Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALACAMANITROH,ESTHER
7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BEATRICE,ASHLEY ADELE
1504 TRUMAN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BLAIR,UNIQUE MISHAY
3099 BUCHANAN WAY APT 234 CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

CAHOON,KENNETH EDWARD
305 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CARTER,LOVEST LOUIS
3420 PLUMWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOUGLAS,DETORY JERMAINE
585 FREEMAN DRIVE COVINGTON, 30016
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

EDWARDS,CHRISTOPHER LEE
51 GATTIS DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

FLOWERS,NICHOLAS COLE
1790 HOLCOLM RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

FORSHAW,JESSICA NICOLE
727 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY

GONZALEZ,HARRISON
5969 PINEHURST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

GRAY,JOHNATHON HENRY
12 BROWNS CHAPPEL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PASSING SCHOOL BUS (ILLEGAL)

HARMON,BRITTANI
8201 THRUSH HOLLOW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FALSE REPORT

HAYES,TARAH LASHAY
4225 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HOLIDAY,JEROME ALEXANDER
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HUTCHESON,BRENT ANTHONY
128 PORTER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HUTCHESON,BRENT ANTHONY
128 PORTER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

HUTCHESON,BRENT ANTHONY
128 PORTER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON,JOHN EMMANUEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

LOLLIS,AEDAN OCONNOR
162 SILVER SPRINGS TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
CRIMINAL LITTERING

MASMELA,JARED EMILIO
14 LAUREL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MAYWEATHER,TONYADA SANTRALL
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

MCCLENDON,ALICIA LASHONDRA
1014 BELMEADE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PETITION TO REVOKE (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PETITION TO REVOKE (IDENTITY THEFT)
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE)
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
PETITION TO REVOKE (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PETITION TO REVOKE (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

MILLER,VERONICA LAURYN
609 HARVEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MORGAN,TOMMY EUGENE
289 DENNIS ROAD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

MYERS,BRITTANY RUTH
155 FLINTSPRINGS RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

NAPIER,SARAH BETH
404 RED OAK DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
CONTEMPT OF COURT

NOBLE,JAMAAEL ALEXANDER
3529 WEATHERVANE LOOP APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OKELLY,JAMIE LYNN
170 BACKDRAFT LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PEAKS,WILLIAM HENRY
6860 LEE HWY APT 233 CHATTANOOGA, 374212444
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

RIDDLE,RICHARD ANTHONY
682 COUNTY RD 28 CALHOUN, 37309
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

RUTLEDGE,RUBEN
3209 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071540
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

SAILES,CALVIN DONNELL
1909 RAWLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

SHACKLEFORD,ANTONIA JADAJA CAR
1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT

SMITH,BARBARA ANN
1512 AKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH VOP

SMITH,MARCUS LAVAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SYLAR,PRESTON BAILEY
1305 VANESSA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THOMAS,ERVIN JAMON
2108 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt St Police
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TIMBLIN,DANIEL PAUL
2103 E BROW RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT

TONEY JR,DYRAL LORENZO
3907 CAMILLA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH 911
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

WEBB,DONTRELL NASHOD
5139 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WHITMIRE,DARBY SAM
201 SHALLOWFORD ROAD DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

WILSON,MICHAEL SHANNON
6504 MIDDLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

Here are the mug shots:

