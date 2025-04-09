Former Walker County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Pleads Guilty To Theft

Amy Kathleen Bradley, a former lieutenant at the Walker County Sheriff's Office, entered a guilty plea on Feb. 27 to the charge of theft by taking in a case involving the misappropriation of funds related to citation payments.The investigation began in June of 2021 when it was suspected that Ms. Bradley, who was assigned to the Walker County Jail, had been taking money from cash payments made by individuals for citations issued in the county. Special Agent Daniel Nicholson of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was assigned to the case and uncovered that between 2018 and 2022, Ms.Bradley had been pocketing funds from citation payments.After a thorough investigation, Agent Nicholson conducted an interview with Ms. Bradley, during which she confessed to her illegal actions. As a result, Ms. Bradley was charged with several counts of theft by taking and theft by conversion.As part of a plea agreement, Ms. Bradley received a sentence of 20 years, with the first four years to be served in prison. In addition to her prison sentence, she was ordered to pay restitution totaling over $70,000 back to Walker County.Furthermore, Ms. Bradley is required to forfeit all law enforcement certifications and is prohibited from holding any future position in law enforcement or any role involving the handling or collection of money. The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Lynsay Chapman.Officials said, "The investigation and conviction reflect the diligence and effective partnership of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office in addressing corruption within law enforcement and ensuring the integrity of public service.""I want to thank the GBI for bringing us a strong case and in particular Agent Nicholson who is an indispensable asset for justice in our community,” District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller said. “I don’t care if you wear a badge—you steal from the people, you answer for it. In the LMJC, no one is above the law.”