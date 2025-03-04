Remains Found Of Chattanooga Soldier From WWII

Previous Next

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that U.S. Army Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sanford G. Roy, 31, of Chattanooga, killed during World War II, was accounted for June 20, 2024.



Mr. Roy’s family recently received their full briefing on his identification.



Officials said, "In spring 1944, Roy was assigned to the 732nd Bombardment Squadron, 453rd Bombardment Group, 2nd Combat Bomb Wing, 2nd Air Division, 8th Air Force in the European Theater. On April 8, Roy, a waist gunner onboard a B-24H 'Liberator' Little Joe, was killed in action when his plane was shot down by enemy fighter aircraft fire while on a bombing mission to Brunswick, Germany.

Airmen aboard other aircraft flying in formation with Little Joe did not report seeing any crewmembers exiting the aircraft before it crashed in the vicinity of Salzwedel. The crash site could not be located by Allied forces during the war, and the remains of all nine crewmembers, including Roy, were unaccounted for following the war."Beginning in 1946, the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC), the organization that searched for and recovered fallen American personnel in the European Theater, began investigating the numerous bomber losses in the Salzwedel and Wistedt areas of Germany. German forces had maintained accurate documentation (Kampfflugzeug Unterlagen, or KU) of American aircraft shoot-downs, with several reports indicating B-24s crashing in the area. However, AGRC was unable to associate any KU reports with Little Joe and investigators were unable to locate any crash or burial sites associated with the loss."In 2015, an independent research group, Missing Allied Air Crew Research Team (MAACRT), contacted DPAA historians with new information related to a possible crash site near Wistedt, Germany. Interviews with elderly local residents indicated there were two crash sites, but only one was recovered by American forces following the war. Investigators located the second crash site and were able to recover various pieces of wreckage. Possible osseous remains were also located and transferred to the DPAA laboratory for analysis and identification. At the time, no matches could be made with any Unknowns and further investigations were scheduled."Between 2021 and 2023, DPAA investigators returned to the crash site and continued investigations, then excavations and recoveries. By the end of November 2023, all evidence, including possible osseous remains and possible life support equipment, had been recovered and returned to the DPAA laboratory."To identify Roy’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological and dental analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and Y-chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis."Roy’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery, Margraten, Netherlands, along with others still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for."Roy will be buried in his hometown on the 81st anniversary of his loss, April 8, 2025. For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490."For additional information on the Defense Department’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving their country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil or on social media at www.facebook.com/dodpaa, https://www.linkedin.com/company/dodpaa,https://www.instagram.com/dodpaa/, or https://x.com/dodpaa."Roy’s personnel profile can be viewed at https://dpaa-mil.sites.crmforce.mil/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt0000000LlG5EAK."

He will be laid to rest in his home town of Chattanooga. A visitation will be held at the North Chapel of the Chattanooga Funeral Home on Monday, April 7 from 4-8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at the Chattanooga National Cemetery on Tuesday, April 8 at 12:30 p.m., with full military honors. The public is invited. Anyone wishing to join the procession to the cemetery will need to be at the North Chapel around 11:30 a.m. for the procession to leave at noon.