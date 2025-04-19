1 Westside Breaks Ground on Phase 1 Of Housing

Previous Next

One Westside, a collaborative project aimed at revitalizing the College Hill area, is making significant progress as it continues to honor the past while building a stronger future for residents. Westside residents, community partners and elected officials gathered at the site of the now-demolished YFD building to break ground on the first phase of housing.

Construction is slated to begin immediately and once complete in late 2026, will provide 230 new one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes. Of the new homes, 92 will be reserved for current residents of College Hill Courts. The remaining 138 homes will be offered for residents at various levels of affordability. The effort will set the pattern for the mixed-use strategy offered by the master plan which was developed by residents throughout Chattanooga’s oldest public housing community.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has been a supporter of the project long before his first election in 2021. He noted that the city has been involved in every aspect of the initiative providing direct and in-kind investment of over $100 million over the life of the initiative. In addition, the City provided $9 million in direct capital financing to CHA and HOME program and bond issuance through Chattanooga Housing and the Education Facilities Board. “This is a great day in Chattanooga’s history. There is no project that better encapsulates the goals and values of One Chattanooga than One Westside. It could not have happened without the input, support, and belief of the current residents of the Westside. It will provide a long-term lift to every westside resident’s quality of life by improving health and education outcomes. And it will create a mixed-income neighborhood with badly-needed new housing and employment opportunities.”

Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley represents District 7 on the Chattanooga City Council which is home to the College Hill community. She said, “I’m proud of my constituents and the way they’ve led the effort in sharing what they want to see for their community. Thanks to their efforts, our community is focused on creating sustainable and thriving spaces for everyone to enjoy.”

The groundbreaking noted the financial closing and beginning of construction for new mixed-income housing and development. One Westside’s master developer Columbia Residential shared that once Phase I is complete, in addition to the initial 92 apartments set aside for College Hill residents, 138 homes will be offered to residents at various levels of affordability, including 60% and 80% AMI (area median income) and market rate apartments. In addition, the master plan calls for 497 new homes through seven phases that will replace all of the existing units at College Hill Courts. The plan will also add 629 homes at affordable and market rate rents.

Over their 30-year history, Columbia Residential has developed affordable and mixed-income housing throughout the southeast. As One Westside’s housing comes online, their team will manage the mixed-income community. “We were drawn to this project because of the commitment not only from the Chattanooga Housing Authority and their team, but also because of the strong commitment from the residents and funding partners from throughout the area. Phase I has strong financial support not only from existing partners but also from our new financial partner, Truist Bank. They will be providing significant funding that will lead to the neighborhood’s continued success,” said Carmen Chubb, President of Columbia Residential.

Truist Market President Mark Stewart said the bank is excited to partner on the revitalization of the College Hill area. “Our purpose at Truist is to inspire and build better lives and communities, and we know that affordable housing has a positive impact on families and communities,” Stewart said. “This groundbreaking is a reminder of the great opportunities that result when city leaders, as well as public and private companies, come together to meet the needs of our communities.”

Truist is providing $39.8 million through an equity investment in low-income tax credits and in energy credits for the project. The bank is also providing $50 million in construction and bridge financing.

CHA’s board chair Jim Levine said, “When we gathered last summer, I know a few residents wondered if the plan they developed was really going to happen. Thanks to Betsy McCright and the team assembled to work on this project, you’re seeing and hearing the hum of construction all around you.” He added, “We promised that no residents of public housing would be displaced and this housing is proof of the build-first strategy that we’ve all wanted. We’ve waited a long time for today and we’re grateful to everyone who is playing a role in the important work being done.”