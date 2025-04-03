Arrest Made In Numerous Car Break-Ins At UTC

An arrest has been made in connection with numerous auto burglaries at the UTC campus.

On Wednesday, the UTC Police Department and the Chattanooga Police Department executed a search warrant on the residence of Rayfield Martin Jr., 46. UTC Police criminal Investigators identified Martin via surveillance camera footage as a suspect in numerous auto burglaries occurring at the campus.

CPD Auto Crimes investigators also identified Martin as a potential suspect in similar incidents.

During the search, officers found:

• Stolen property from an auto burglary reported to CPD.

• A firearm and illegal narcotics, violating Martin’s court-ordered probation.

An arrest warrant was issued for Martin. CPD officers located and arrested him on Wednesday evening.

Martin was charged with burglary, theft of property, vandalism, and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.:

UTC Police and CPD continue to investigate other motor vehicle thefts and burglaries.

If you have information about these incidents or have been a victim of an unreported incident, please contact:the UTC Police Department: (423) 425-HELP/4357 or the Chattanooga Police Department (423) 698-2525.