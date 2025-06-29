Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AKERS,RICHARD GREGORY

1302 PHILS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ANDERSON,AUSTIN REIGHN

143 LYTLE RD LOT 36 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BATTLE,JOVANTE ROMELLE

5301 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BONNER,XAVIER ANTONIO

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BONNER,XAVIER ANTONIO

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CARDEN,KYLE GREGARY

805 EILEEN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



CORTES,HAYLEI MARIE

2005 SW WESTLAND CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT



COURTNEY,ANTHONY DEWAYNE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

68 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



CROY,TIMOTHY JUSTIN

108 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CROY,TIMOTHY JUSTIN

108 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)



DAWSON,JOSHUA EUGENE

141 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



FORD,ROBERT JASON

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



FRIZZELL,MAKAYLA RANAE

11004 SALES HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



FRUELICH,JAMES DOUGLAS

3720 STEPHEN RD APT 51 CLEVLAND, 37323

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GARICA SANCHEZ,DIEGO ALEXANDER

2115 E 14TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLE

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE



GIBSON,MICHAEL WAYNE

171 PINHOOD RD ROGERSVILLE, 37857

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GORDON,MICHAEL RAY

3806 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GUEST,CHRISTOPHER BRAD

4117 W RD SIGNAL MOUTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

COMPUTER OFFENSES

HARASSMENT



GULLEDGE,ASHON JAMES

337 BROOMS EDDGE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



HARRELL,MARKO DEANGELO

3411 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HARRIS,AMBER RENEE

220 BUCK RUN ESTATES RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT



HARRIS,ERIC ALLEN

3032 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HARRIS,ERIC ALLEN

3032 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



HARRISON,LORDINO ALEXANDER

7010 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



HARTLINE,MACKENZIE ELAINE

768 BOYTON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSS. SCHEDULE II

DUI



JACKSON,MALCOLM JAMAL

1700 BENNETT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JACKSON,PHILLIP CURTIS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



JACKSON,TONEY TERRELL

3642 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



JIMENEZ,FERMIN ARTURO

5199 FRONTAGE RD CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



LLOYD,ERIONA MONIQUE

6574 E BRAINERD RD, APT 0215 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MANNING,JOSHUA AARON

7234 SNAPDRAGON LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MARTIN,RICKY JUNIOR

4441 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 373275918

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MCCORD,BRANDY NASHAE

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



MCNABB,DATRI MORESE

185 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



MILLER,CALEB THOMAS

1409 JOHNSON RD CLEVELAD, 37323

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



MOORE,ANTHONY COLTON

RACCON MT CAMP GROUND CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



NEICE,MELISSA ANN

1018 DAYTON MOUNTAIN HWY DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



OGLES,MIRANDA GAIL

936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ED APT CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



OLIVER,CELESSE LEANN

5555 HIXSON PK APT 331 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PHINISEE,ANDREW CLEVELAND

4014 SHADY OAK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



RICHEY,JONATHON WILLIAM

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



RODEN,DANIEL CHARLES

HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY



SEXTON,LATASHA RENEE

HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SHUMAKE,STAFFORD GRACE

7744 STOUT RD GERMANTOWN, 38138

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SIANIPAR,ANNA ROSE

4389 UNIVERSITY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



SMITH,KEVIN MALIK

4902 ANGELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



STRONG,MELISSA DEANNA

1466 TRANQUIL ACRES SEQUATCHIE, 37374

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



TANNER,AHMAAD JARREL

1910 RENA LN DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



TEAGUE,KENDELL KENDRICK

3709 ROGER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)



THOMAS,JASMINNE LYNN

336 CHANNEL PT DAYTON, 373217730

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSION OF SCH II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



THURMOND,JUSTIN TYLER

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37405

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



TOWNSEND,DAVID BARTHOLOMEW

CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



VALENCIA,ANDRES FELIPE

7600 MEADOW STREAM LOOP, APT 206 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ZOIS,RICHARD ALLEN

2438 CORRAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

Here are the mug shots:

BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/15/1986

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CARDEN, KYLE GREGARY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/17/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 10/25/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION CROY, TIMOTHY JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/11/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR FRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANAE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/23/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY FRUELICH, JAMES DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/12/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GARICA SANCHEZ, DIEGO ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/23/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLE

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE GORDON, MICHAEL RAY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/18/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GULLEDGE, ASHON JAMES

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/27/2001

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HARRELL, MARKO DEANGELO

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HARRISON, LORDINO ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/29/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE HARTLINE, MACKENZIE ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/01/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

POSS. SCHEDULE II

DUI JACKSON, MALCOLM JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/06/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JACKSON, TONEY TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/19/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT JIMENEZ, FERMIN ARTURO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE LLOYD, ERIONA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/23/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MANNING, JOSHUA AARON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/25/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCNABB, DATRI MORESE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/30/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, CALEB THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/24/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MOORE, ANTHONY COLTON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/01/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OLIVER, CELESSE LEANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/29/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PHINISEE, ANDREW CLEVELAND

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/28/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RICHEY, JONATHON WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT RODEN, DANIEL CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/10/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY SEXTON, LATASHA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SHUMAKE, STAFFORD GRACE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/23/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SIANIPAR, ANNA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/24/2003

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STRONG, MELISSA DEANNA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/12/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TANNER, AHMAAD JARREL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/14/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THOMAS, JASMINNE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/05/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCH II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TOWNSEND, DAVID BARTHOLOMEW

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING VALENCIA, ANDRES FELIPE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/06/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/28/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



