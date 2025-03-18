Whitwell Man Arrested, Charged In Homicide Investigation

Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and members of the 12th Judicial Drug Task Force, have arrested a Whitwell man in connection to a homicide.

At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, special agents began investigating the death of Danny Durham (DOB May 19, 1958) shortly after deputies found the man deceased in a home in the 100 block of Big Rock Road on March 9. During the investigation, authorities developed information leading them to Billy Massengale (DOB Dec. 19, 1975) as the person responsible for Mr. Durham’s death.

On Saturday, authorities arrested Massengale and booked him into the Marion County Jail. On Tuesday, he was charged with criminal homicide.