Latest Headlines

Collegedale Making Airport Improvements

  • Wednesday, April 9, 2025

The Collegedale Commissioners and many individuals that use the Collegedale airport believe that the improvements that have been made during the past year and which are continuing to be made there are the key to growth of the city. Mayor Morty Lloyd said that the work that was proposed to improve the entrance to the terminal building would give a completely new face to the airport and called the facility “our Aquarium.” He said the airport would drive the city’s future business. The agenda item regarding the terminal that was being voted on at the commission meeting Monday night brought a number of pilots and people who use the facility for business and personal travel to speak in support of the newest upgrade for development of the SkyBoss hangar site. Other improvements already made there in the last year include replacing runway lights, and a terminal refresh.

About a half dozen people and multiple commissioners spoke in favor of Collegedale investing money that they all believed will activate the city positively. It was said that the next closest private airport is Cleveland and if Collegedale does not continue to  maintain and improved its airport, that business will move out and the city will lose tax revenue that it makes on the sale of fuel and some overnight stays.

The city received a TDOT grant for $1,285,000 for airport improvements but to use it Collegedale will have to be responsible for  $128,500, or 10 percent of the total cost.  The best bid that was submitted to do the work was from Tyson Associates Construction Company, but their bid is $144,000 over the amount budgeted for the work. Collegedale will also be responsible for paying that $144,000 overage.  The commissioners believe that what they will be spending is a small amount to pay for receiving and using the grant. Commissioner Tim Johnson said it is taxpayers’ money but it is being done for the benefit of the city. The bid from Tyson Associates was approved.

The audience was told a tax increase would not be implemented for this work and that tax dollars will not be used. The money for this project will come from interest on the city’s investments.

The bid for another project was awarded for remodeling the Katie Lamb Public Library. Seven bids were received and the best came from Shelby Company LLC for $443,901. That is $15,000 under the budgeted amount. Chairman of the Board Kevin Kibble told the commissioners that the work would disrupt operations during the summer, however the East Room in city hall will be used for a small temporary library for the 90 days that is scheduled for work. And that the summer reading program will be held there, but on a smaller scale than in past years. Other books and library materials will  be stored off site.

Friends of the Festival are organizing Collegedale’s annual Fourth of July Freedom Festival. The total cost, including music, children’s activities and fireworks, will  cost $28,500 this year, which is an increase of  $2,500 over last. Planning will begin soon in order to book the bands that are wanted.

At the meeting, the commissioners also gave the American Legion Post 257 permission to make an addition to a storage shed that is used by David Barto, director of Collegedale Tomorrow. The size will be increased by a third so there will be space for the American Legion to store items at the site close to where they will be used. The group assists the city of Collegedale with the fourth of July celebration with upkeep at Veteran’s Park and veteran’s programing.

After recent strong storms unexpectedly passed through Collegedale at 2 a.m., several calls were made from residents seeking shelter at city hall. That building, however is not a hardened structure, said City Manager Wayon Hines. He said that area churches are the go-to the city depends on for storm shelters, but even they would not have been open with the unexpected storm in the middle of the night. He told the commissioners that staff will look at options for future emergencies.

Latest Headlines
Collegedale Making Airport Improvements
  • Breaking News
  • 4/9/2025
Traffic Pattern Change Announced On E. 14th Street
  • Government
  • 4/9/2025
Blackburn, Hagerty Introduce Bill To Require Tennessee Valley Authority Salary Disclosure
  • Breaking News
  • 4/9/2025
Former Walker County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Pleads Guilty To Theft
Former Walker County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Pleads Guilty To Theft
  • Breaking News
  • 4/9/2025
Officers Respond To Report Of Shots Fired - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 4/9/2025
Cook Powers Bradley Central Past East Hamilton
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/9/2025
Breaking News
Collegedale Making Airport Improvements
  • 4/9/2025

The Collegedale Commissioners and many individuals that use the Collegedale airport believe that the improvements that have been made during the past year and which are continuing to be made ... more

Former Walker County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Pleads Guilty To Theft
Former Walker County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Pleads Guilty To Theft
  • 4/9/2025

Amy Kathleen Bradley, a former lieutenant at the Walker County Sheriff's Office, entered a guilty plea on Feb. 27 to the charge of theft by taking in a case involving the misappropriation of ... more

