Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BACON,PHILLIP ELLIS

4319 LAKESHORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

86 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BALL,JEFFREY BRENT

6860 LEE HIGHWAY, ROOM 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT



BALLEW,ANTHONY THOMAS

15644 ILES RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BATES,SHAVONNA NICOLE

3029 RAY AVE SW DECATOR, 35603

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



BOSTON,MICHAEL STEPHION

953BOYNTON DR. APT 6139 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

63 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BRANDON,DEMETIRCE D

1300 SIDECREEK WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE



CHAPMAN,JACK L

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

COLLINS,CHRISTOFFER KORIMELIUS

414 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



COTTER,CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER

151 KATHY DRIVE CHICKMAUER, 30307

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA)



CUNNINGHAM,THOMAS ALAN

2618 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DEMERRITT,RICHARD THOMAS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 30741

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DOUGLAS,MARVIN EARL

3002 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)



DULANEY,MARCUS AARON

1330 MURTLE GRANTIE CITY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DUNCAN,LEAH FAITH

HOMELESS CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FORD,DEONTA LEBRON

41 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



GEORGE,LIDARRIUS

2516 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION



HALE,LOGAN BLAKE

3180 SOUTH LEE HIGHWAY MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HATCHETT,MARY ELIZABETH

2223 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374073614

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



HENRY,AUSTIN JAMES TYLER

11183 NEW CUT OFF ROAD BON AQUA, 30725

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HIXSON,LASHAWN ASHLEY

87 NOLEL ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

INTRO WEAPONS IN PENAL INSTITUTION



HOLIDAY,DARRELL LEE

402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HUTTON,KAYLEE MICHELLE

155 TILLIS LN DAYTON,

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



JOHNSON,SHANNON DENIESE

2618 BANKS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JONES,TYRONE ANTHONY

1609 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



MCGAHEE,LANDON CHRISTOPHER

7633 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CONTEMPT OF COURT



MCKINLEY,JOHNATHAN MICHAEL

10175 GREENFIELD RD HIXSON, 39379

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MOON,RAHMAN I

1728 BAILEY AVE #105 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



MOORE,BROOKLYN TY ASHA DESHAY

405 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

PARVIN,WILLIAM DAVID

917 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FALSE REPORTS



REID,ISZIAH THOMAS

2904 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt Housing Auth

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



ROBINSON,BILLY

727 E. 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY



RUANO,JORGE A

415 GLENN WADE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



SANDERS,HANNAH MARIE

111 CRAWLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



SAUNDERS,LEE DAVENPORT

4219 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)



SHROPSHIRE,DEVONTE LEBRON

52 BLK ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN



SMITH,PHILLIP DALE

415 CONDERA ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



STEWART,BRIAN LEE

2001 HAPPY TOP RD GRANDVIEW, 37337

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



STRICKLAND,CHARLES JR

709 SALEM ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



SWEENEY,AARON CHASE

107 LEGGETT ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



THOMAS,MICHAEL JEROME

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



VANDERVEER,CHESTER LEE

100 PINE RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WATKINS,JEREMY ANTWON

3406 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CHILD NON SUPPORT

CHILD NON SUPPORT



WATSON,SHANNON TAYLOR BROOKE

17 BATTLEFIELD COURT RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



WRIGHT,WILLIAM HOWARD

2006 E 31ST STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

BACON, PHILLIP ELLIS

Age at Arrest: 86

Date of Birth: 01/07/1940

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BALL, JEFFREY BRENT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT BALLEW, ANTHONY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/06/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BOSTON, MICHAEL STEPHION

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 07/10/1961

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRANDON, DEMETIRCE D

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/10/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE CHAPMAN, JACK L

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/14/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING COLLINS, CHRISTOFFER KORIMELIUS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/01/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COTTER, CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/07/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA) DUNCAN, LEAH FAITH

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/22/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR FORD, DEONTA LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

GEORGE, LIDARRIUS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION HALE, LOGAN BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/30/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HATCHETT, MARY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/05/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HENRY, AUSTIN JAMES TYLER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/07/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HUTTON, KAYLEE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/08/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JONES, TYRONE ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/26/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MCGAHEE, LANDON CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/05/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CONTEMPT OF COURT MCKINLEY, JOHNATHAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/30/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOON, RAHMAN I

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/15/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS MOORE, BROOKLYN TY ASHA DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/19/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

PARVIN, WILLIAM DAVID

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/19/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS REID, ISZIAH THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS ROBINSON, BILLY

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 11/15/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY SHROPSHIRE, DEVONTE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/19/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN STEWART, BRIAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 05/07/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SWEENEY, AARON CHASE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/07/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA THOMAS, MICHAEL JEROME

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/07/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE VANDERVEER, CHESTER LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/11/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WATSON, SHANNON TAYLOR BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/14/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WRIGHT, WILLIAM HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/11/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/18/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE