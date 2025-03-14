Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Area Bracing For Severe Storms, Possible Flash Flooding

  • Friday, March 14, 2025
The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) is urging residents to prepare for a potentially dangerous multi-day severe weather outbreak that could produce severe thunderstorms with hurricane-like forced wind gusts and strong tornadoes.

The National Weather Service said high winds will continue in the mountains and foothills through Saturday night with winds up to 80 mph by the evening. This will also raise concerns for the spread of any ongoing wildfires in the region.
See the High Wind Warning now in effect for more details.

A severe weather outbreak is likely across portions of the eastern United States Saturday into Saturday night with the greatest threat in east Tennesse being along the Cumberland Plateau, southeast Tennessee, and southwest North Carolina.

Widespread and significant damaging winds are likely. There is also a threat for tornadoes and large hail. Some details regarding the severe weather threat remain uncertain, so stay tuned to the forecast for additional updates.

Also, with multiple rounds of storms, there is a threat for flash flooding by Saturday evening, especially west of Interstate 75.

HCOEM officials said, "Today is the day to PREPARE and MAKE A PLAN! Here are some important things to remember:

Create an EMERGENCY KIT

Flashlight with extra batteries

Weather Radio

First Aid Kit

Emergency Supplies
1 gallon of water per person per day
Non-perishable foods
Prescription medications
Personal hygiene products
Important documents
Driver’s License
Insurance papers
Medical information

HAVE A PLAN

Do you have a safe place to go for severe weather?
Basement – away from windows and doors
Mobile homes will NOT sustain winds over 70 mph. So, make sure to reach out to friends or family members who have a basement in their home.

"If the electricity goes out and you do have a generator, please make sure your generator is OUTSIDE your home with proper ventilation. Vapors from a generator can be released and can cause illness or even death! Never add fuel while a generator is running.

Know the difference between a TORNADO WATCH and a TORNADO WARNING.
Tornado Watch: Weather conditions are favorable for a tornado
Tornado Warning: TAKE ACTION. There is imminent danger to life and property. Immediately take shelter in a safe place.

Also, EPB officials said they are "keeping a close eye on this weekend's forecasted severe storms to ensure we're prepared to respond to any damage. All EPB and contractor crews will be on standby all weekend to repair outages that cannot be restored by our smart grid.

"We'll also be ready with several crews from outside our service area. Remember to download the new version of the MyEPB app, which is the fastest and easiest way to report and monitor outages. 

"We also suggest customers use the following tips to prepare:

Sign up for emergency alerts at HamiltonReady.org.
Secure lawn furniture, patio umbrellas and other items that cause damage in high winds.
Drive carefully. If you have to be on the road, take caution in high winds and on slick roads.
Charge phones, power banks and other important equipment.
Prepare with flashlights, batteries and bottled water. 

