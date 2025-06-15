Soddy Daisy Family Loses Home And Pet From House Fire Sunday Morning

A house fire early Sunday morning claimed a Soddy Daisy family's home and two pets.

At 12:40 a.m., Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded to 115 Nale Road on a reported structure fire. Once firefighters confirmed all family members were out of the house, they established water supply and started extinguishing the fire. Unfortunately, two cats died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Damages are extensive.

Soddy Daisy Fire Department requested a mutual aid from Dallas Bay VFD for additional manpower. HCEMS stood by on the fire scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.







