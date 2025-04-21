Latest Headlines

Hoots Elevated To Wamp Deputy Chief Of Staff; Vinnett Named Communications Director

  • Monday, April 21, 2025

Mary Francis Hoots, previous director of communications in the administration of County Mayor Weston Wamp, has shifted into the role of deputy chief of staff. At the same time, Paris Vinnett is moving from a city post to become director of communications.

Ms. Hoots is assuming many of the responsibilities of the former director of operations position, it was stated.

Officials said, "A dynamic communications professional, Ms. Vinnett brings nearly a decade of experience in local government with a strong background in media relations and community engagement."

“Paris is a gifted communicator with a proven ability to connect citizens with their local government,” said County Mayor Wamp. “We are grateful she has joined our office as we enter an important year of following through on major initiatives ranging from career and technical education to roads and infrastructure improvements.”

Ms. Vinnett currently serves as press secretary for the city of Chattanooga and previously served as the director of communications for the city of Kenner and Jefferson Parish Public Schools in Louisiana. Throughout her career, she has led strategic campaigns that effectively communicated key administrative priorities and elevated public engagement, it was stated.

“I’m honored to join Mayor Wamp’s administration and contribute to the important work happening across Hamilton County,” said Ms. Vinnett. “ Eective communication is an essential part of good governance, and I look forward to serving our residents with clarity, integrity, and purpose.”

She holds a Master of Public Administration from Louisiana State University and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of New Orleans.

Officials said, "Ms. Vinnett's proven ability to translate policy into clear, compelling messaging will support Mayor Wamp’s commitment to transparency and eective communication."

This reorganization is budget neutral, it was stated.

