Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARNEY,CORNELIUS LADARIUS

1691 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BUFORD,ADRIAN LEBRON

2313 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBUFORD,ADRIAN LEBRON2313 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURTON,SYDNEY SHAE313 GARDNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:23 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEBURTON,SYDNEY SHAE313 GARDNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:23 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOOCHANDLER,RYLAN C345 ISBELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest:23 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:SPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDUNN,DENNIS LEE313 EASTVIEW CIRCLE GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:Collegedale PDCharges:ELAM,JEREMY BRENTON1590 PEAVINE ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739Age at Arrest:26 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEGREEN,ADRIAN MAURICEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:52 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)HAMILL,BRIAN EDWARD9311 BILL READ ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYHENSON,MICAH TAD ANTHONY925 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:31 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONHODGES,FREDDIE LEE3624 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:47 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTHOLMAN,HUNTER MICHEAL406 KELSEY DR CLARKSVILLE, 37042Age at Arrest:26 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTHOWARD,RICHARD LELAND7429 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest:61 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:JOHNSON,TONY RAY3104 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:56 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEJUAN,FRANCISO PEDRO1611 LYNNBROOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYLONG,JASON GREGORY9699 SLIPPERY ELM LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:42 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGLOVINGOOD,SARA MAKENZIE1421 CLOVERDALE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:22 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMAPLES,TROY AUSTIN1111 LIBERTY ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest:28 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCKINNEY,KERRY LAMAR1802 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:ASSAULTMENDEZ,SERGIO D1912 RANDOLPH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPROPER PARKINGMOSLEY,KENNEDY2304 NORTHBRIAR CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest:31 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, SUSPENDEDOTONIEL,RODRIGUEZ ZAVALA6167 TALL PINE LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONPIGG,MATTHEW GRAYSON2295 SHADY LANE NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest:25 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCTASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPORTER,JAMES ANDREWHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest:60 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS VOPUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR CONVICTISHERRARD,AUBREY LYNN6919 WAKEROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:18 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:ASSAULTFALSE REPORTSSHIPLEY,ERIC RYAN1364 OSAGE DR SODDY DASIY, 37379Age at Arrest:39 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETAYLOR,JAMES AMAUD8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE CLEVELAND, 37363Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTTAYLOR,MARIO GLENDEL1012 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest:44 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETEWELDE,HABTOM MEASHO1799 BRIDGEWATER DR AVON, 46123Age at Arrest:42 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHOMAS,MIRACLE RENEE DAMETRIA204 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYTHOMAS,NICHOLAS KEVIN63 OTTO LANE N DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)TURNER,AALIYAH T1228 POPLAR STREET CT., #H CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest:22 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:DISORDERLY CONDUCTWILLIAMS,BILLY JOSEPH936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest:47 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DISORDERLY CONDUCTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWWOOD,DARRYON LEBRON1008 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BARNEY, CORNELIUS LADARIUS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/17/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/19/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CHANDLER, RYLAN C

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/30/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ELAM, JEREMY BRENTON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/19/1998

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE GREEN, ADRIAN MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/28/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HAMILL, BRIAN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/24/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HENSON, MICAH TAD ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON HODGES, FREDDIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HOLMAN, HUNTER MICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/29/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOWARD, RICHARD LELAND

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 06/29/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JUAN, FRANCISO PEDRO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY LOVINGOOD, SARA MAKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/17/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MAPLES, TROY AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCKINNEY, KERRY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/07/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MENDEZ, SERGIO D

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/20/2001

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPROPER PARKING MOSLEY, KENNEDY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED PIGG, MATTHEW GRAYSON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/04/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PORTER, JAMES ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 05/21/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS VOP

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR CONVICTI SHIPLEY, ERIC RYAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/10/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT THOMAS, NICHOLAS KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/11/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WILLIAMS, BILLY JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/03/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW WOOD, DARRYON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/15/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



