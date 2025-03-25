Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALACAMANITROH,ESTHER

7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BEATRICE,ASHLEY ADELE

1504 TRUMAN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABLAIR,UNIQUE MISHAY3099 BUCHANAN WAY APT 234 CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest:29 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:CAHOON,KENNETH EDWARD305 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:67 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CARTER,LOVEST LOUIS3420 PLUMWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:26 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTYDOUGLAS,DETORY JERMAINE585 FREEMAN DRIVE COVINGTON, 30016Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONEDWARDS,CHRISTOPHER LEE51 GATTIS DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest:29 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FLOWERS,NICHOLAS COLE1790 HOLCOLM RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest:28 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVFORSHAW,JESSICA NICOLE727 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:BURGLARYGONZALEZ,HARRISON5969 PINEHURST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:19 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTGRAY,JOHNATHON HENRY12 BROWNS CHAPPEL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPASSING SCHOOL BUS (ILLEGAL)HARMON,BRITTANI8201 THRUSH HOLLOW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:23 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FALSE REPORTHAYES,TARAH LASHAY4225 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest:18 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYHOLIDAY,JEROME ALEXANDER402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest:40 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)FALSE IMPRISONMENTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEHUTCHESON,BRENT ANTHONY128 PORTER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:41 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:PUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHUTCHESON,BRENT ANTHONY128 PORTER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:41 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:HUTCHESON,BRENT ANTHONY128 PORTER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:41 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJOHNSON,JOHN EMMANUELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:44 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:LOLLIS,AEDAN OCONNOR162 SILVER SPRINGS TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest:19 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLCRIMINAL LITTERINGMASMELA,JARED EMILIO14 LAUREL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:27 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMAYWEATHER,TONYADA SANTRALLHOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917Age at Arrest:40 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICEMCCLENDON,ALICIA LASHONDRA1014 BELMEADE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:41 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:PETITION TO REVOKE (THEFT OF PROPERTY)PETITION TO REVOKE (IDENTITY THEFT)PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE)PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALPETITION TO REVOKE (THEFT OF PROPERTY)PETITION TO REVOKE (THEFT OF PROPERTY)MILLER,VERONICA LAURYN609 HARVEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:22 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMORGAN,TOMMY EUGENE289 DENNIS ROAD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:ASSAULTMYERS,BRITTANY RUTH155 FLINTSPRINGS RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest:42 years oldArresting Agency:Collegedale PDCharges:NAPIER,SARAH BETH404 RED OAK DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:CONTEMPT OF COURTNOBLE,JAMAAEL ALEXANDER3529 WEATHERVANE LOOP APISON, 37302Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTOKELLY,JAMIE LYNN170 BACKDRAFT LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest:39 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:DISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPEAKS,WILLIAM HENRY6860 LEE HWY APT 233 CHATTANOOGA, 374212444Age at Arrest:58 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONRIDDLE,RICHARD ANTHONY682 COUNTY RD 28 CALHOUN, 37309Age at Arrest:50 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:ASSAULTRUTLEDGE,RUBEN3209 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071540Age at Arrest:25 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:SAILES,CALVIN DONNELL1909 RAWLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:49 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:SHACKLEFORD,ANTONIA JADAJA CAR1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:20 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED BURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFASSAULTSMITH,BARBARA ANN1512 AKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH VOPSMITH,MARCUS LAVARHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:46 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DISORDERLY CONDUCTSYLAR,PRESTON BAILEY1305 VANESSA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:USE OF STOLEN PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHOMAS,ERVIN JAMON2108 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:Chatt St PoliceCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETIMBLIN,DANIEL PAUL2103 E BROW RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest:49 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:HARASSMENTHARASSMENTTONEY JR,DYRAL LORENZO3907 CAMILLA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH 911FALSE IMPRISONMENTWEBB,DONTRELL NASHOD5139 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWHITMIRE,DARBY SAM201 SHALLOWFORD ROAD DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest:23 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSWILSON,MICHAEL SHANNON6504 MIDDLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest:31 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

Here are the mug shots:

ALACAMANITROH, ESTHER

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/22/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BEATRICE, ASHLEY ADELE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/17/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BLAIR, UNIQUE MISHAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/07/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, WILLIAM KENNY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/15/1969

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BYRD, TYREKE DRESHUN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/25/2002

Arresting Agency: Chickamauga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS CAHOON, KENNETH EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 12/14/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) CARTER, LOVEST LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/27/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY EDWARDS, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/15/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLISON, JOSHUA D

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/16/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FORSHAW, JESSICA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

GONZALEZ, HARRISON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/13/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT GRAY, JOHNATHON HENRY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/06/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PASSING SCHOOL BUS (ILLEGAL) HARMON, BRITTANI

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/24/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORT HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 03/06/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO JOHNSON, JOHN EMMANUEL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOLLIS, AEDAN OCONNOR

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/12/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

CRIMINAL LITTERING MASMELA, JARED EMILIO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE MCCLENDON, ALICIA LASHONDRA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/16/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

PETITION TO REVOKE (IDENTITY THEFT)

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE)

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL

PETITION TO REVOKE (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

PETITION TO REVOKE (THEFT OF PROPERTY) MORGAN, TOMMY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/14/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

NAPIER, SARAH BETH

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/24/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT NEAL, CHARLES DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/09/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE NICHOLS, CHRISTOPHER J

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/18/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CAR JACKING NOBLE, JAMAAEL ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/19/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT OKELLY, JAMIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/08/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PEAKS, WILLIAM HENRY

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/03/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION RIDDLE, RICHARD ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/21/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ROLAX, LADARRIUS MEGALE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/29/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED RUTLEDGE, RUBEN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/19/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHACKLEFORD, ANTONIA JADAJA CARRIE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/15/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ASSAULT

SMITH, BARBARA ANN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/28/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH VOP SMITH, MARCUS LAVAR

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/26/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SYLAR, PRESTON BAILEY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/22/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

USE OF STOLEN PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE THOMAS, ERVIN JAMON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TIMBLIN, DANIEL PAUL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/30/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT TONEY JR, DYRAL LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/30/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH 911

FALSE IMPRISONMENT TURNER, ETHAN BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/21/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE VIENTOS, BRIDGETT NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/02/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITMIRE, DARBY SAM

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/28/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS WILSON, MICHAEL SHANNON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/02/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



