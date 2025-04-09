Collegedale Making Airport Improvements

The Collegedale Commissioners and many individuals that use the Collegedale airport believe that the improvements that have been made during the past year and which are continuing to be made there are the key to growth of the city. Mayor Morty Lloyd said that the work that was proposed to improve the entrance to the terminal building would give a completely new face to the airport and called the facility “our Aquarium.” He said the airport would drive the city’s future business. The agenda item regarding the terminal that was being voted on at the commission meeting Monday night brought a number of pilots and people who use the facility for business and personal travel to speak in support of the newest upgrade for development of the SkyBoss hangar site. Other improvements already made there in the last year include replacing runway lights, and a terminal refresh.

About a half dozen people and multiple commissioners spoke in favor of Collegedale investing money that they all believed will activate the city positively. It was said that the next closest private airport is Cleveland and if Collegedale does not continue to maintain and improved its airport, that business will move out and the city will lose tax revenue that it makes on the sale of fuel and some overnight stays.

The city received a TDOT grant for $1,285,000 for airport improvements but to use it Collegedale will have to be responsible for $128,500, or 10 percent of the total cost. The best bid that was submitted to do the work was from Tyson Associates Construction Company, but their bid is $144,000 over the amount budgeted for the work. Collegedale will also be responsible for paying that $144,000 overage. The commissioners believe that what they will be spending is a small amount to pay for receiving and using the grant. Commissioner Tim Johnson said it is taxpayers’ money but it is being done for the benefit of the city. The bid from Tyson Associates was approved.

The audience was told a tax increase would not be implemented for this work and that tax dollars will not be used. The money for this project will come from interest on the city’s investments.

The bid for another project was awarded for remodeling the Katie Lamb Public Library. Seven bids were received and the best came from Shelby Company LLC for $443,901. That is $15,000 under the budgeted amount. Chairman of the Board Kevin Kibble told the commissioners that the work would disrupt operations during the summer, however the East Room in city hall will be used for a small temporary library for the 90 days that is scheduled for work. And that the summer reading program will be held there, but on a smaller scale than in past years. Other books and library materials will be stored off site.

Friends of the Festival are organizing Collegedale’s annual Fourth of July Freedom Festival. The total cost, including music, children’s activities and fireworks, will cost $28,500 this year, which is an increase of $2,500 over last. Planning will begin soon in order to book the bands that are wanted.

At the meeting, the commissioners also gave the American Legion Post 257 permission to make an addition to a storage shed that is used by David Barto, director of Collegedale Tomorrow. The size will be increased by a third so there will be space for the American Legion to store items at the site close to where they will be used. The group assists the city of Collegedale with the fourth of July celebration with upkeep at Veteran’s Park and veteran’s programing.

After recent strong storms unexpectedly passed through Collegedale at 2 a.m., several calls were made from residents seeking shelter at city hall. That building, however is not a hardened structure, said City Manager Wayon Hines. He said that area churches are the go-to the city depends on for storm shelters, but even they would not have been open with the unexpected storm in the middle of the night. He told the commissioners that staff will look at options for future emergencies.