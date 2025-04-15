Chattanooga Police Seeking Assistance In Locating Murder Suspect

The Chattanooga Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating LaJeffery Romane Sparks, who is wanted for first-degree murder of a 42-year-old man.





On Oct. 5, 2024, at 12:38 a.m., police responded to a Person Shot call in the 4100 block of Fagan St. Once on scene, officers conducted life saving measures until EMS arrived and transported the victim to a hospital. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.





The Chattanooga Police Department has an active arrest warrant for LaJeffery Romane Sparks. The charges include first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was also named to the TBI's Most Wanted list on Nov. 18, 2024.





Anyone with information about Sparks' whereabouts is urged to call the Chattanooga Police Homicide Tipline at 423-643-5100, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or Greater Chattanooga Area Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333. Currently there is a reward of up to $7500 for information leading to his arrest. Anyone providing information can remain anonymous.



