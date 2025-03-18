Latest Headlines

Collegedale Commission Approves Automated License Plate Reader

  • Tuesday, March 18, 2025
  • Gail Perry

The Collegedale Police Department received approval from the commissioners to install and operate an additional Automated License Plate Reader camera at the intersection on the state right-of-way at Main Street and Lee Highway. It will be positioned to monitor vehicles both coming into and leaving the city. 

The Collegedale Board of Commissioners approved for the city to enter into several contracts, at the Monday commission meeting. Even though the bid was not the lowest, Lawson Electric was chosen to provide the electrical components to the Collegedale sewer pump station. The bid for $139,995 was the second lowest of the two that were received, but the other contractor did not provide the city with all of the information that had been requested. 

Also passed was an agreement with Pyrotecnico for the city’s annual Independence Day fireworks. The fireworks display will be on Thursday, July 3, with a rain date for the Sunday before Labor Day. The city will pay $37,500 for the fireworks show. City Manager Wayon Hines said the agreement was being done now in order to reserve the date.

The city’s zoning ordinance was amended with comprehensive changes that were described as a housekeeping measure. Due to an earlier error some information had been mistakenly deleted and is being restored and typographical errors are being corrected. There will be a public hearing on April 7, which is required because the amendments are a change to an ordinance.

And on second and final reading, the city owned parks and recreation building was rezoned. The building sits on a .55-acre lot at 5070 Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The zoning changed from Agricultural to MUTC, Multi Use Town Center zone. That zoning designation more closely aligns to the building’s current use. 

Director of the Collegedale Airport Ryan Byford was authorized to declare two airport vehicles as surplus that are used to transport people. After they are sold replacements will be purchased. 

The commissioners have received comments from residents that they cannot find the Collegedale Commission meeting online since it was moved to the city’s website and is no longer on YouTube. In response, the city’s IT specialist will make changes so that it is easier to find and a link to the meeting may be put on the city’s website.

Financial Director Michelle Toro told the commission that it is now two thirds of the way through the  fiscal year 2025. She said that 84 percent of planned revenue has been received, and 74 percent of expenses have been paid. She also said there was good news. On one day last week, $3.6 million in property taxes was received. Now only $100,000 is due for the next three months to meet the projected budget, she said. 

Latest Headlines
Former State Champion Chattanooga Prep Basketball Coach Gets Jail Sentence, Diversion In Assault Case
Former State Champion Chattanooga Prep Basketball Coach Gets Jail Sentence, Diversion In Assault Case
  • Breaking News
  • 3/18/2025
Municipal Judges Find "Workaround" For Residency Issue
  • Breaking News
  • 3/18/2025
Tennessee February Revenues Exceed Budget Estimates
  • Government
  • 3/18/2025
Collegedale Commission Approves Automated License Plate Reader
  • Breaking News
  • 3/18/2025
City Of Chattanooga Asks Local Businesses To Sign Up As City Government Suppliers
  • Government
  • 3/18/2025
THP New Lt. Colonel Of Field Operations Was Formerly Capt. Of Chattanooga District
  • Government
  • 3/18/2025
Breaking News
Collegedale Commission Approves Automated License Plate Reader
  • 3/18/2025

The Collegedale Police Department received approval from the commissioners to install and operate an additional Automated License Plate Reader camera at the intersection on the state right-of-way ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/18/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS,GENE ... more

Skrmetti Says NIL Settlement Reached To Benefit Student-Athletes
  • 3/17/2025

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Monday that a bipartisan coalition of states has reached a final settlement - pending court approval - in its lawsuit against the National ... more

Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, X For Instant News
  • 3/17/2025
Closed Sign Goes Up On Popular Walnut Street "Walking Bridge"
Closed Sign Goes Up On Popular Walnut Street "Walking Bridge"
  • 3/17/2025
Walnut Street Bridge Popular On Last Day Before Closure
Walnut Street Bridge Popular On Last Day Before Closure
  • 3/17/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/17/2025
Man Struck And Killed Early Sunday Morning On Highway 58
  • 3/16/2025
Opinion
Time For A County Only Planning Commission
  • 3/17/2025
East Tennessee Wetlands Important Not Only For Wildlife, But Flood Control
  • 3/17/2025
California Leads The Way
California Leads The Way
  • 3/18/2025
Remember National Agriculture Day
  • 3/18/2025
Top Senate Stories: GOP Bill Requires Citizenship Verification For All K-12 Students
  • 3/18/2025
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Carolina's Bubba Cunningham Has Some Splainin' To Do
Mark Wiedmer: Carolina's Bubba Cunningham Has Some Splainin' To Do
  • 3/17/2025
Dan Fleser: Vols Anxious For The Main Event
Dan Fleser: Vols Anxious For The Main Event
  • 3/17/2025
UTC Legend Willie White Glad NIT Gave Him One Last Hurrah
UTC Legend Willie White Glad NIT Gave Him One Last Hurrah
  • 3/17/2025
Randy Smith: March Madness Hits High Gear
Randy Smith: March Madness Hits High Gear
  • 3/17/2025
UTC Hoops Prepare For Trip To Murfreeboro, NIT Opener Against MTSU
  • 3/17/2025
Happenings
Make Music Day Returns To Chattanooga In 2025
  • 3/18/2025
“Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” Featured At Upcoming Collegedale Airport Movie Night
  • 3/18/2025
HCEMS Hero Reunites With Rescue Victim From Explosion 8 Years Ago
HCEMS Hero Reunites With Rescue Victim From Explosion 8 Years Ago
  • 3/17/2025
Creative Discovery Museum Celebrates Spring At Holi: Festival Of Colors
  • 3/18/2025
McLemore Resort To Host Evening With New York Times Best-Selling Author, Tom Coyne April 24
McLemore Resort To Host Evening With New York Times Best-Selling Author, Tom Coyne April 24
  • 3/17/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Bach Choir And Orchestra Has 40th Anniversary Masterworks Concert March 29
  • 3/18/2025
CSO Presents Family Concerts - Elmer The Patchwork Elephant
  • 3/18/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Stock Brokers No. 1
Best Of Grizzard: Stock Brokers No. 1
  • 3/17/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 3/24/2025
Voices Unbound, A Classical Signing Recital Will Be Sunday
  • 3/18/2025
Opinion
Time For A County Only Planning Commission
  • 3/17/2025
East Tennessee Wetlands Important Not Only For Wildlife, But Flood Control
  • 3/17/2025
California Leads The Way
California Leads The Way
  • 3/18/2025
Dining
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
  • 3/17/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Wilmore Snack Sales
  • 3/13/2025
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
  • 3/13/2025
Business
Future Capital And Hantz Group Announce Partnership
  • 3/18/2025
Gas Prices Drop 7.5 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/17/2025
Derek Rende Joins Southeastern Trust Company As Business Development Officer
Derek Rende Joins Southeastern Trust Company As Business Development Officer
  • 3/17/2025
Real Estate
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
  • 3/18/2025
Ellis Gardner: March Market Report
  • 3/13/2025
Real Estate Transfers For March 6-12
  • 3/13/2025
Student Scene
CSCC Announces Entrepreneurship Event; Pitch Competition Finalists
  • 3/18/2025
UTC Theatre Students Take Center Stage In National Social Venture Competition
UTC Theatre Students Take Center Stage In National Social Venture Competition
  • 3/17/2025
Lee University Receives THA Healthcare Collaborative Grant
Lee University Receives THA Healthcare Collaborative Grant
  • 3/17/2025
Living Well
Heart For Haiti Benefit Set For April 10
Heart For Haiti Benefit Set For April 10
  • 3/18/2025
Applications Now Being Accepted For Future Docs Program
  • 3/17/2025
Possibilities Luncheon Raises Over $230,000 For Patient Scholarship Fund
Possibilities Luncheon Raises Over $230,000 For Patient Scholarship Fund
  • 3/17/2025
Memories
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
  • 3/14/2025
"Rhea County Spartans" Progam Is March 23
  • 3/12/2025
SDMHA Regional History Fair Is March 15
SDMHA Regional History Fair Is March 15
  • 3/12/2025
Outdoors
WaterWays, Hamilton County Parks & Partners Celebrate World Water Day With Litter Boom Installation On Citico Creek
  • 3/18/2025
TVA Campgrounds, Dam Visitor Centers Opening For 2025 Season
  • 3/14/2025
Tennessee Celebrates Dedication Of 16th State Forest
  • 3/14/2025
Travel
Hamilton County Announces Grand Opening Of Dog Paddle Park At Chester Frost Park
  • 3/10/2025
21st Annual Trails And Trilliums Festival Celebrates Nature And Discovery In Tennessee
  • 3/4/2025
AAA's 4-Diamond Designation Awarded To Cloudland At McLemore Resort
  • 3/3/2025
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Draws Overflow Crowd
Red Back Hymnal Singing Draws Overflow Crowd
  • 3/17/2025
Bob Tamasy: Finding Peace In A World Of High Anxiety
Bob Tamasy: Finding Peace In A World Of High Anxiety
  • 3/17/2025
CBMC Connect3 Teams Ignite Workplace Revival
  • 3/17/2025
Obituaries
Mildred Goldsmith Benefield
Mildred Goldsmith Benefield
  • 3/18/2025
Robert Kyle "Bobby" Snyder
Robert Kyle "Bobby" Snyder
  • 3/18/2025
Carl Denton Scroggins, Jr.
Carl Denton Scroggins, Jr.
  • 3/17/2025
Government
Tennessee February Revenues Exceed Budget Estimates
  • 3/18/2025
THP New Lt. Colonel Of Field Operations Was Formerly Capt. Of Chattanooga District
  • 3/18/2025
City Of Chattanooga Asks Local Businesses To Sign Up As City Government Suppliers
  • 3/18/2025