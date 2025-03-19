2 Charged With Animal Cruelty; Shelter Looking For Rescue For Dog "Roxy"

Roxy Anthony Griggs Crystal Spring Branch Previous Next

A request by two Walker County residents to have their dog euthanized by a local veterinarian results in their arrest.Anthony Griggs, 44, and Crystal Spring Branch, 42, each face a charge of felony aggravated cruelty to an animal. They have been transported to the jail for booking by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.Officers with Walker County Animal Control responded to The Animal Medical Center of Fort Oglethorpe Monday after staff alerted them to a potential cruelty case.Employees at the veterinarian practice reported the dog was emaciated and unable to walk due to severe malnourishment. They also told officers they observed signs of neglect throughout the dog, including long fingernails, sores and wounds.Animal Control Manager Tyler Bishop says Griggs and Ms. Branch told him the dog wouldn’t eat, started losing weight about five-months ago and had not been seen by a veterinarian prior to being taken in to be euthanized.Another animal inside the couple’s home did not display any signs of neglect.A felony aggravated cruelty to an animal conviction carries with it a punishment of one to five years in prison, a fine up to $15,000, or a combination of both.The Animal Medical Center of Fort Oglethorpe is currently trying to raise funds to find a rescue for the dog, named Roxy, who will require around the clock care. Those interested in donating should contact Bobbie Giese at 706-861-0873.