate several ... more

Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued For Hamilton County For Fine Particle Pollution For March 13
  • 3/13/2025

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for Hamilton County for Fine Particle Pollution for Thursday. Officials said air quality is in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range, which ... more

Chief Chambers Tackling High Police Vacancy Rate
  • 3/13/2025

City of Chattanooga Chief of Police John Chambers told the Pachyderm Club on Monday he is tackling the 22 percent vacancy rate he inherited in August with changes in the hiring process and workplace ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/13/2025
Teenager Arrested After High-Speed Chase On Motorcycle
  • 3/12/2025
Man, 27, Arrested After Chase In Stolen EPB Van
  • 3/12/2025
City Election Cost Set At $206,892; Runoffs May Add $50,000 To $75,000
  • 3/12/2025
Charles Poss Back On Signal Mountain Town Council After 4-Month Break
  • 3/12/2025
Opinion
There Should Not Be A Reward For Doing Things Wrong
  • 3/11/2025
Green V. Greene
Green V. Greene
  • 3/11/2025
Sovereignty
  • 3/13/2025
Top Senate Stories: Republicans Roll Back Right To Bail
  • 3/13/2025
Consequences - And Response
  • 3/12/2025
Sports
Three Wrestling Mocs Set To Compete In NCAA Championships
  • 3/12/2025
Randy Smith: Lofton Documentary A Must See
Randy Smith: Lofton Documentary A Must See
  • 3/12/2025
Chattanooga FC Home Opener To Be Played At 1 p.m. Due To Inclement Weather
  • 3/12/2025
Lady Flames Prepare For Division II South Region Hoops Opener
  • 3/11/2025
Lanier, Zeigler Selected As The Sporting News Third Team All-Americans
  • 3/12/2025
Happenings
Elnora Kirby Turns 102 On Sunday
Elnora Kirby Turns 102 On Sunday
  • 3/12/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Beyond Middle Age
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Beyond Middle Age
  • 3/12/2025
Library Hosts Comedian Tiffany Haddish For Storytime March 15
  • 3/12/2025
Stars At The Jewish Cultural Center
Stars At The Jewish Cultural Center
  • 3/13/2025
This Week In The Arts
  • 3/13/2025
Entertainment
John Shearer: ‘Six Triple Eight’ Actress Shanice Shantay Williams Enjoying Living In Chattanooga
John Shearer: ‘Six Triple Eight’ Actress Shanice Shantay Williams Enjoying Living In Chattanooga
  • 3/12/2025
Shikoh To Perform Guitar Recital At Lee March 20
Shikoh To Perform Guitar Recital At Lee March 20
  • 3/12/2025
They Might Be Giants Comes To The Signal March 21
They Might Be Giants Comes To The Signal March 21
  • 3/12/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 3/24/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Returns To Ross's Landing May 31
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Returns To Ross's Landing May 31
  • 3/11/2025
Opinion
There Should Not Be A Reward For Doing Things Wrong
  • 3/11/2025
Green V. Greene
Green V. Greene
  • 3/11/2025
Sovereignty
  • 3/13/2025
Dining
The Woodshop In St. Elmo Adding Pick-Up Food
  • 3/6/2025
Daniel Starkey Now Has Sole Ownership Of Attack Of The Tatsu At The Tomorrow Building
  • 3/6/2025
Cloudland At McLemore To Host Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt April 20
  • 3/10/2025
Business
Mitch Cochran From Cleveland Named Food City Store Manager Of The Year
Mitch Cochran From Cleveland Named Food City Store Manager Of The Year
  • 3/13/2025
Georgia January Unemployment Rate Holds At 3.6%
  • 3/13/2025
U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Awards Chattanooga Area Chamber Of Commerce With 5-Star Accreditation
  • 3/12/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: March Market Report
  • 3/13/2025
Real Estate Transfers For March 6-12
  • 3/13/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 3/13/2025
Student Scene
Baylor's Elizabeth Silva Wins State Poetry Out Loud Competition
Baylor's Elizabeth Silva Wins State Poetry Out Loud Competition
  • 3/13/2025
McCallie Students Participate In Local Service Projects
  • 3/13/2025
GPS Seniors Inducted Into Cum Laude Society
GPS Seniors Inducted Into Cum Laude Society
  • 3/13/2025
Living Well
Hamilton County Unveils State’s First Overdose Prevention Team, Announces Renewal Project To Combat Opioid Crisis
Hamilton County Unveils State’s First Overdose Prevention Team, Announces Renewal Project To Combat Opioid Crisis
  • 3/12/2025
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Announces 2025 Miracle Champion
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Announces 2025 Miracle Champion
  • 3/12/2025
Lee University To Host 65 Roses 5K March 29 To Benefit Cystic Fibrosis Research
Lee University To Host 65 Roses 5K March 29 To Benefit Cystic Fibrosis Research
  • 3/12/2025
Memories
SDMHA Regional History Fair Is March 15
SDMHA Regional History Fair Is March 15
  • 3/12/2025
Hiram Beene Moore, MD Tennessee Historical Marker Dedication Is March 16
  • 3/11/2025
New State Historical Marker Unveiling Set For Chickamauga Mound Off Amnicola Highway March 8
New State Historical Marker Unveiling Set For Chickamauga Mound Off Amnicola Highway March 8
  • 3/6/2025
Outdoors
PHOTOS: Springtime At Soddy Gulf
PHOTOS: Springtime At Soddy Gulf
  • 3/12/2025
Crabtree Farms Hosts 25th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival April 25-27
  • 3/11/2025
Updated Design Revealed For The Next Phase Of Walker Rocks Park
Updated Design Revealed For The Next Phase Of Walker Rocks Park
  • 3/10/2025
Travel
Hamilton County Announces Grand Opening Of Dog Paddle Park At Chester Frost Park
  • 3/10/2025
21st Annual Trails And Trilliums Festival Celebrates Nature And Discovery In Tennessee
  • 3/4/2025
AAA's 4-Diamond Designation Awarded To Cloudland At McLemore Resort
  • 3/3/2025
Church
Jack Clark – Making The Piano Talk
Jack Clark – Making The Piano Talk
  • 3/13/2025
Second Missionary Baptist Announces 80th Annual Men's Day March 23
Second Missionary Baptist Announces 80th Annual Men's Day March 23
  • 3/13/2025
Women's Celebration At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Is March 23
Women's Celebration At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Is March 23
  • 3/11/2025
Obituaries
Charles Howard Flowers
Charles Howard Flowers
  • 3/12/2025
Judith “Judy” Gail Bowen Schrader
Judith “Judy” Gail Bowen Schrader
  • 3/12/2025
Charlene Phillips Beard
Charlene Phillips Beard
  • 3/12/2025
Government
Rep. Dan Howell Appointed To Executive Committee Of Council Of State Governments South
  • 3/12/2025
Woman Complains Of Tear Gas Exposure After SWAT Call - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 3/13/2025
Teenager Arrested After Throwing Knife At Mother, Sibling - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/13/2025