Skrmetti Says NIL Settlement Reached To Benefit Student-Athletes

  • Monday, March 17, 2025

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Monday that a bipartisan coalition of states has reached a final settlement - pending court approval - in its lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA), which he said "will reform college athletics by ending the NCAA’s illegal NIL (name, image, and likeness) recruiting ban."

AG Skrmetti said, “We fought hard to protect the rights of Tennessee’s student-athletes and this settlement locks in the victory for them. With a multi-billion-dollar entertainment industry rising from the foundation of college sports, the kids who make it all happen should not be the only people denied an opportunity to prosper.

"This settlement benefits generations of student-athletes, protects Tennessee universities from NCAA retaliation, and pushes college sports toward a new equilibrium that acknowledges financial reality while preserving competitive integrity.

"I’m glad to see the NCAA give up on defending a world that no longer exists. I hope the association’s laudable change of position marks a transition from acting as the worst kind of HOA toward cultivating a new era of great college sports for athletes, schools, and fans. We all dream of a future when you can keep up with college sports without having to learn the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.”

He said, if approved by the court, the settlement "will transform college athletics and ensure the rights and freedoms of student-athletes by":

  • Empowering Student-Athletes During Recruitment: Guarantee that future student-athletes and current student-athletes in the transfer portal can freely negotiate compensation for their name, image, and likeness before they commit to a specific school;

  • Removing Third-Party Restrictions: Allow third parties to negotiate NIL deals with prospective student-athletes during the standard recruiting windows;

  • Enhancing School Support: Enable schools to provide prospective student-athletes with support and assistance regarding NIL opportunities during the recruiting process;

  • Securing Long-Term Protections: Prohibit the NCAA from undermining or circumventing these provisions through future actions; and

  • Establishing Increased Transparency and Oversight: The NCAA must publicize any proposed NIL changes for the next five years and must meet with the states before any proposed NIL changes can go into effect.

In 2024, Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, along with the Attorneys General of Florida, the District of Columbia, and New York, filed a federal lawsuit against the NCAA. The suit successfully challenged the NCAA’s NIL Recruiting Ban as an anti-competitive practice that violated federal antitrust law and harmed student-athletes, it was stated.

A federal judge agreed with the States’ allegations and temporarily blocked the NCAA’s enforcement of its illegal rules, and the parties announced a settlement in principle on Jan. 31.

This final settlement, which awaits court approval, "represents a decisive victory in the continued effort to protect the freedom of student-athletes and stabilize college athletics," AG Skrmetti said.

You can read the final settlement agreement here.

Randy Smith: March Madness Hits High Gear
Dan Fleser: Vols Anxious For The Main Event
UTC Women To Host Alabama A&M Saturday In WNIT
UTC Legend Willie White Glad NIT Gave Him One Last Hurrah
  • 3/17/2025

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Monday that a bipartisan coalition of states has reached a final settlement - pending court approval - in its lawsuit against the National ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, X For Instant News
  • 3/17/2025

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/17/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGUSTIN ... more