ALACAMANITROH, ESTHER
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BEATRICE, ASHLEY ADELE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/17/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BLAIR, UNIQUE MISHAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROOKS, WILLIAM KENNY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/15/1969
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BYRD, TYREKE DRESHUN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/25/2002
Arresting Agency: Chickamauga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
CAHOON, KENNETH EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 12/14/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CARTER, LOVEST LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
EDWARDS, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/15/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELLISON, JOSHUA D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/16/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FORSHAW, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
GONZALEZ, HARRISON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/13/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
GRAY, JOHNATHON HENRY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/06/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • PASSING SCHOOL BUS (ILLEGAL)
HARMON, BRITTANI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/24/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORT
HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 03/06/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
JOHNSON, JOHN EMMANUEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOLLIS, AEDAN OCONNOR
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/12/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
MASMELA, JARED EMILIO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MCCLENDON, ALICIA LASHONDRA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/16/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (IDENTITY THEFT)
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE)
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
MORGAN, TOMMY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/14/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
NAPIER, SARAH BETH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
NEAL, CHARLES DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/09/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NICHOLS, CHRISTOPHER J
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/18/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CAR JACKING
NOBLE, JAMAAEL ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/19/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OKELLY, JAMIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/08/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PEAKS, WILLIAM HENRY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/03/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
RIDDLE, RICHARD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ROLAX, LADARRIUS MEGALE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/29/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RUTLEDGE, RUBEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/19/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHACKLEFORD, ANTONIA JADAJA CARRIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/15/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • ASSAULT
SMITH, BARBARA ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/28/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH VOP
SMITH, MARCUS LAVAR
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SYLAR, PRESTON BAILEY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/22/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • USE OF STOLEN PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THOMAS, ERVIN JAMON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TIMBLIN, DANIEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/30/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • HARASSMENT
TONEY JR, DYRAL LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/30/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH 911
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
TURNER, ETHAN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/21/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIENTOS, BRIDGETT NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/02/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITMIRE, DARBY SAM
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/28/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
WILSON, MICHAEL SHANNON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/25/2025
Soddy Daisy Beats Red Bank Despite Errors
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/24/2025
UTC Softball Travels To Tennessee Tech Tuesday
  • Sports
  • 3/24/2025
UTC Women Lose 85-72 At Troy In WNIT
  • Sports
  • 3/24/2025
Lee Lacrosse Wins 21-17 Over Converse University
  • Sports
  • 3/24/2025
State Senate Advances Bill That Curbs Community Benefit Agreements
  • Breaking News
  • 3/24/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/25/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALACAMANITROH,ESTHER ... more

State Senate Advances Bill That Curbs Community Benefit Agreements
  • 3/24/2025

The Tennessee Senate voted Monday night to advance a measure that curbs Community Benefit Agreements in the state. The vote was 17-5. The bill "prohibits an employer seeking to receive ... more

Man Arrested For Attempted Murder And Other Charges
Man Arrested For Attempted Murder And Other Charges
  • 3/24/2025

