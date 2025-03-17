Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, March 17, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGUSTIN GOMEZ MARIO,JAVIER
1618 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
UNSIGNED REGISTRATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BOSTON,CELESTE WATONNYA
2381 Infantry Dr Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
ASSAULT

CAMPBELL,TAJAY L
80 RICHMOND HILL STATEN ISLAND, 10314
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG.)

CARTER,KEILA SHRON
2009 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GLASS,RONALD EUGENE
2117 N CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HESTER,ASHLEY NECCO
3649 TANAKA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE

HUGHLEY,LIONEL FRANCIS
5532 OLD MISSION RD Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

HUMPHREY,THADDIUS LATRONE
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HURT,GREGORY SHANE
7328 MIDFIELD DR Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

KIRK,GREGORY BERNARD
3606 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KIRK,GREGORY BERNARD
3606 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LAPLANTE,JOSHUA LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE

LOWE,DELILAH DENISE
10608 RIVERMIST LN KNOXVILLE, 37922
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PEREZ-PEREZ,FERNANDO
178 RAMSEY ST NE CLEVELAND, 373124845
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

PINES,ANTONIO DARTEZ
3400 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PLUMMER,STEPHANIE LYNN
1484 PARKER RD MANCHESTER, 37355
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

REED,DUSTIN MICHAEL
114 WASHINGTON AVE ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SANDERS,KIERAN TEON
707 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SMITH,JAMES DAVID
6830 MARTHA AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SORRELLS,ALBERT EDWARD
HOMELESS ROME, 30161
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TALLEY,MORRIS DEVON
4507 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

VOYLES,ARNOLD RAY
219 IOWA AVE HOMELESS DAYTON, 373211652
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

WILKINS,KENNETH LAVELL
1723 NEWELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG.)

WILKINS,VALERIE LOVLL
2107 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG.)

WILKINS,VALERIE LOVLL
2107 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG.)

