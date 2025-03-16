Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, March 16, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARNEY,CORNELIUS LADARIUS
1691 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BUFORD,ADRIAN LEBRON
2313 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BUFORD,ADRIAN LEBRON
2313 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURTON,SYDNEY SHAE
313 GARDNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURTON,SYDNEY SHAE
313 GARDNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO

CHANDLER,RYLAN C
345 ISBELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DUNN,DENNIS LEE
313 EASTVIEW CIRCLE GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

ELAM,JEREMY BRENTON
1590 PEAVINE ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

GREEN,ADRIAN MAURICE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HAMILL,BRIAN EDWARD
9311 BILL READ ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HENSON,MICAH TAD ANTHONY
925 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

HODGES,FREDDIE LEE
3624 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HOLMAN,HUNTER MICHEAL
406 KELSEY DR CLARKSVILLE, 37042
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOWARD,RICHARD LELAND
7429 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

JOHNSON,TONY RAY
3104 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JUAN,FRANCISO PEDRO
1611 LYNNBROOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

LONG,JASON GREGORY
9699 SLIPPERY ELM LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING

LOVINGOOD,SARA MAKENZIE
1421 CLOVERDALE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MAPLES,TROY AUSTIN
1111 LIBERTY ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCKINNEY,KERRY LAMAR
1802 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

MENDEZ,SERGIO D
1912 RANDOLPH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER PARKING

MOSLEY,KENNEDY
2304 NORTHBRIAR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

OTONIEL,RODRIGUEZ ZAVALA
6167 TALL PINE LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

PIGG,MATTHEW GRAYSON
2295 SHADY LANE NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PORTER,JAMES ANDREW
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS VOP
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR CONVICTI

SHERRARD,AUBREY LYNN
6919 WAKEROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
FALSE REPORTS

SHIPLEY,ERIC RYAN
1364 OSAGE DR SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TAYLOR,JAMES AMAUD
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE CLEVELAND, 37363
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TAYLOR,MARIO GLENDEL
1012 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TEWELDE,HABTOM MEASHO
1799 BRIDGEWATER DR AVON, 46123
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THOMAS,MIRACLE RENEE DAMETRIA
204 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

THOMAS,NICHOLAS KEVIN
63 OTTO LANE N DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

TURNER,AALIYAH T
1228 POPLAR STREET CT., #H CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WILLIAMS,BILLY JOSEPH
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

WOOD,DARRYON LEBRON
1008 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

