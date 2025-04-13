Latest Headlines

Body Found Of 2nd Teen Who Jumped From High Tennessee River Bridge

  • Sunday, April 13, 2025
The body of a second teen has been found in the Tennessee River in Loudon County after three teens jumped from an I-75 bridge after a car chase last Wednesday morning.
 
One teen survived the fall of over 80 feet.
 
The teens are believed to be from Chattanooga.
 
Authorities said the trio apparently thought they were going over a wall to another part of the bridge and were not expecting the steep drop.
 
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) law enforcement officials assisted in the recovery of the bodies.
TWRA wildlife officers and investigators joined the search on Wednesday morning.  On Friday, they located and recovered the first victim using a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV).  This afternoon, Knox County Rescue identified a target, which TWRA investigators confirmed as the second victim using the ROV.  Divers with Knox County Rescue and members of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Loudon County Fire Department recovered the victim’s body.
 
TWRA offers prayers and condolences for the victim’s families. 
Latest Headlines
Body Found Of 2nd Teen Who Jumped From High Tennessee River Bridge
Body Found Of 2nd Teen Who Jumped From High Tennessee River Bridge
  • Breaking News
  • 4/13/2025
Dan Fleser: Vols Moving On After Spring Storm
Dan Fleser: Vols Moving On After Spring Storm
  • Sports
  • 4/13/2025
PHOTOS: McCallie Invitational Track And Field
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/13/2025
Stewart Hits Walk Off Grand Slam, Lookouts Split DH
  • Sports
  • 4/13/2025
#4/5 Vols Homer Three Times But Drop Game Two In Oxford, 8-5
  • Sports
  • 4/13/2025
Young Vols Shine As Spring Football Wraps Up
  • Sports
  • 4/13/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/13/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALLEN,JANYA ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/12/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARNETT,GEORGE ... more

3 Killed In Crash Of Small Plane In Polk County
  • 4/11/2025

Three people were killed in the crash of a small plane in a wooded area of Polk County on Friday afternoon. McGee Tyson Airport Air Traffic Control Tower called Polk County 911and reported ... more

