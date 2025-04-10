Sports Authority Told That Many Local Workers Benefitting From New Stadium

Many local construction workers are benefitting from the new stadium on the Southside, members of the Sports Authority were told on Thursday.

County Engineer Bill Payne said 42 percent of the work is being carried out by firms within 15 miles of the site at the former U.S. Pipe and Foundry.

He said about $60 million of the $76 million in construction work is by local firms.

Mr. Payne said there had been a goal of 30 percent of the work by Disadvantage Business Enterprise (DBE) firms.

He said it is working out to around 23 percent, but efforts are being made.

Mr. Payne said some companies on the project qualify as DBE, but have never taken the steps to be certified. He said contractor EMJ is working with those firms to get them certified.

He said that will help them obtain future work.

Mr. Payne said a little over $15 million has been paid thus far on the $76 million job.

The structural steel is rising on the third base stands, and the outfield wall going into place.

The demolition was completed of the basement of the Power House, which will serve as the entry way to the ball field.

There has also been significant work at the two-story Pattern Building that is directly behind the field and will serve as the Lookouts offices and a place to view the game.