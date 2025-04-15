Best Friend Tells Of Chris Wright's Last Day, Including Multiple Drinks

The best friend of prominent local businessman Chris Wright told a Criminal Court jury on Tuesday about his last day, including multiple drinks the two had together at various locales.

Darryl T. Roberts is standing trial for the Sept. 28, 2023, murder of the Baylor School graduate and father of three young children.

Brittain "Ian" Brantley said he was in town for his Baylor 20th reunion, which he said was mainly arranged by Chris Wright. He said the two became close friends when they were freshmen football players together.

He said that morning they played 18 holes of golf at McLemore on Lookout Mountain while consuming two beers and a tequila.

The witness said they drove downtown and parked in front of The Feed on Main Street. He said they spent three hours at Clyde's on Main, where they had more than four more alcoholic beverages.

Mr. Brantley said his friend wanted to go to a show at the Comedy Catch, though he (Brantley) did not like the comedian who was appearing. He said he agreed to go anyway. There were more drinks at the comedy club at the Chattanooga Choo Choo.

Afterward, he said they walked together to Jack Brown's Bar, which he said is at the location he once knew as Yesterdays and close to Mr. Wright's office at the Volunteer Building. He said at the front of that bar they met a female that Mr. Wright seemed to know. She went with them on to the Cherry Street Tavern, then back to Jack Brown's.

Questioned by Mike Little of the Public Defender's Office, he estimated they had over 10 drinks that day.

Mr. Brantley said he wanted to get some sleep so he walked back toward the Moxy hotel where he was staying. He said he learned about the shooting when he got a call from the wife of Chris Wright the next morning at 5 a.m.

He said he noticed he had three missed calls from Mr. Wright that occurred shortly before the shooting.