State Senate Advances Bill That Curbs Community Benefit Agreements

The Tennessee Senate voted Monday night to advance a measure that curbs Community Benefit Agreements in the state.

The vote was 17-5.

The bill "prohibits an employer seeking to receive an economic development incentive from the state from entering into a community benefits agreement or similar legal contract if the agreement or contract imposes obligations or conditions on the employer regarding employment practices, benefits, or operations that are not directly related to the performance of the employer’s duties under the economic development incentive."

Community Benefit Agreements have been a part of several Chattanooga projects in recent years, including the new Southside Stadium.