Breaking News
Body Found Of Teen Believed From Chattanooga Who Jumped Into River After Car Chase
  • 4/11/2025
Man Who Struck Another With His Car Claiming Self Defense Is Charged With Criminal Homicide
Man Who Struck Another With His Car Claiming Self Defense Is Charged With Criminal Homicide
  • 4/11/2025
Hamilton County Schools Finance Committee Working Through Budget Scenarios
  • 4/11/2025
Championship Parade And Pep Rally Honoring Mocs’ Historic NIT Victory Set For Thursday
  • 4/11/2025
Utility Work Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 75 On Sunday
  • 4/11/2025
Opinion
Hope For Our Next Generation
  • 4/13/2025
Impact Of China Tariff On Local Small Business
  • 4/12/2025
Judge Bashing - And Response
  • 4/11/2025
Rep. Greg Vital's Legislative Update For April 11
Rep. Greg Vital's Legislative Update For April 11
  • 4/11/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 4/11/2025
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Moving On After Spring Storm
Dan Fleser: Vols Moving On After Spring Storm
  • 4/13/2025
Stewart Hits Walk Off Grand Slam, Lookouts Split DH
  • 4/13/2025
#7 Lady Vols Take Down #1 Texas, 3-1
  • 4/13/2025
#4/5 Vols Homer Three Times But Drop Game Two In Oxford, 8-5
  • 4/13/2025
Tennessee "Moving On" From Iamaleava
  • 4/12/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Amid Family Memories, Relatives Lay World War II Hero Sanford Roy To Rest
John Shearer: Amid Family Memories, Relatives Lay World War II Hero Sanford Roy To Rest
  • 4/11/2025
Profiles Of Valor: PFC James ‘Doc’ McCloughan (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: PFC James ‘Doc’ McCloughan (USA)
  • 4/11/2025
Junior League Of Chattanooga To Host 2nd Annual Tour Du Jour
  • 4/11/2025
Local Author Of Book Covering Mysteries Of Plane That Crashed On Walden's Ridge Holds Book Signing May 18
  • 4/11/2025
Friends Of The Troops And Lee Roofing Partner To Assist Area Military Families In Crisis
Friends Of The Troops And Lee Roofing Partner To Assist Area Military Families In Crisis
  • 4/10/2025
Entertainment
Scott Chase Celebrates 40 Years On KZ106 With Charity Golf Tournament
  • 4/11/2025
SAU Symphony Orchestra Concert April 27 Features Violinist And Composer As Guests
SAU Symphony Orchestra Concert April 27 Features Violinist And Composer As Guests
  • 4/11/2025
Lottery For Hamilton Tickets For Every Performance Offered
  • 4/11/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/11/2025
Opinion
Hope For Our Next Generation
  • 4/13/2025
Impact Of China Tariff On Local Small Business
  • 4/12/2025
Judge Bashing - And Response
  • 4/11/2025
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Buffalo Rock’s Full-Line Vending Operations
  • 4/7/2025
Ryder Cup Of Wine Comes To Cloudland At McLemore Resort May 3
  • 4/3/2025
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
  • 4/2/2025
Business
Dayton Food City Set To Open April 16
  • 4/11/2025
Marshalls Store In Hixson Relocates To Target Center April 24
  • 4/10/2025
Thompson Truck Group Acquires Lee-Smith, Inc.
  • 4/9/2025
Real Estate
Habitat Chattanooga Announces Application Opening For Critical Home Repair
  • 4/11/2025
Ellis Gardner: Fair Housing - A Promise We Must Keep
  • 4/10/2025
Large New Residential Building Planned On Spring Street In North Chattanooga
  • 4/9/2025
Student Scene
HCSO Hosts Inaugural D.A.R.E. Graduation At Normal Park Museum Magnet School
HCSO Hosts Inaugural D.A.R.E. Graduation At Normal Park Museum Magnet School
  • 4/11/2025
Chattanooga State Launches New Medical Laboratory Technology Program
  • 4/10/2025
Dr. Ben Carson Speaks At Bryan College’s Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
Dr. Ben Carson Speaks At Bryan College’s Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
  • 4/11/2025
Living Well
United Way Names Marie Webb And Jay Dale As Campaign Co-Chairs
United Way Names Marie Webb And Jay Dale As Campaign Co-Chairs
  • 4/10/2025
1st Babies & Blooms Earth Day Festival Set For April 26
  • 4/9/2025
CHI Memorial To Host Job Fair April 30
  • 4/9/2025
Memories
A Park For The East Lake Community
A Park For The East Lake Community
  • 4/10/2025
New Book By Curtis Coulter Details 1954 Sale Creek Plane Crash
  • 4/5/2025
Good Old Days Museum Reopens
Good Old Days Museum Reopens
  • 4/3/2025
Outdoors
Boulderfest 2025: Churn-And-Burning Into 1st Place
  • 4/10/2025
EPB, City of Chattanooga and Reflection Riding To Give Away Free Trees Beginning April 12
  • 4/10/2025
TWRA Assessing Potential Wildlife Impacts From Changes To Cherokee Dam Aeration System
  • 4/9/2025
Travel
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
  • 4/10/2025
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
  • 4/9/2025
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Church
"He Lives" Is Topic For April's Red Back Hymnal Singing
"He Lives" Is Topic For April's Red Back Hymnal Singing
  • 4/9/2025
"I Did It My Way" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 4/9/2025
Bob Tamasy: We Need To Be More Like The Bereans
Bob Tamasy: We Need To Be More Like The Bereans
  • 4/8/2025
Obituaries
Harold Jerome “Jerry” Underhill
Harold Jerome “Jerry” Underhill
  • 4/13/2025
Lillian Keith Lewis
Lillian Keith Lewis
  • 4/12/2025
Bertie Snyder
Bertie Snyder
  • 4/12/2025
Government
Seasonal Burning Ban To Begin May 1; Burn Permit Deadlines Quickly Approaching
  • 4/11/2025
Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes Passes Resolution Calling For Regulation Of Kratom In Tennessee
Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes Passes Resolution Calling For Regulation Of Kratom In Tennessee
  • 4/10/2025
Hamilton County Recovery Court Planning Move To Hickory Valley Road
  • 4/10/2025