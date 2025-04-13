Body Found Of 2nd Teen Who Jumped From High Tennessee River Bridge

The body of a second teen has been found in the Tennessee River in Loudon County after three teens jumped from an I-75 bridge after a car chase last Wednesday morning.

One teen survived the fall of over 80 feet.

The teens are believed to be from Chattanooga.

Authorities said the trio apparently thought they were going over a wall to another part of the bridge and were not expecting the steep drop.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) law enforcement officials assisted in the recovery of the bodies.

TWRA wildlife officers and investigators joined the search on Wednesday morning. On Friday, they located and recovered the first victim using a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV). This afternoon, Knox County Rescue identified a target, which TWRA investigators confirmed as the second victim using the ROV. Divers with Knox County Rescue and members of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Loudon County Fire Department recovered the victim’s body.

TWRA offers prayers and condolences for the victim’s families.