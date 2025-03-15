Chattanooga In Path Of Line Of Deadly Tornadoes; 3 Killed In Missouri

Chattanooga was in the path of a line of deadly tornadoes on Saturday.

Near the start of the furious outbreak, three people were killed in Butler County, Missouri, where a trailer park was destroyed and a grocery store and other buildings and homes were wrecked.

Chattanoogans, after sunny skies on Friday, awoke to heavy rain along with constant thunder bolts and lightning flashes.

In addition to the tornado threat, Chattanooga was also under a flood watch. Several rounds of heavy rain were expected through Sunday morning. Most areas were expected to get 2-3 inches of rain, with higher amounts in some locations.

The National Weather Service said, "A severe weather outbreak is likely across portions of the eastern United States today into tonight with the greatest threat in East Tennessee being along the Cumberland Plateau, Southeast Tennessee and southwest North Carolina.

"Widespread and significant damaging winds are likely. There is also a threat for tornadoes and large hail."



