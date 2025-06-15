Latest Headlines

Soddy Daisy Family Loses Home And Pet From House Fire Sunday Morning

  • Sunday, June 15, 2025

A house fire early Sunday morning claimed a Soddy Daisy family's home and two pets.

At 12:40 a.m., Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded to 115 Nale Road on a reported structure fire. Once firefighters confirmed all family members were out of the house, they established water supply and started extinguishing the fire. Unfortunately, two cats died in the fire. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.  Damages are extensive.

Soddy Daisy Fire Department requested a mutual aid from Dallas Bay VFD for additional manpower.  HCEMS stood by on the fire scene for any potential injuries to the first responders. 


Latest Headlines
Lookouts Drop Series Finale
  • Sports
  • 6/15/2025
Chattanooga FC Loses Road Match At New York Red Bulls II
Chattanooga FC Loses Road Match At New York Red Bulls II
  • Sports
  • 6/15/2025
Soddy Daisy Family Loses Home And Pet From House Fire Sunday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 6/15/2025
Lookout Mountain, Ga. Sewer Rates To Increase Another 30 Percent
  • Breaking News
  • 6/15/2025
Lookouts Split Doubleheader On Saturday
  • Sports
  • 6/15/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/15/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/15/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARBY,MATTHEW ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/14/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARNETT,HONESTY ... more

Legislative Delegation Says New Mental Hospital Will Not Be At Lincoln Park
  • 6/13/2025

The Hamilton County State Legislative Delegation said the new mental hospital will not be at Lincoln Park. State Senator Bo Watson, chairman of the delegation said, "The Hamilton County State ... more

