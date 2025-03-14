County Schools Working With Chattanooga Prep To Support Seniors, Strengthen School

County school officials said they are working with Chattanooga Preparatory School to seek to strengthen the school and allow it to keep operating.

Officials also said that they are working with seniors to help support them toward graduation.

A focus began on Chattanooga Prep after a teacher there, Kenya White, was arrested on charges including solicitation of a minor.

In the wake of the arrest, Chattanooga Prep CEO Brad Scott stepped down and principal Diamond Kelley resigned. Dr. Angel Ulmer, head of human resources, took early retirement.

County school officials said, "Our top priority is supporting the students at Chattanooga Prep and safeguarding their academic progress. We are currently verifying senior credits and taking any necessary corrective actions to ensure that the Senior Class will graduate on-time. We are hopeful that all 50 seniors will graduate on time, but more collaboration is needed before we can state this definitively.

"Hamilton County Schools and Chattanooga Prep continue to work together to address the recent concerns regarding teacher licensure and ensure compliance with state requirements. Through our collaborative efforts, we have identified a few of Chatt Prep's 50 teachers are not eligible for a teaching license, permit, or waiver. We are actively taking steps to secure the appropriate certifications, waivers, or permits for the remaining teachers to ensure all instructional staff meet state guidelines.

"As we move forward, we are committed to strengthening procedures for verifying teacher eligibility to prevent future issues. Through ongoing collaboration and accountability, we are confident in our ability to resolve this matter so that Chattanooga Prep can continue providing a high-quality education to its scholars for years to come."