Latest Headlines

Beer Board Members Discuss Multiple Issues With New Regulatory Setup

  • Sunday, March 23, 2025
  • Gail Perry

City Beer Board members on Thursday discussed a number of issues with the new beer regulatory setup imposed recently.

Assistant City Attorney Harolda Bryson presided over the meeting in the absence of Assistant City Attorney Kathryn McDonald. After hearing many questions, she responded that several things need to be ironed out.

Since the procedure for issuing a beer license to businesses and the way that violations are heard and penalties are decided all changed in June, many glitches in the new process have become known. At a previous meeting, Calandra Smith from the Hamilton County Coalition brought up that there was a potential problem since many of the current beer board members or their relatives are also holders of permits to sell beer. That problem surfaced at this meeting. There was one violation that could not be heard because there was no voting quorum when two members abstained due to a conflict of interest.

And the brother of one board member is the Beer Board’s administrative hearing officer. A legal recommendation, which is voluntary, has been given to that beer board member to abstain from voting on cases where his brother recommended the penalty. The new procedure for penalizing violations of the beer code is that the case is first heard by the hearing officer who in a separate meeting makes a recommendation for revoking a license or suspending it and for how long. The case is later referred to the beer board which has the final say by accepting or denying the recommendation or deciding on their own different penalty.

One board member is co-owner of a lounge which has a beer license that was cited to the beer board. In this case the board agreed with the hearing officer and dismissed the case without a penalty, but the question several meetings ago was if it would be awkward for the board to penalize one of their own members.

Another problem is how the city will know if people who sell or serve beer have been professionally trained, which is a requirement for those jobs. Before the procedures changed, applications for beer licenses were done in person and they could be asked about their employees and referred to the qualifying agency for training. If a person holds a TABC permit, they are not required to go through Chattanooga Beer Board training, but it all needs to be documented. Beer Board Staff Manager Bertha Lawrence suggested adding questions to the online applications to indicate which employees have been trained, the date it was done  and what agency did the training. Then the certificates could be downloaded.

Board Member Brooke Barclift raised other issues with the current processes. Applications are now first given to Chattanooga’s Regulatory Bureau and, if all the paperwork is in order, that bureau approves the application. Ms. Barclift noted that now the beer board members come to meetings and just hear the chairman reading “the name of the business has been approved by Regulatory.”

Brooke Barclift said her family owns a restaurant, and she told the board that her husband had been given a citation and notice to appear at the Thursday beer board meeting. Yet, when he arrived, his case was not on the agenda. It had been removed because the administrative hearing officer would not be present. Yet, that had never been communicated to Mr. Barclift.

“It is an abuse of someone’s time,” she told the board. “People have things to do, so  what do we do to fix that? An agenda is created for each meeting, but people have to search for it and assume they are scheduled if they are sent a notice to appear."

Board Member J.W. Cole, who came to the meeting because of a citation at his business, said he had not been given a notice about a meeting with the hearing officer and that there is confusion among permit holders about the procedure and their rights.

And at the Thursday meeting, the city discovered that a problem with new software that is being used had been sending notices to businesses that they needed to reapply for a new permit because it did not credit the business with a 30-day grace period to renew a beer permit they obtained in 2024. This grace period has been in effect since 2024 aimed at keeping small businesses operating. This clerical issue is in the process of being fixed, said Chris Anderson, senior advisor to the mayor, and the order has been extended to April 19.

 

Latest Headlines
Dan Fleser: Lanier Vaults Vols Into Sweet 16
Dan Fleser: Lanier Vaults Vols Into Sweet 16
  • Sports
  • 3/23/2025
Beer Board Members Discuss Multiple Issues With New Regulatory Setup
  • Breaking News
  • 3/23/2025
Vols Advance To 3rd Straight Sweet 16 With 67-58 Win Over UCLA
  • Sports
  • 3/23/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/23/2025
Covenant Softball Loses Doubleheader At No. 14 Belhaven
  • Sports
  • 3/22/2025
Lee Baseball Complete Three-Game Sweep Of Christian Brothers
  • Sports
  • 3/22/2025
Breaking News
Beer Board Members Discuss Multiple Issues With New Regulatory Setup
  • 3/23/2025

City Beer Board members on Thursday discussed a number of issues with the new beer regulatory setup imposed recently. Assistant City Attorney Harolda Bryson presided over the meeting in the ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/23/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALLEN,GALEN ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/22/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALVAREZ,VILERA ... more