Lookout Mountain, Tn., Police Dealing With Parking, Speeding Issues
  • 4/9/2025

The Lookout Mountain Tn. Police Department has had two big problems in the last month. The first is parking in the town center area on Scenic Highway and Watauga Lane. There are signs posted ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/9/2025
3 "Predators" Caught In North Georgia Online Stings Get Prison Terms
3 "Predators" Caught In North Georgia Online Stings Get Prison Terms
  • 4/8/2025
City Council Approves New Tree Ordinance On Final Reading
  • 4/8/2025
State Rep. Michele Reneau Appointed Deputy Whip
State Rep. Michele Reneau Appointed Deputy Whip
  • 4/8/2025
Paving Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 24 In 3 Counties
  • 4/8/2025
Opinion
The New Tyner High Is Top Of The Line
  • 4/8/2025
Activate Hamilton, Y'all Are Awesome
  • 4/6/2025
Top Senate Stories: GOP Bill Prohibits Cities From Participating In Guaranteed Income Programs
  • 4/9/2025
Top Senate Stories: Republicans Effort Urges Support For 30% Sales Tax - And Response
  • 4/8/2025
Senator Blackburn: Activist Judges Are Trying To Derail The Trump Agenda - And Response (3)
Senator Blackburn: Activist Judges Are Trying To Derail The Trump Agenda - And Response (3)
  • 4/7/2025
Sports
Lookouts Lose Home Opener To Barons 6-3
  • 4/9/2025
Newstrom's Career Night Night Leads Vols Past Alabama State
Newstrom's Career Night Night Leads Vols Past Alabama State
  • 4/9/2025
Karlyn Pickens Earns Consecutive NFCA & SEC Pitcher Of The Week Honors
  • 4/9/2025
ESPN Analysts Strange, North Offer Insights Into This Week's Masters
ESPN Analysts Strange, North Offer Insights Into This Week's Masters
  • 4/8/2025
Vols Tie Program Record With Fifth-Place Finish In Polls
  • 4/8/2025
Happenings
Sportsbarn Announces Opening Of 1st Dedicated Indoor Pickleball Facility In Chattanooga
  • 4/9/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Man/Woman’s Best Friend
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Man/Woman’s Best Friend
  • 4/9/2025
The Hunter Museum Announces The Hunter Invitational V
  • 4/8/2025
Renowned Artist Alan Shuptrine Awarded By National Watercolor Society
Renowned Artist Alan Shuptrine Awarded By National Watercolor Society
  • 4/9/2025
Sculpture Fields To Dedicate John Henry’s Final Work During "Sculptacular" Weekend April 25-26
  • 4/9/2025
Entertainment
CSO Closes The 24-25 Season With Grand Finale Featuring Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony
  • 4/8/2025
Ringgold Playhouse To Open Award-Winning Play ‘Proof’ Thursday
Ringgold Playhouse To Open Award-Winning Play ‘Proof’ Thursday
  • 4/8/2025
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents Te Deum April 25
  • 4/7/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform April 16
  • 4/9/2025
Opinion
The New Tyner High Is Top Of The Line
  • 4/8/2025
Activate Hamilton, Y'all Are Awesome
  • 4/6/2025
Top Senate Stories: GOP Bill Prohibits Cities From Participating In Guaranteed Income Programs
  • 4/9/2025
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Buffalo Rock’s Full-Line Vending Operations
  • 4/7/2025
Ryder Cup Of Wine Comes To Cloudland At McLemore Resort May 3
  • 4/3/2025
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
  • 4/2/2025
Business
Thompson Truck Group Acquires Lee-Smith, Inc.
  • 4/9/2025
GOGO Charters Prepares Daily Service In 2 Regions
  • 4/8/2025
Fenix24 Hires Industry Veteran Edwin Covert As Vice President Of Advisory Services
  • 4/8/2025
Real Estate
Flagship Healthcare Properties Acquires East Ridge Physicians Building
Flagship Healthcare Properties Acquires East Ridge Physicians Building
  • 4/8/2025
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For March
  • 4/7/2025
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Adds Brokers To Meet Increased Demand
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Adds Brokers To Meet Increased Demand
  • 4/3/2025
Student Scene
UTC Earns Top 10 National Recognition For Military Student Support
UTC Earns Top 10 National Recognition For Military Student Support
  • 4/8/2025
Cleveland State Celebrates Community College Month
Cleveland State Celebrates Community College Month
  • 4/8/2025
GNTC Students Place At State FBLA Competition
GNTC Students Place At State FBLA Competition
  • 4/8/2025
Living Well
CNP Of Haiti To Host Annual “Heart For Haiti” Benefit April 10
  • 4/8/2025
Whitfield Commons Gets Beautification Grant
Whitfield Commons Gets Beautification Grant
  • 4/7/2025
104-Year-Old Regency Park Patient Showed "Incredible Determination" In Recovery
104-Year-Old Regency Park Patient Showed "Incredible Determination" In Recovery
  • 4/7/2025
Memories
New Book By Curtis Coulter Details 1954 Sale Creek Plane Crash
  • 4/5/2025
Good Old Days Museum Reopens
Good Old Days Museum Reopens
  • 4/3/2025
Rep. Greg Martin Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 4/2/2025
Outdoors
TWRA Assessing Potential Wildlife Impacts From Changes To Cherokee Dam Aeration System
  • 4/9/2025
Tennessee State Parks Ready For Spring, Easter Events
  • 4/8/2025
WaterWays Announces Big Splash Award Winners At Annual Save Water Drink Wine Fundraiser
WaterWays Announces Big Splash Award Winners At Annual Save Water Drink Wine Fundraiser
  • 4/9/2025
Travel
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
  • 4/9/2025
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
  • 3/25/2025
Church
"He Lives" Is Topic For April's Red Back Hymnal Singing
"He Lives" Is Topic For April's Red Back Hymnal Singing
  • 4/9/2025
"I Did It My Way" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 4/9/2025
Bob Tamasy: We Need To Be More Like The Bereans
Bob Tamasy: We Need To Be More Like The Bereans
  • 4/8/2025
Obituaries
Kelly Ann Dooling Hebestreit Peters
  • 4/9/2025
Brenda Greeson
Brenda Greeson
  • 4/9/2025
Stanton W. “Stan” Burch
  • 4/9/2025
Government
Dalton Earns Community Literacy Award
  • 4/8/2025
Officers Respond To Crash - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/8/2025
Officers Respond To Report Of Shots Fired - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 4/9/2025