10th District Judicial Drug Task Force Releases 2024 Stats

The 10th Judicial Drug Task Force is made up of the Athens Police Department, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, the Cleveland Police Department, the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sweetwater Police Department. These statistics indicate the deadly amount of drugs pouring into the communities, but also the cooperative efforts of law enforcement agencies in the 10th Judicial District working together to get these dangerous drugs off the streets.

These results were achieved with 10 agents assigned to the Drug Task Force from across the 10th Judicial District.

2024 Statistics

New Cases – 324 Agency Assists – 200

Felony Arrests – 176 Misdemeanor Arrests – 77

Citations – 37 Cocaine Seized – 5,101.5 g

Cocaine Base Seized – 81.7 g Processed Marijuana Seized – 53,384.7 g

Marijuana Plants Seized – 41 Methamphetamine Seized – 16,319.2 g

Heroin Seized – 14 g Prescription Drugs Seized – 1,166 DU

Fentanyl Tablets Seized – 50,836.5 DU Fentanyl Powder Seized – 1,317.5 g

Psilocybin Seized – 53.8 g MDMA Seized – 8 DU/g

Other Drugs Seized – 10,766.1 g/DU Methamphetamine Labs – 1

Other labs – 0 Firearms Seized – 156

Currency Seized - $221,864 Vehicles Seized – 15