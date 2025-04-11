3 Killed In Crash Of Small Plane In Polk County

Three people were killed in the crash of a small plane in a wooded area of Polk County on Friday afternoon.
McGee Tyson Airport Air Traffic Control Tower called Polk County 911and reported a small plane had disappeared from the radar. At 2:23 p.m., several Tri-State Mutual Aid agencies responded to the 1700 block of Tellico Reliance Road by the Cherokee National Forest in Polk County looking for the missing plane.
Rescue personnel entered the woods near the area where the plane was last seen on the radar. At 4:54 p.m., rescue personnel reported finding the plane wreckage and three deceased individuals.
Twenty-four personnel from the Tri-State Mutual Aid agencies that assisted Polk County included:
Bradley County Fire Rescue
Athens Rural Fire
Englewood Fire
Fannin County Fire
Cleveland Fire
Hiwassee Dam Fire
West Polk Fire
Mutual Aid Chief 2 Dewey Woody
Mutual Aid Chief 8 Jeff Stewart
Mutual Aid Chief 11 Pete VanDusen
Plane information, victims and cause of the plane crash will be under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.