County Trustee Bill Hullander Warns Public Of Mail Theft Including Tax Payments

Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander wants to remind county taxpayers that there has been a nationwide increase of mail theft, including in Hamilton County.

He issued the following notice:

"As the Trustee’s Office completes the 2024 tax season, several taxpayers have discovered that their checks did not reach the office, resulting in additional charges. If you mail checks to Hamilton County Government, please note that the Trustee’s Office makes every effort to deposit checks the same day they are received and by TCA must deposit checks within three banking days of receipt. If you believe that you have experienced a delay in your check being received, please contact your financial institution to verify that your check cleared and was processed for the original amount written.

"For your convenience, taxpayers have the option of paying their taxes online, just please make sure your device and internet connections are secure. If mailing a check, please use blue or black non-erasable gel pens and use security checks in an effort to prevent your checks from being altered. Also, please be cautious of using drop off or outdoor mail collection boxes."