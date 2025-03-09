Sequatchie County Man Facing Criminal Homicide Charges After Confronting Wife With 18-Year-Old Man

A Sequatchie County man is facing criminal homicide charges after authorities said he confronted his wife with an 18-year-old man. The wife, Jada Gholston, 31, was injured in a stabbing and the youth with her, 18-year-old Billy Jean Floyd, was killed.



Jonathan Belk was being held at the Sequatchie County Jail.



The Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened early Saturday.



Deputies were dispatched to the Emergency Room at Erlanger-Sequatchie on the report of a female with stab wounds that were determined to be non-life threatening.

Deputies determined the victim received the wounds at a residence in the Fredonia community of Sequatchie County and went to that location to search for any other potential victims or suspects, as well as a crime scene.Upon arrival, deputies found two other individuals, both males, with wounds appearing to have been caused by a cutting instrument. One of these two male individuals was deceased and the other had non-life threatening wounds.Belk was apparently the other man who was injured.