Breaking News
CARTA's $58 Million Capital Budget Is Only 25% Funded; Several Fare Increases Planned
  • 3/21/2025
2 Men Who Died In Crash Of Small Plane At LaFayette Airport Are Identified
  • 3/21/2025
Liquor Store Planned On Frazier Avenue Next To The Walnut Street Bridge
  • 3/21/2025
County Ending FUSE Program Aimed At Keeping Frequent Customers Out Of The Jail; Focusing On Drug Effort
  • 3/21/2025
Lawsuit Filed Over Mercury Cab Operation
  • 3/21/2025
Opinion
Dismantling The U.S. Department Of Education Threatens Future Generations - And Response
  • 3/20/2025
Christians Must Take Action - And Response
  • 3/21/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update March 21
  • 3/21/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For March 21
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For March 21
  • 3/21/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/21/2025
Sports
Dan Fleser: Lanier Vaults Vols Into Sweet 16
Dan Fleser: Lanier Vaults Vols Into Sweet 16
  • 3/23/2025
Huff, Bonham Combine For Historic UTC Win Over Dayton In NIT
Huff, Bonham Combine For Historic UTC Win Over Dayton In NIT
  • 3/22/2025
Vols Advance To 3rd Straight Sweet 16 With 67-58 Win Over UCLA
  • 3/23/2025
Paul Payne: ‘McKenzie Magic’ Energizes Mocs To NIT Win Over Dayton
Paul Payne: ‘McKenzie Magic’ Energizes Mocs To NIT Win Over Dayton
  • 3/22/2025
UTC Women Survive And Advance In Women's NIT
  • 3/22/2025
Happenings
Brian Smith Updates Friends Of Hixson On Chattanooga's Plan To Be A National Park City
Brian Smith Updates Friends Of Hixson On Chattanooga's Plan To Be A National Park City
  • 3/22/2025
Jim Greeson Releases New Book Documenting His Favorite Road Trips
Jim Greeson Releases New Book Documenting His Favorite Road Trips
  • 3/21/2025
The Human Bean Teams Up With FOT4P For Fundraiser And Adoption Event April 1
  • 3/20/2025
Annual C.S. Lewis Lecture At UTC Is Monday
  • 3/22/2025
Chattanooga State's Writers@Work Program Welcomes Award-Winning Author Lorrie Moore
Chattanooga State's Writers@Work Program Welcomes Award-Winning Author Lorrie Moore
  • 3/20/2025
Entertainment
Ladies Of Lee To Present Spring Concert Thursday
Ladies Of Lee To Present Spring Concert Thursday
  • 3/21/2025
Chattanooga Music Club Has Free Recital And Tea For Scholarship Winners
Chattanooga Music Club Has Free Recital And Tea For Scholarship Winners
  • 3/21/2025
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents “All Aboard” Concert
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents “All Aboard” Concert
  • 3/21/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 3/24/2025
Sanctus House Wraps Up Filming In Chattanooga Area
Sanctus House Wraps Up Filming In Chattanooga Area
  • 3/20/2025
Opinion
Dismantling The U.S. Department Of Education Threatens Future Generations - And Response
  • 3/20/2025
Christians Must Take Action - And Response
  • 3/21/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update March 21
  • 3/21/2025
Dining
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
  • 3/17/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Wilmore Snack Sales
  • 3/13/2025
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
  • 3/13/2025
Business
New Food City Build Replacing Current Store On Highway 58
  • 3/21/2025
Unemployment Rises In Most Georgia Regional Commissions To Start 2025
  • 3/20/2025
Shaw Industries Chief Sustainability & Innovation Officer Kellie Ballew Recognized As 2024 IWBI Trailblazer Award Recipient
Shaw Industries Chief Sustainability & Innovation Officer Kellie Ballew Recognized As 2024 IWBI Trailblazer Award Recipient
  • 3/20/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Steven Lamar
  • 3/20/2025
Real Estate Transfers For March 13-19
  • 3/20/2025
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
  • 3/18/2025
Student Scene
Automotive Program At Southern Adventist University Offers Free Vehicle Inspections To Community
Automotive Program At Southern Adventist University Offers Free Vehicle Inspections To Community
  • 3/21/2025
St. Andrew's-Sewanee's WMTN-LP 93.1, 103.1 Named Best Foreign Language Show
St. Andrew's-Sewanee's WMTN-LP 93.1, 103.1 Named Best Foreign Language Show
  • 3/21/2025
BASF Chattanooga Now Accepting Applications For 2025 TECH Academy
  • 3/21/2025
Living Well
Foundation House Ministries Hosts Annual Spring Banquet
Foundation House Ministries Hosts Annual Spring Banquet
  • 3/21/2025
Parkridge Medical Center Earns Patient Safety Excellence Award From Healthgrades
  • 3/20/2025
Blood Assurance Declares Emergency Need For Donors
  • 3/20/2025
Memories
City High Teacher Betsy Pearson Had Interesting Past
  • 3/23/2025
Lauren Colon Speaks At CAHA Meeting March 20 In New Location
  • 3/19/2025
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
  • 3/14/2025
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Back In The Fall
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Back In The Fall
  • 3/21/2025
Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series Kicks Off Friday
Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series Kicks Off Friday
  • 3/21/2025
Bicycle Club Sows Seeds For New Riders
  • 3/21/2025
Travel
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
  • 3/19/2025
Hamilton County Announces Grand Opening Of Dog Paddle Park At Chester Frost Park
  • 3/10/2025
21st Annual Trails And Trilliums Festival Celebrates Nature And Discovery In Tennessee
  • 3/4/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Too Much Emphasis On Outward Appearances?
Bob Tamasy: Too Much Emphasis On Outward Appearances?
  • 3/20/2025
"Help Me Fix My Problems" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 3/20/2025
Dr. Jeffrey T. Wilson Receives Education & Social Justice Award From AKA Sorority
Dr. Jeffrey T. Wilson Receives Education & Social Justice Award From AKA Sorority
  • 3/20/2025
Obituaries
Alfred Christian “Chris” Lanier III
Alfred Christian “Chris” Lanier III
  • 3/23/2025
Robert Norman Gregory
Robert Norman Gregory
  • 3/23/2025
Charlotte Creek
Charlotte Creek
  • 3/22/2025
Government
Sheriff Austin Garrett Meets With FBI Director Kash Patel In Nashville
Sheriff Austin Garrett Meets With FBI Director Kash Patel In Nashville
  • 3/21/2025
Skrmetti Backs Trump Administration On Citizenship Clause
  • 3/21/2025
New All-Way Stops Implemented On 14th Street
  • 3/21/2025