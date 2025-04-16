2 Brainerd High Students Identified As Victims In Drop From High Tennessee River Bridge

The teens who drowned after jumping from an I-75 bridge have been identified as two Brainerd High School students. The incident happened in Loudon County after a police pursuit last Wednesday morning.



One of the teens was identified as Ma'Rico Johnson and another as Mykel Anderson.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for their burial expenses.



They are at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-marico-johnsons-burial-expenses