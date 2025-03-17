Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AGUSTIN GOMEZ MARIO,JAVIER
1618 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
UNSIGNED REGISTRATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOSTON,CELESTE WATONNYA
2381 Infantry Dr Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
ASSAULT
CAMPBELL,TAJAY L
80 RICHMOND HILL STATEN ISLAND, 10314
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG.)
CARTER,KEILA SHRON
2009 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GLASS,RONALD EUGENE
2117 N CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HESTER,ASHLEY NECCO
3649 TANAKA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE
HUGHLEY,LIONEL FRANCIS
5532 OLD MISSION RD Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
HUMPHREY,THADDIUS LATRONE
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HURT,GREGORY SHANE
7328 MIDFIELD DR Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
KIRK,GREGORY BERNARD
3606 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KIRK,GREGORY BERNARD
3606 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LAPLANTE,JOSHUA LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE
LOWE,DELILAH DENISE
10608 RIVERMIST LN KNOXVILLE, 37922
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEREZ-PEREZ,FERNANDO
178 RAMSEY ST NE CLEVELAND, 373124845
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
PINES,ANTONIO DARTEZ
3400 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PLUMMER,STEPHANIE LYNN
1484 PARKER RD MANCHESTER, 37355
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
REED,DUSTIN MICHAEL
114 WASHINGTON AVE ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SANDERS,KIERAN TEON
707 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SMITH,JAMES DAVID
6830 MARTHA AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SORRELLS,ALBERT EDWARD
HOMELESS ROME, 30161
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TALLEY,MORRIS DEVON
4507 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
VOYLES,ARNOLD RAY
219 IOWA AVE HOMELESS DAYTON, 373211652
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
WILKINS,KENNETH LAVELL
1723 NEWELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG.)
WILKINS,VALERIE LOVLL
2107 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG.)
WILKINS,VALERIE LOVLL
2107 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG.)
Here are the mug shots:
|BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/05/1973
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CAMPBELL, TAJAY L
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CARTER, KEILA SHRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CHANEY, RICHARD DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/15/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GLASS, RONALD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HESTER, ASHLEY NECCO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/10/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE
|
|HUGHLEY, LIONEL FRANCIS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
|
|HUMPHREY, THADDIUS LATRONE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HURT, GREGORY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|JOHNSON, ANDRIAN DECARLOS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VOP
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM
|
|KAY, EMILY LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|KIRK, GREGORY BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LAND, ROGER L
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 06/20/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LAPLANTE, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LOWE, DELILAH DENISE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PEREZ-PEREZ, FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/09/2003
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PINES, ANTONIO DARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PLUMMER, STEPHANIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/16/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|REED, DUSTIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SANDERS, KIERAN TEON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|SMITH, BILLY E
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/30/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|SMITH, JAMES DAVID
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/04/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|SORRELLS, ALBERT EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/12/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TALLEY, MORRIS DEVON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|TANNER, JOY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|THOMAS, QUARTEZ MANUAL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/13/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VOYLES, ARNOLD RAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITE, RESHOD DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/31/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILKINS, KENNETH LAVELL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/15/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILKINS, VALERIE LOVLL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/05/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/16/2025
Charge(s):
|