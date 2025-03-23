Beer Board Members Discuss Multiple Issues With New Regulatory Setup

City Beer Board members on Thursday discussed a number of issues with the new beer regulatory setup imposed recently.

Assistant City Attorney Harolda Bryson presided over the meeting in the absence of Assistant City Attorney Kathryn McDonald. After hearing many questions, she responded that several things need to be ironed out.

Since the procedure for issuing a beer license to businesses and the way that violations are heard and penalties are decided all changed in June, many glitches in the new process have become known. At a previous meeting, Calandra Smith from the Hamilton County Coalition brought up that there was a potential problem since many of the current beer board members or their relatives are also holders of permits to sell beer. That problem surfaced at this meeting. There was one violation that could not be heard because there was no voting quorum when two members abstained due to a conflict of interest.

And the brother of one board member is the Beer Board’s administrative hearing officer. A legal recommendation, which is voluntary, has been given to that beer board member to abstain from voting on cases where his brother recommended the penalty. The new procedure for penalizing violations of the beer code is that the case is first heard by the hearing officer who in a separate meeting makes a recommendation for revoking a license or suspending it and for how long. The case is later referred to the beer board which has the final say by accepting or denying the recommendation or deciding on their own different penalty.

One board member is co-owner of a lounge which has a beer license that was cited to the beer board. In this case the board agreed with the hearing officer and dismissed the case without a penalty, but the question several meetings ago was if it would be awkward for the board to penalize one of their own members.

Another problem is how the city will know if people who sell or serve beer have been professionally trained, which is a requirement for those jobs. Before the procedures changed, applications for beer licenses were done in person and they could be asked about their employees and referred to the qualifying agency for training. If a person holds a TABC permit, they are not required to go through Chattanooga Beer Board training, but it all needs to be documented. Beer Board Staff Manager Bertha Lawrence suggested adding questions to the online applications to indicate which employees have been trained, the date it was done and what agency did the training. Then the certificates could be downloaded.

Board Member Brooke Barclift raised other issues with the current processes. Applications are now first given to Chattanooga’s Regulatory Bureau and, if all the paperwork is in order, that bureau approves the application. Ms. Barclift noted that now the beer board members come to meetings and just hear the chairman reading “the name of the business has been approved by Regulatory.”

Brooke Barclift said her family owns a restaurant, and she told the board that her husband had been given a citation and notice to appear at the Thursday beer board meeting. Yet, when he arrived, his case was not on the agenda. It had been removed because the administrative hearing officer would not be present. Yet, that had never been communicated to Mr. Barclift.

“It is an abuse of someone’s time,” she told the board. “People have things to do, so what do we do to fix that? An agenda is created for each meeting, but people have to search for it and assume they are scheduled if they are sent a notice to appear."

Board Member J.W. Cole, who came to the meeting because of a citation at his business, said he had not been given a notice about a meeting with the hearing officer and that there is confusion among permit holders about the procedure and their rights.

And at the Thursday meeting, the city discovered that a problem with new software that is being used had been sending notices to businesses that they needed to reapply for a new permit because it did not credit the business with a 30-day grace period to renew a beer permit they obtained in 2024. This grace period has been in effect since 2024 aimed at keeping small businesses operating. This clerical issue is in the process of being fixed, said Chris Anderson, senior advisor to the mayor, and the order has been extended to April 19.