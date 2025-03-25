Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALACAMANITROH,ESTHER
7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BEATRICE,ASHLEY ADELE
1504 TRUMAN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BLAIR,UNIQUE MISHAY
3099 BUCHANAN WAY APT 234 CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CAHOON,KENNETH EDWARD
305 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CARTER,LOVEST LOUIS
3420 PLUMWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOUGLAS,DETORY JERMAINE
585 FREEMAN DRIVE COVINGTON, 30016
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
EDWARDS,CHRISTOPHER LEE
51 GATTIS DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FLOWERS,NICHOLAS COLE
1790 HOLCOLM RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
FORSHAW,JESSICA NICOLE
727 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
GONZALEZ,HARRISON
5969 PINEHURST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
GRAY,JOHNATHON HENRY
12 BROWNS CHAPPEL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PASSING SCHOOL BUS (ILLEGAL)
HARMON,BRITTANI
8201 THRUSH HOLLOW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FALSE REPORT
HAYES,TARAH LASHAY
4225 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOLIDAY,JEROME ALEXANDER
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HUTCHESON,BRENT ANTHONY
128 PORTER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HUTCHESON,BRENT ANTHONY
128 PORTER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HUTCHESON,BRENT ANTHONY
128 PORTER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON,JOHN EMMANUEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LOLLIS,AEDAN OCONNOR
162 SILVER SPRINGS TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
CRIMINAL LITTERING
MASMELA,JARED EMILIO
14 LAUREL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MAYWEATHER,TONYADA SANTRALL
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
MCCLENDON,ALICIA LASHONDRA
1014 BELMEADE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PETITION TO REVOKE (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PETITION TO REVOKE (IDENTITY THEFT)
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE)
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
PETITION TO REVOKE (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PETITION TO REVOKE (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
MILLER,VERONICA LAURYN
609 HARVEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MORGAN,TOMMY EUGENE
289 DENNIS ROAD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
MYERS,BRITTANY RUTH
155 FLINTSPRINGS RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
NAPIER,SARAH BETH
404 RED OAK DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
CONTEMPT OF COURT
NOBLE,JAMAAEL ALEXANDER
3529 WEATHERVANE LOOP APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OKELLY,JAMIE LYNN
170 BACKDRAFT LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PEAKS,WILLIAM HENRY
6860 LEE HWY APT 233 CHATTANOOGA, 374212444
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
RIDDLE,RICHARD ANTHONY
682 COUNTY RD 28 CALHOUN, 37309
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
RUTLEDGE,RUBEN
3209 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071540
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SAILES,CALVIN DONNELL
1909 RAWLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SHACKLEFORD,ANTONIA JADAJA CAR
1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
SMITH,BARBARA ANN
1512 AKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH VOP
SMITH,MARCUS LAVAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SYLAR,PRESTON BAILEY
1305 VANESSA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THOMAS,ERVIN JAMON
2108 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt St Police
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TIMBLIN,DANIEL PAUL
2103 E BROW RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
TONEY JR,DYRAL LORENZO
3907 CAMILLA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH 911
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
WEBB,DONTRELL NASHOD
5139 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WHITMIRE,DARBY SAM
201 SHALLOWFORD ROAD DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
WILSON,MICHAEL SHANNON
6504 MIDDLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