In less than 24 hours after the incident was reported, Chattanooga Police arrested Dana Key, 50, who had warrants for shooting another person the previous day. Key is charged with attempted murder, ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga Police Officer Arrested Early Monday Morning For Domestic Assault
Chattanooga Police Officer Arrested Early Monday Morning For Domestic Assault
  • 3/24/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, X For Instant News
  • 3/24/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/24/2025
Large Woods Fire Breaks Out On Fredonia Mountain In Sequatchie County; Evacuation Underway
  • 3/23/2025
Beer Board Members Discuss Multiple Issues With New Regulatory Setup
  • 3/23/2025
Opinion
E Pluribus Unum - The Constitution's Promise: "Out Of Many, One"
  • 3/24/2025
Senator Blackburn: Reining In Federal Labor Unions, Congress Can Cut Down On Government Waste
Senator Blackburn: Reining In Federal Labor Unions, Congress Can Cut Down On Government Waste
  • 3/24/2025
Top Senate Stories: Monsanto Protection Act Would Shield Foreign Chemical Maker From Cancer Lawsuits - And Response
  • 3/24/2025
Service Must Have A Heart
  • 3/24/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update March 21
  • 3/21/2025
Sports
UTC’s Earl Deals With His Own Version Of March Madness As Mocs Face Bradley In NIT
UTC’s Earl Deals With His Own Version Of March Madness As Mocs Face Bradley In NIT
  • 3/24/2025
Lady Vols Topple Buckeyes, 82-67, To Head To 37th NCAA Sweet 16
Lady Vols Topple Buckeyes, 82-67, To Head To 37th NCAA Sweet 16
  • 3/24/2025
Randy Smith: March Madness Observations
Randy Smith: March Madness Observations
  • 3/24/2025
Top-Ranked Vols Take Series At #10/12 Alabama With Dominant Victory
  • 3/24/2025
Dan Fleser: Lanier Vaults Vols Into Sweet 16
Dan Fleser: Lanier Vaults Vols Into Sweet 16
  • 3/23/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: 2nd American Is Outstanding
Life With Ferris: 2nd American Is Outstanding
  • 3/24/2025
New Chattanooga Fire Training Tower Holds Grand Opening March 26
New Chattanooga Fire Training Tower Holds Grand Opening March 26
  • 3/24/2025
Brian Smith Updates Friends Of Hixson On Chattanooga's Plan To Be A National Park City
Brian Smith Updates Friends Of Hixson On Chattanooga's Plan To Be A National Park City
  • 3/22/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 3/24/2025
Annual C.S. Lewis Lecture At UTC Is Monday
  • 3/22/2025
Entertainment
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “John Proctor Is The Villain” April 8-12
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “John Proctor Is The Villain” April 8-12
  • 3/24/2025
PODCAST: Clint Powell Interviews Sam Hall
  • 3/24/2025
Beloved Local Musician Passes Away; GoFundMe Account Set Up To Help With Expenses
Beloved Local Musician Passes Away; GoFundMe Account Set Up To Help With Expenses
  • 3/24/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 3/24/2025
Ladies Of Lee To Present Spring Concert Thursday
Ladies Of Lee To Present Spring Concert Thursday
  • 3/21/2025
Opinion
E Pluribus Unum - The Constitution's Promise: "Out Of Many, One"
  • 3/24/2025
Senator Blackburn: Reining In Federal Labor Unions, Congress Can Cut Down On Government Waste
Senator Blackburn: Reining In Federal Labor Unions, Congress Can Cut Down On Government Waste
  • 3/24/2025
Top Senate Stories: Monsanto Protection Act Would Shield Foreign Chemical Maker From Cancer Lawsuits - And Response
  • 3/24/2025
Dining
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
  • 3/17/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Wilmore Snack Sales
  • 3/13/2025
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
  • 3/13/2025
Business
TVA Asks For Public Input On New Grid Resiliency Effort
  • 3/24/2025
Evans Lumber & Millwork Company New Ownership Announces An Expanded Premium Product Lineup
  • 3/24/2025
People’s Choice Voting Opens For TVFCU’s $225,000 Idea Leap Grant
  • 3/24/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Steven Lamar
  • 3/20/2025
Real Estate Transfers For March 13-19
  • 3/20/2025
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
  • 3/18/2025
Student Scene
TVA/BVI Announce Robotics Award Program
TVA/BVI Announce Robotics Award Program
  • 3/24/2025
AdventHealth Senior Vice President To Present At Southern Adventist University Business Lecture
AdventHealth Senior Vice President To Present At Southern Adventist University Business Lecture
  • 3/24/2025
GNTC Awards Spring 2025 Roper Corporation Scholarships
  • 3/24/2025
Living Well
Erlanger Trauma Services To Host 2025 Trauma Symposium In May
Erlanger Trauma Services To Host 2025 Trauma Symposium In May
  • 3/24/2025
Morning Pointe Foundation Bringing “How To Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Event To East Hamilton
Morning Pointe Foundation Bringing “How To Make Tough Decisions For Your Aging Loved One” Event To East Hamilton
  • 3/24/2025
Epilepsy Awareness Day Observed By Olivet Baptist Church Health/Nursing Ministry
Epilepsy Awareness Day Observed By Olivet Baptist Church Health/Nursing Ministry
  • 3/24/2025
Memories
City High Teacher Betsy Pearson Had Interesting Past
  • 3/23/2025
Lauren Colon Speaks At CAHA Meeting March 20 In New Location
  • 3/19/2025
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
  • 3/14/2025
Outdoors
Dalton To Name Mill Line Trailhead For Paul Belk Saturday
Dalton To Name Mill Line Trailhead For Paul Belk Saturday
  • 3/24/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Back In The Fall
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Back In The Fall
  • 3/21/2025
Volunteers Needed For American Battlefield Trust Park Day
  • 3/21/2025
Travel
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
  • 3/25/2025
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
  • 3/24/2025
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
  • 3/19/2025
Church
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
  • 3/24/2025
Bob Tamasy: Spring Points To The Marvels Of Rebirth
Bob Tamasy: Spring Points To The Marvels Of Rebirth
  • 3/24/2025
Dr. Jeffrey T. Wilson Receives Education & Social Justice Award From AKA Sorority
Dr. Jeffrey T. Wilson Receives Education & Social Justice Award From AKA Sorority
  • 3/20/2025
Obituaries
Kieran Annan Hall
Kieran Annan Hall
  • 3/25/2025
Fred L. McNamara
Fred L. McNamara
  • 3/24/2025
Pearl L. Timmons
Pearl L. Timmons
  • 3/24/2025
Government
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/24/2025
Walker County Arrest Report For March 17-23
  • 3/24/2025
Officers Make Arrest For Domestic Assault - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/24/2025