Breaking News
Jasper Middle School Teacher Investigated For Mishandling Fundraiser Money
  • 6/13/2025
4 Arrested During Joint Human Trafficking Operation In Chattanooga
  • 6/13/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/13/2025
County To Issue Request For Information To Explore Redevelopment Opportunities At Former Justice Building
  • 6/12/2025
Stadium Master Developer Says Private Development On Track Despite "Enormous Economic Headwinds"
Stadium Master Developer Says Private Development On Track Despite "Enormous Economic Headwinds"
  • 6/12/2025
Opinion
Plan Hamilton Has Completely Deleted The Agriculture Designation
  • 6/15/2025
Act Now To Save our Rural Areas
  • 6/15/2025
Plan Hamilton Has A Lack Of Planning For Agriculture
  • 6/15/2025
What Is The Cost Of The Military Parade?
  • 6/15/2025
When Eternity Visited Engel Stadium
  • 6/15/2025
Sports
Lookouts Drop Series Finale
  • 6/15/2025
Lookouts Split Doubleheader On Saturday
  • 6/15/2025
McDermott, Smith Score Second Half Goals In CFC Women's Win Over Atlanta Fire United
  • 6/14/2025
Golf Notebook: Sciortino Continues Recent Hot Streak At Southern Junior
Golf Notebook: Sciortino Continues Recent Hot Streak At Southern Junior
  • 6/13/2025
C-Mo To The Show: Moore Called Up By Angels
  • 6/13/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Tyner Razing And “Jaws” In Chattanooga
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Tyner Razing And “Jaws” In Chattanooga
  • 6/13/2025
Profiles Of Valor: Col Harvey Barnum (USMC)
Profiles Of Valor: Col Harvey Barnum (USMC)
  • 6/14/2025
Chattanooga Area Veterans Association To Meet June 13
  • 6/11/2025
Free Movie Night At McDonald Farm June 27 Features Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Free Movie Night At McDonald Farm June 27 Features Captain America: The Winter Soldier
  • 6/13/2025
Catoosa Fuller Center Hosts Fuller Bike Adventure For Community Home Repair
Catoosa Fuller Center Hosts Fuller Bike Adventure For Community Home Repair
  • 6/13/2025
Entertainment
WTCI President And CEO Bob Culkeen Joins PBS Board Of Directors
  • 6/11/2025
McLemore Resort's Songwriter's Series Features Chris Gelbaudo And Lauren Jenkins; Levi Ouimet To Open
  • 6/12/2025
Joe C. DeVille Cover Band Headlines Summer Nights
Joe C. DeVille Cover Band Headlines Summer Nights
  • 6/11/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/12/2025
Gypsy Swing And Cabaret Are At Nightfall Friday
Gypsy Swing And Cabaret Are At Nightfall Friday
  • 6/10/2025
Opinion
Plan Hamilton Has Completely Deleted The Agriculture Designation
  • 6/15/2025
Act Now To Save our Rural Areas
  • 6/15/2025
Plan Hamilton Has A Lack Of Planning For Agriculture
  • 6/15/2025
Dining
North Georgia BBQ Team Takes Title
North Georgia BBQ Team Takes Title
  • 6/15/2025
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
  • 6/9/2025
The Signal Has New Owner; Atmosphere Bar Opening At 807 Market
  • 6/9/2025
Business
Tennessee American Water Recognized For Excellence In Water Quality By Partnership For Safe Water
  • 6/12/2025
Richard Headrick Honored For 49 Years At Chattanooga Funeral Home
Richard Headrick Honored For 49 Years At Chattanooga Funeral Home
  • 6/10/2025
Chattanooga Gas Shares Safety Tips To Prepare For Hurricane Season
  • 6/10/2025
Real Estate
Year-Long "Luxury Condominiums" Development Begins In Chattanooga's Southside
  • 6/12/2025
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For May
  • 6/10/2025
Ellis Gardner: May Market Report
  • 6/12/2025
Student Scene
CSCC Announces Partnership For Foster Youth
CSCC Announces Partnership For Foster Youth
  • 6/12/2025
McCallie Father-Son Weekend 2025 Sees Record Attendance
  • 6/12/2025
GNTC’s Automation Engineering Technology Program Optimizes Graduates’ Career Choices
GNTC’s Automation Engineering Technology Program Optimizes Graduates’ Career Choices
  • 6/12/2025
Living Well
TABC Issues Guidance On Hemp-Derived Cannabinoid Regulation
  • 6/11/2025
United Way Commits $600,000 Through Bridge Fund To Meet Urgent Basic Needs
  • 6/10/2025
Parkridge West Hospital Announces ER Renovation
  • 6/10/2025
Memories
Chattanooga Preservationists Hoping For Medical Arts Building Miracle
Chattanooga Preservationists Hoping For Medical Arts Building Miracle
  • 6/11/2025
U.S. Daughters Of 1812 Honor Elizabeth Parham Robnett With Grave-Marking Ceremony
U.S. Daughters Of 1812 Honor Elizabeth Parham Robnett With Grave-Marking Ceremony
  • 6/10/2025
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Outdoors
Body Of Missing Boater Is Recovered On Douglas Lake
  • 6/9/2025
Over 7,300 Lbs. Of Trash At 5th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup
Over 7,300 Lbs. Of Trash At 5th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup
  • 6/10/2025
Jacob Wheeler Notches Ninth MLF Bass Pro Tour Win At Lowrance Stage 5 At Kentucky Lake
Jacob Wheeler Notches Ninth MLF Bass Pro Tour Win At Lowrance Stage 5 At Kentucky Lake
  • 6/9/2025
Travel
See Rock City Inc. Rebrands To Rock City Enterprises
See Rock City Inc. Rebrands To Rock City Enterprises
  • 6/10/2025
TVA Raccoon Mountain Visitor Center Reopens Following Maintenance Work
  • 6/6/2025
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: We Shouldn't Underestimate The Importance Of Father's Day
Bob Tamasy: We Shouldn't Underestimate The Importance Of Father's Day
  • 6/13/2025
Holston United Methodists Approve Resolution Against Christian Nationalism
  • 6/12/2025
Youth Day At St. Paul A.M.E. Church Is June 22
Youth Day At St. Paul A.M.E. Church Is June 22
  • 6/11/2025
Obituaries
Don Myers
Don Myers
  • 6/15/2025
Barbara "Sue" Johnson
Barbara "Sue" Johnson
  • 6/15/2025
Colt Michael Sinor
Colt Michael Sinor
  • 6/14/2025
Government
Chris Devaney To Manage Gubernatorial Campaign Of John Rose
  • 6/12/2025
Woman Charged With DUI - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 6/13/2025
Elder Abuse Reported - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/13/2025