Sequatchie County Man Facing Criminal Homicide Charges After Confronting Wife With 18-Year-Old Man

A Sequatchie County man is facing criminal homicide charges after authorities said he confronted his wife with an 18-year-old man. The wife, Jada Gholston, 31, was injured in a stabbing and the youth with her, 18-year-old Billy Jean Floyd, was killed.
Jonathan Belk was being held at the Sequatchie County Jail.
The Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened early Saturday.
Deputies were dispatched to the Emergency Room at Erlanger-Sequatchie on the report of a female with stab wounds that were determined to be non-life threatening.
A man wanted on charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor was taken into custody on Sunday morning.
The Sheriff's Office said at 9:15 a.m., deputies stopped Adam Morgan in the 900 ... more
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com )
AYERS,ALEXANDRIA ... more