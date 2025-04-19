Latest Headlines

1 Westside Breaks Ground on Phase 1 Of Housing

  • Saturday, April 19, 2025

One Westside, a collaborative project aimed at revitalizing the College Hill area, is making significant progress as it continues to honor the past while building a stronger future for residents. Westside residents, community partners and elected officials gathered at the site of the now-demolished YFD building to break ground on the first phase of housing.

Construction is slated to begin immediately and once complete in late 2026, will provide 230 new one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes. Of the new homes, 92 will be reserved for current residents of College Hill Courts. The remaining 138 homes will be offered for residents at various levels of affordability. The effort will set the pattern for the mixed-use strategy offered by the master plan which was developed by residents throughout Chattanooga’s oldest public housing community.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has been a supporter of the project long before his first election in 2021. He noted that the city has been involved in every aspect of the initiative providing direct and in-kind investment of over $100 million over the life of the initiative. In addition, the City provided $9 million in direct capital financing to CHA and HOME program and bond issuance through Chattanooga Housing and the Education Facilities Board. “This is a great day in Chattanooga’s history. There is no project that better encapsulates the goals and values of One Chattanooga than One Westside. It could not have happened without the input, support, and belief of the current residents of the Westside. It will provide a long-term lift to every westside resident’s quality of life by improving health and education outcomes. And it will create a mixed-income neighborhood with badly-needed new housing and employment opportunities.”

Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley represents District 7 on the Chattanooga City Council which is home to the College Hill community. She said, “I’m proud of my constituents and the way they’ve led the effort in sharing what they want to see for their community. Thanks to their efforts, our community is focused on creating sustainable and thriving spaces for everyone to enjoy.”

The groundbreaking noted the financial closing and beginning of construction for new mixed-income housing and development. One Westside’s master developer Columbia Residential shared that once Phase I is complete, in addition to the initial 92 apartments set aside for College Hill residents, 138 homes will be offered to residents at various levels of affordability, including 60% and 80% AMI (area median income) and market rate apartments. In addition, the master plan calls for 497 new homes through seven phases that will replace all of the existing units at College Hill Courts. The plan will also add 629 homes at affordable and market rate rents.

Over their 30-year history, Columbia Residential has developed affordable and mixed-income housing throughout the southeast. As One Westside’s housing comes online, their team will manage the mixed-income community. “We were drawn to this project because of the commitment not only from the Chattanooga Housing Authority and their team, but also because of the strong commitment from the residents and funding partners from throughout the area. Phase I has strong financial support not only from existing partners but also from our new financial partner, Truist Bank. They will be providing significant funding that will lead to the neighborhood’s continued success,” said Carmen Chubb, President of Columbia Residential.

Truist Market President Mark Stewart said the bank is excited to partner on the revitalization of the College Hill area. “Our purpose at Truist is to inspire and build better lives and communities, and we know that affordable housing has a positive impact on families and communities,” Stewart said. “This groundbreaking is a reminder of the great opportunities that result when city leaders, as well as public and private companies, come together to meet the needs of our communities.”

Truist is providing $39.8 million through an equity investment in low-income tax credits and in energy credits for the project. The bank is also providing $50 million in construction and bridge financing.

CHA’s board chair Jim Levine said, “When we gathered last summer, I know a few residents wondered if the plan they developed was really going to happen. Thanks to Betsy McCright and the team assembled to work on this project, you’re seeing and hearing the hum of construction all around you.” He added, “We promised that no residents of public housing would be displaced and this housing is proof of the build-first strategy that we’ve all wanted. We’ve waited a long time for today and we’re grateful to everyone who is playing a role in the important work being done.”

Latest Headlines
1 Westside Breaks Ground on Phase 1 Of Housing
  • Breaking News
  • 4/19/2025
UTC Track And Field Score PRs At Georgia Tech On Day 1
  • Sports
  • 4/19/2025
Flames Give Up Late Run In 2-1 !0 Inning Loss
  • Sports
  • 4/19/2025
Superintendent Says Budget Being Cut To The Bone; School Board Opposes Watson Bill On Undocumented Students
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2025
Lady Flames Softball Drops 8-0 Loss At West Alabama
  • Sports
  • 4/18/2025
UTC Beach Volleyball Win Two To Claim Share Of OVC Regular Season Title
  • Sports
  • 4/18/2025
Breaking News
Soddy Daisy Sets Rule On Shipping Container Buildings; Drops Distance Requirement From Alcohol Establishments
Soddy Daisy Sets Rule On Shipping Container Buildings; Drops Distance Requirement From Alcohol Establishments
  • 4/18/2025

The Soddy Daisy zoning ordinance has been amended to add a new section related to shipping containers that are being used as an accessory building. Discussions about this have been taking place ... more

LaFayette High Football Player, LHS Graduate Were Victims In Highway 27 Crash
  • 4/17/2025

The drivers of two vehicles were killed and a passenger was airlifted after a crash on Highway 27 at Rock Spring, Ga. The victims were a LaFayette High School football player and a recent ... more

CARTA Launching Service Enhancements; Incline To Get Insurance Reimbursement After Costly Fire
  • 4/17/2025