Man, 44, Shot And Killed On Youngstown Road On Saturday
  • 3/16/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/16/2025
East Ridge Dog Park Staying Put For Now As Debate On Site Continues
  • 3/15/2025
Several Area Storm Centers Set Up; Rhea County Preparing For Severe Storm
  • 3/15/2025
Lightning Strike Causes Signal Mountain House Fire
  • 3/15/2025
Time For A County Only Planning Commission
  • 3/17/2025
East Tennessee Wetlands Important Not Only For Wildlife, But Flood Control
  • 3/17/2025
U.S. Treasury Department Takes Correct Stance In Corporate Transparency Act Rollback
  • 3/17/2025
We All Should Support Resolution 325-17
  • 3/17/2025
Top Senate Stories: State Will Study New Health Coverage For Stuttering Under Akbari Bill
  • 3/17/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Carolina's Bubba Cunningham Has Some Splaining To Do
  • 3/17/2025
Dan Fleser: Vols Anxious For The Main Event
  • 3/17/2025
UTC Legend Willie White Glad NIT Gave Him One Last Hurrah
  • 3/17/2025
Randy Smith: March Madness Hits High Gear
  • 3/17/2025
UTC Hoops Prepare For Trip To Murfreeboro, NIT Opener Against MTSU
  • 3/17/2025
HCEMS Hero Reunites With Rescue Victim From Explosion 8 Years Ago
  • 3/17/2025
Life With Ferris: GCLM Presents Le Printemps, A Garden Club Of America Flower Show
  • 3/17/2025
John Shearer: Alan Pressley Enjoys Encouraging People With Shadowboxes
  • 3/15/2025
McLemore Resort To Host Evening With New York Times Best-Selling Author, Tom Coyne April 24
  • 3/17/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 3/17/2025
James Rogers Opened Dollywood 2025 Friday
  • 3/15/2025
VIDEO: Cleveland, Tn.'s Tom Rowland's Inspiring Story
  • 3/17/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Stock Brokers No. 1
  • 3/17/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 3/24/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Voice Of The Chattanooga Mocs Jim "JR" Reynolds
  • 3/17/2025
Time For A County Only Planning Commission
  • 3/17/2025
East Tennessee Wetlands Important Not Only For Wildlife, But Flood Control
  • 3/17/2025
U.S. Treasury Department Takes Correct Stance In Corporate Transparency Act Rollback
  • 3/17/2025
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
  • 3/17/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Wilmore Snack Sales
  • 3/13/2025
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
  • 3/13/2025
Gas Prices Drop 7.5 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/17/2025
82 Tennessee Counties Start 2025 With Unemployment Rates Below 5%
  • 3/13/2025
Tennessee Chamber To Host Manufacturing Forum On Strengthening State’s Economy
  • 3/14/2025
Ellis Gardner: March Market Report
  • 3/13/2025
Real Estate Transfers For March 6-12
  • 3/13/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 3/13/2025
UTC Theatre Students Take Center Stage In National Social Venture Competition
  • 3/17/2025
Lee University Receives THA Healthcare Collaborative Grant
  • 3/17/2025
Southern Adventist University Hosts Historian Honoring Locals Buried In Paupers’ Cemetery
  • 3/17/2025
Possibilities Luncheon Raises Over $230,000 For Patient Scholarship Fund
  • 3/17/2025
R. Phillip Burns Endowed Chair In Surgery Initiative Invests In The Future
  • 3/17/2025
Emergency Need For O-Negative Blood Donors
  • 3/13/2025
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
  • 3/14/2025
"Rhea County Spartans" Progam Is March 23
  • 3/12/2025
SDMHA Regional History Fair Is March 15
  • 3/12/2025
TVA Campgrounds, Dam Visitor Centers Opening For 2025 Season
  • 3/14/2025
Tennessee Celebrates Dedication Of 16th State Forest
  • 3/14/2025
Native Plant Nursery Opening Rescheduled
  • 3/14/2025
Hamilton County Announces Grand Opening Of Dog Paddle Park At Chester Frost Park
  • 3/10/2025
21st Annual Trails And Trilliums Festival Celebrates Nature And Discovery In Tennessee
  • 3/4/2025
AAA's 4-Diamond Designation Awarded To Cloudland At McLemore Resort
  • 3/3/2025
Red Back Hymnal Singing Draws Overflow Crowd
  • 3/17/2025
Bob Tamasy: Finding Peace In A World Of High Anxiety
  • 3/17/2025
"Moving Past Fear - To Healing” Topic At First Church Of Christ, Scientist March 22
  • 3/14/2025
Carl Denton Scroggins, Jr.
  • 3/17/2025
John Patrick McMillan
  • 3/17/2025
Altha Ruth Harris
  • 3/17/2025
City To Host Inauguration Ceremony For Mayor, Council April 14
  • 3/17/2025
Elections Board Changes Its Monthly Meeting Location
  • 3/14/2025
Elderly Resident Scammed Out Of $200,000 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/14/2025