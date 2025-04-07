Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, X For Instant News

Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines
  • Breaking News
  • 4/7/2025
Signal Mountain PD Announces National Drug Take Back Event April 26
  • Government
  • 4/7/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 4/7/2025
Growing Soddy Daisy Gets New Subdivision
  • Breaking News
  • 4/7/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/7/2025
UTC Women's Tennis Drops 6-1 Loss To Furman
  • Sports
  • 4/6/2025
Breaking News
  • 4/7/2025

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

Growing Soddy Daisy Gets New Subdivision
  • 4/7/2025

Residential growth is continuing in Soddy Daisy. In March, $2.2 million was paid in building permits, said Vice Mayor Mark Penney. The majority of those were for new construction, said Commissioner ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/7/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARMOUR,PERRY ... more

Breaking News
Authorities Looking For Missing Endangered Woman
  • 4/6/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/6/2025
Hugh O. Maclellan Jr., Longtime Chattanooga Business, Civic And Christian Leader, Dies
  • 4/5/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/5/2025
City Of Chattanooga Also Affected By Nationwide Recovery Service Data Breach
  • 4/4/2025
Opinion
Activate Hamilton, Y'all Are Awesome
  • 4/6/2025
Use Of Public Libraries Is One Of Our Greatest Freedoms
  • 4/7/2025
To All Who Choose To Visit Chattanooga
  • 4/7/2025
Top Senate Stories: Bill Adds Narrow Medical Exceptions To Republican's Abortion Ban
  • 4/7/2025
Let's Bring Home The Bacon For District 6
  • 4/7/2025
Sports
Jaeger Approaching His Second Masters Tournament With Different Mindset
  • 4/6/2025
Chattanooga FC Wins 2-0 Over Visiting Orlando City B
  • 4/6/2025
UTC Women's Tennis Drops 6-1 Loss To Furman
  • 4/6/2025
#1/1 Vols Drop Both Games Of Saturday Doubleheader To Aggies
  • 4/6/2025
#7 Lady Vols Split Saturday Doubleheader, Win Series Over #17 Mississippi State
  • 4/6/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Local Soccer Game And NIT Championship
  • 4/7/2025
Life With Ferris: More Grace Than I Deserve
  • 4/7/2025
GFWC Valamont Women's Club Organizes New Community Benches Around Town
  • 4/7/2025
CHATT Foundation Launches Used Bike Donation Drive
  • 4/7/2025
PHOTOS: Gorgeous Blooms At McCoy Farms
  • 4/6/2025
Entertainment
Steel Band Concert At Southern Adventist University Is April 21
  • 4/7/2025
Benefit Concert For Hurricane Helene Relief Is April 13
  • 4/4/2025
100 Years Of Radio In Chattanooga - And Response
  • 4/3/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
McCallie And GPS Middle Schoolers Perform Modern Twist On "Romeo And Juliet"
  • 4/3/2025
Opinion
Activate Hamilton, Y'all Are Awesome
  • 4/6/2025
Use Of Public Libraries Is One Of Our Greatest Freedoms
  • 4/7/2025
To All Who Choose To Visit Chattanooga
  • 4/7/2025
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Buffalo Rock’s Full-Line Vending Operations
  • 4/7/2025
Ryder Cup Of Wine Comes To Cloudland At McLemore Resort May 3
  • 4/3/2025
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
  • 4/2/2025
Business
Gas Prices Drop 4.6 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/7/2025
Unemployment Rates Drop In 88 Tennessee Counties
  • 4/3/2025
Initial Claims Down Across All Of Georgia's Regional Commissions
  • 4/3/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For March
  • 4/7/2025
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Adds Brokers To Meet Increased Demand
  • 4/3/2025
Ellis Gardner: Consumer Guide To Marketing Your Home
  • 4/3/2025
Student Scene
TVA Investment Challenge Students Deliver Strong Performance In 2024
  • 4/4/2025
GNTC Honors Electrical Lineworker Program Graduates For Spring 2025
  • 4/4/2025
Montessori Elementary At Highland Park Hosts Community Carnival May 10
  • 4/4/2025
Living Well
MDRN MUSE Dental Aesthetics Brings Affordable Approach To Elevated Dental Care In Chattanooga’s Southside
  • 4/4/2025
Red Bank Offers Monthly Series Of Events For Older Adult Community
  • 4/4/2025
Morning Pointe Senior Living’s Collegedale Communities Offering Easter Fun For Local Families
  • 4/4/2025
Memories
New Book By Curtis Coulter Details 1954 Sale Creek Plane Crash
  • 4/5/2025
Good Old Days Museum Reopens
  • 4/3/2025
Rep. Greg Martin Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 4/2/2025
Outdoors
Learn To Draw Birds At Enterprise South Nature Park On Tuesday
  • 4/4/2025
Chattanooga Tree Project Launches To Grow A Greener, Healthier City
  • 4/2/2025
Volunteer Day At The Historic Sims Property Is Saturday
  • 4/3/2025
Travel
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
  • 3/25/2025
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
  • 3/24/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Best Way To Know A Book Is To Know The Author
  • 4/4/2025
Hawkinsville Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 80th Birthday Praise Celebration
  • 4/2/2025
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
  • 4/1/2025
Obituaries
John Westley Wilson
  • 4/6/2025
Robert “Bob” Warren Lundgren
  • 4/6/2025
Richard “Dickey” Albert Henley, Jr.
  • 4/5/2025
Government
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 4/4/2025
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 4/3/2025
Man Arrested For DUI - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 4/4/2025