Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BARNEY,CORNELIUS LADARIUS
1691 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUFORD,ADRIAN LEBRON
2313 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BUFORD,ADRIAN LEBRON
2313 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURTON,SYDNEY SHAE
313 GARDNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURTON,SYDNEY SHAE
313 GARDNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO
CHANDLER,RYLAN C
345 ISBELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DUNN,DENNIS LEE
313 EASTVIEW CIRCLE GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
ELAM,JEREMY BRENTON
1590 PEAVINE ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
GREEN,ADRIAN MAURICE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HAMILL,BRIAN EDWARD
9311 BILL READ ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HENSON,MICAH TAD ANTHONY
925 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
HODGES,FREDDIE LEE
3624 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HOLMAN,HUNTER MICHEAL
406 KELSEY DR CLARKSVILLE, 37042
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOWARD,RICHARD LELAND
7429 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
JOHNSON,TONY RAY
3104 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JUAN,FRANCISO PEDRO
1611 LYNNBROOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
LONG,JASON GREGORY
9699 SLIPPERY ELM LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
LOVINGOOD,SARA MAKENZIE
1421 CLOVERDALE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MAPLES,TROY AUSTIN
1111 LIBERTY ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCKINNEY,KERRY LAMAR
1802 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
MENDEZ,SERGIO D
1912 RANDOLPH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER PARKING
MOSLEY,KENNEDY
2304 NORTHBRIAR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
OTONIEL,RODRIGUEZ ZAVALA
6167 TALL PINE LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
PIGG,MATTHEW GRAYSON
2295 SHADY LANE NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PORTER,JAMES ANDREW
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS VOP
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR CONVICTI
SHERRARD,AUBREY LYNN
6919 WAKEROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
FALSE REPORTS
SHIPLEY,ERIC RYAN
1364 OSAGE DR SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TAYLOR,JAMES AMAUD
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE CLEVELAND, 37363
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TAYLOR,MARIO GLENDEL
1012 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEWELDE,HABTOM MEASHO
1799 BRIDGEWATER DR AVON, 46123
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THOMAS,MIRACLE RENEE DAMETRIA
204 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THOMAS,NICHOLAS KEVIN
63 OTTO LANE N DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TURNER,AALIYAH T
1228 POPLAR STREET CT., #H CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLIAMS,BILLY JOSEPH
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WOOD,DARRYON LEBRON
1008 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|BARNEY, CORNELIUS LADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CHANDLER, RYLAN C
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/30/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ELAM, JEREMY BRENTON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|GREEN, ADRIAN MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/28/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HAMILL, BRIAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/24/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HENSON, MICAH TAD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
|
|HODGES, FREDDIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HOLMAN, HUNTER MICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HOWARD, RICHARD LELAND
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/29/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JUAN, FRANCISO PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|LOVINGOOD, SARA MAKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/17/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MAPLES, TROY AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MCKINNEY, KERRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MENDEZ, SERGIO D
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPROPER PARKING
|
|MOSLEY, KENNEDY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
|
|PIGG, MATTHEW GRAYSON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/04/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|PORTER, JAMES ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/21/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS VOP
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR CONVICTI
|
|SHIPLEY, ERIC RYAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/10/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, NICHOLAS KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WILLIAMS, BILLY JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/03/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|WOOD, DARRYON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025
Charge(s):
|