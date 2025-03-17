Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

AGUSTIN GOMEZ MARIO,JAVIER

1618 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

UNSIGNED REGISTRATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BOSTON,CELESTE WATONNYA

2381 Infantry Dr Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

ASSAULT



CAMPBELL,TAJAY L

80 RICHMOND HILL STATEN ISLAND, 10314

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG.)



CARTER,KEILA SHRON

2009 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



GLASS,RONALD EUGENE

2117 N CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HESTER,ASHLEY NECCO

3649 TANAKA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE



HUGHLEY,LIONEL FRANCIS

5532 OLD MISSION RD Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS



HUMPHREY,THADDIUS LATRONE

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HURT,GREGORY SHANE

7328 MIDFIELD DR Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



KIRK,GREGORY BERNARD

3606 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KIRK,GREGORY BERNARD

3606 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LAPLANTE,JOSHUA LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

INDECENT EXPOSURE



LOWE,DELILAH DENISE

10608 RIVERMIST LN KNOXVILLE, 37922

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PEREZ-PEREZ,FERNANDO

178 RAMSEY ST NE CLEVELAND, 373124845

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



PINES,ANTONIO DARTEZ

3400 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PLUMMER,STEPHANIE LYNN

1484 PARKER RD MANCHESTER, 37355

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



REED,DUSTIN MICHAEL

114 WASHINGTON AVE ETOWAH, 37331

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



SANDERS,KIERAN TEON

707 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SMITH,JAMES DAVID

6830 MARTHA AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SORRELLS,ALBERT EDWARD

HOMELESS ROME, 30161

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



TALLEY,MORRIS DEVON

4507 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



VOYLES,ARNOLD RAY

219 IOWA AVE HOMELESS DAYTON, 373211652

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



WILKINS,KENNETH LAVELL

1723 NEWELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG.)



WILKINS,VALERIE LOVLL

2107 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG.)



WILKINS,VALERIE LOVLL

2107 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG.)

