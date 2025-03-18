Collegedale Commission Approves Automated License Plate Reader

The Collegedale Police Department received approval from the commissioners to install and operate an additional Automated License Plate Reader camera at the intersection on the state right-of-way at Main Street and Lee Highway. It will be positioned to monitor vehicles both coming into and leaving the city.

The Collegedale Board of Commissioners approved for the city to enter into several contracts, at the Monday commission meeting. Even though the bid was not the lowest, Lawson Electric was chosen to provide the electrical components to the Collegedale sewer pump station. The bid for $139,995 was the second lowest of the two that were received, but the other contractor did not provide the city with all of the information that had been requested.

Also passed was an agreement with Pyrotecnico for the city’s annual Independence Day fireworks. The fireworks display will be on Thursday, July 3, with a rain date for the Sunday before Labor Day. The city will pay $37,500 for the fireworks show. City Manager Wayon Hines said the agreement was being done now in order to reserve the date.

The city’s zoning ordinance was amended with comprehensive changes that were described as a housekeeping measure. Due to an earlier error some information had been mistakenly deleted and is being restored and typographical errors are being corrected. There will be a public hearing on April 7, which is required because the amendments are a change to an ordinance.

And on second and final reading, the city owned parks and recreation building was rezoned. The building sits on a .55-acre lot at 5070 Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The zoning changed from Agricultural to MUTC, Multi Use Town Center zone. That zoning designation more closely aligns to the building’s current use.

Director of the Collegedale Airport Ryan Byford was authorized to declare two airport vehicles as surplus that are used to transport people. After they are sold replacements will be purchased.

The commissioners have received comments from residents that they cannot find the Collegedale Commission meeting online since it was moved to the city’s website and is no longer on YouTube. In response, the city’s IT specialist will make changes so that it is easier to find and a link to the meeting may be put on the city’s website.

Financial Director Michelle Toro told the commission that it is now two thirds of the way through the fiscal year 2025. She said that 84 percent of planned revenue has been received, and 74 percent of expenses have been paid. She also said there was good news. On one day last week, $3.6 million in property taxes was received. Now only $100,000 is due for the next three months to meet the projected budget, she said.