Beginning May 4 through the summer, the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority will run three service enhancements and three pilot programs, which may lead to permanent changes later: ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga Police Chief John Chambers Announces Executive Staff Appointments
Chattanooga Police Chief John Chambers Announces Executive Staff Appointments
  • 4/17/2025
Governor Lee Appoints Ryan Hubbard As Tennessee’s First Chief Immigration Enforcement Officer
  • 4/17/2025
Chickamauga Man To Serve 10 Years For Attack At Neighbor's Home
Chickamauga Man To Serve 10 Years For Attack At Neighbor's Home
  • 4/17/2025
Darryl Roberts Said He Killed Chris Wright After He Used N-Word, Belittled Him
Darryl Roberts Said He Killed Chris Wright After He Used N-Word, Belittled Him
  • 4/17/2025
State Budget Includes $15 Million For Chattanooga Riverfront
  • 4/17/2025
Opinion
Angels Among Us - At Speedy’s Oil Change
  • 4/18/2025
Senator Watson Needs To Provide Facts For His Undocumented Students Bill
  • 4/18/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For April 18
  • 4/18/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update For April 18
  • 4/18/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 4/18/2025
Sports
UTC Beach Volleyball Win Two To Claim Share Of OVC Regular Season Title
  • 4/18/2025
Best-Selling Golf Storyteller Tom Coyne Appearing At McLemore On Thursday
Best-Selling Golf Storyteller Tom Coyne Appearing At McLemore On Thursday
  • 4/18/2025
Randy Smith: Corso - End Of An Era
Randy Smith: Corso - End Of An Era
  • 4/18/2025
Chattanooga Softball Splits Pair At Wofford
  • 4/18/2025
Doyle Tabbed To College Baseball Foundation National Pitcher Of The Year Watch List
  • 4/18/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Vanishing Land, Old UTC Building, Brother, Rory, Boyd And F. Scott
  • 4/18/2025
Profiles Of Valor: CPL Jason Dunham
Profiles Of Valor: CPL Jason Dunham
  • 4/18/2025
2025 Armed Forces Parade And Luncheon Set For May 2
  • 4/18/2025
Special Event Street Closings Announced
  • 4/18/2025
Y-CAP Announces Corn Hole Tournament Fundraiser May 17
Y-CAP Announces Corn Hole Tournament Fundraiser May 17
  • 4/18/2025
Entertainment
The Tivoli Theatre Foundation Announces 2025-26 Broadway Season
The Tivoli Theatre Foundation Announces 2025-26 Broadway Season
  • 4/18/2025
Judah And The Lion Rocks The Signal
Judah And The Lion Rocks The Signal
  • 4/18/2025
Scott Jackson And Kate Neal, With Spatial Effects To Open, April 26 At WoodSongs Dalton
Scott Jackson And Kate Neal, With Spatial Effects To Open, April 26 At WoodSongs Dalton
  • 4/18/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents Te Deum April 25
  • 4/18/2025
Opinion
Angels Among Us - At Speedy’s Oil Change
  • 4/18/2025
Senator Watson Needs To Provide Facts For His Undocumented Students Bill
  • 4/18/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For April 18
  • 4/18/2025
Dining
Mi Mercadito Opens At 1820 E. Main; Beer Board Hears Other Cases
  • 4/17/2025
Planned Organic Restaurant By Black Creek Gets Thumbs Down
  • 4/17/2025
"Battle Of The Bosses: Culinary Wars" Culinary Showdown Set For May 3
"Battle Of The Bosses: Culinary Wars" Culinary Showdown Set For May 3
  • 4/15/2025
Business
Tennessee Supreme Court Releases Statement Following $17M For New Indigent Representation Plan
  • 4/17/2025
Spring Starts With A Lower Unemployment Rate Across Tennessee
Spring Starts With A Lower Unemployment Rate Across Tennessee
  • 4/17/2025
Georgia Adds 6,900 Jobs In March As Unemployment Holds Steady At 3.6%
  • 4/17/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 4/16/2025
Real Estate Transfers For April 10-16
  • 4/17/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 4/17/2025
Student Scene
Lee University To Host Fourth Annual Doctoral Student Poster Symposium
Lee University To Host Fourth Annual Doctoral Student Poster Symposium
  • 4/18/2025
GNTC Hosts 2025 NC3 Signing Day
  • 4/17/2025
Lee Has Second Senior Art Show
Lee Has Second Senior Art Show
  • 4/18/2025
Living Well
Celebrate Awards Honors Nonprofits And Volunteers
Celebrate Awards Honors Nonprofits And Volunteers
  • 4/18/2025
Erlanger And UnitedHealthcare Agree On New Contract
  • 4/18/2025
East Ridge High School Community Health Fair Set For April 26
East Ridge High School Community Health Fair Set For April 26
  • 4/17/2025
Memories
Chattanooga National Cemetery Has Memorial Plaque Dedication May 3
  • 4/17/2025
Celebrating East Lake Park
Celebrating East Lake Park
  • 4/16/2025
A Park For The East Lake Community
A Park For The East Lake Community
  • 4/10/2025
Outdoors
Gran Fondo Hincapie Returns To Chattanooga May 3
  • 4/17/2025
Castle Amongst The Clouds: The Story Of The Point Park Entrance Gate Program Is April 27
  • 4/17/2025
Trail Restoration Begins At Stringer’s Ridge Following Fire Damage
Trail Restoration Begins At Stringer’s Ridge Following Fire Damage
  • 4/17/2025
Travel
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
  • 4/10/2025
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
  • 4/9/2025
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What's The Greatest Evidence For The Resurrection?
Bob Tamasy: What's The Greatest Evidence For The Resurrection?
  • 4/18/2025
Red Bank United Methodist Church Offers “Pet Blessings” During Red Bank Jubilee May 3
  • 4/17/2025
"Help Me Fix My Problem (I Need Jesus Now)" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 4/16/2025
Obituaries
Phillip "Matt" Matthew Lanier
Phillip "Matt" Matthew Lanier
  • 4/19/2025
Denny Ray Wilson
Denny Ray Wilson
  • 4/19/2025
Dana Leigh Clark
Dana Leigh Clark
  • 4/18/2025
Government
March State Revenues Were $33.3 Million Less Than Budget Estimates
  • 4/17/2025
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 4/18/2025
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 4/17/2025