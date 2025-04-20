Shepherd View Home Burns On Easter Morning

photo by CFD photo by CFD photo by CFD photo by CFD photo by CFD Previous Next

Witness reports of a house fire on Easter morning led to an extended response from the Chattanooga Fire Department and other agencies.

At 8:30 a.m., Green Shift companies were dispatched to the 2700 block of Shepherd View Drive. That’s not far off Tyner Road behind Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School.

On arrival, firefighters found half of the home fully engulfed and launched a defensive attack to quickly knock down some of the flames. Then they made an interior attack and search of the structure. No one was found inside.

Firefighting operations were complicated by the amount of contents in the home and the many items surrounding the residence, including tires, vehicles, a boat and other debris. Crews continued working to extinguish the fire for several hours.

A team from Public Works brought heavy equipment to the scene to tear down the rest of the unsafe, unstable structure so that CFD personnel can target remaining hot spots. There are no injuries to report.

Engine 8, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Engine 6, Engine 21, Ladder 13, Squad 13, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, CFD Supply, Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue Rehab Unit, CPD, HCEMS and Public Works responded.

Tri-State Mutual Aid partners provided coverage at city fire stations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.