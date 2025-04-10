Former County School Teacher Pleads Guilty To Having Sex With Student

A former county school teacher on Thursday pleaded guilty to having sex with a student.

Casey McGrath pleaded guilty to statutory rape and was placed on probation. She must register as a sex offender.

If she gets in no further trouble for four years the charge can be removed.

The indictment says the sexual activity happened May 1, 2022, with a minor between the ages of 13 and 18.

Ms. McGrath was removed from her teacher post prior to her arrest.

She taught algebra at Central High School beginning in 2020.