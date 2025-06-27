Latest Headlines

Medical Call And Subsequent Death Lead To Arrest, Recovery Of Money And Drugs

  • Friday, June 27, 2025
Donovan Shelton
Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Patrol responded on Friday to a CPR-in progress call at the 8000 block of Ellie Plaza Place in Hixson.

Upon arrival, deputies and medical personnel observed a white powdery substance on the unresponsive subject. Medical personnel advised the person was deceased and a death investigation was initiated.

Due to the condition of the scene, detectives with both the Criminal Investigations Unit and Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit responded to conduct the investigation.
Detectives obtained a search warrant and located a large quantity of narcotics and US Currency.

Detectives seized the following items:
  • 2 lbs. (962 grams) of Fentanyl
  • 3 lbs. (1454 grams) of Crack Cocaine (Cocaine Base)
  • 0.02 lbs. (7 grams) of Cocaine
  • 0.01 lbs. (47 grams) of Ecstasy
  • 0.65 lbs. (294 grams) of Marijuana
  • $12,200.00 in US Currency
  • 2012 Ford Edge SUV
The narcotics have a street value of $471,058.00.

The male resident, Donovan Shelton, 38, was taken into custody and charged with the following:
  • Possession of fentanyl for resale
  • Possession of MDMA (ecstasy) for resale
  • Possession of cocaine for resale
  • Possession of crack cocaine for resale
  • Possession of marijuana for resale
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Criminal conspiracy x4
The cause and manner of the death is being investigated by the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office and additional charges are pending the autopsy results.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until the notification of next of kin.


Breaking News
