Man Who Drowned In Floodwaters Had Ignored Calls Not To Enter The Area

  Thursday, August 14, 2025
Chattanooga Police and Fire Departments recovered the body of a man who entered a fast-moving, flooded creek in the 7600 block of East Brainerd Road late Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Chattanooga firefighters witnessed the man run past safety barricades and yellow tape that had been placed due to flash flooding. Despite repeated verbal commands to stop, the man continued, fell into the fast-moving creek, and was carried under the roadway through a culvert. Crews searched for hours that night, but were unable to locate him.

The search resumed the following morning with additional personnel and resources.
CPD’s drone unit provided aerial coverage to help narrow the search area and guide ground crews, including Bradley County’s K-9 Unit.

"Drones are a critical tool for CPD, allowing teams to quickly cover larger areas while reducing risks to first responders working around floodwaters, heavy debris and dense vegetation," officials said. "In this case, search capabilities had been limited due to continuously rising floodwaters and heavy debris in the creek and along the edges."

The man’s body was later located by Chattanooga Fire personnel and the Bradley County K-9 Unit. CPD Homicide and Crime Scene investigators responded and found no evidence of foul play. Preliminary findings indicate the man’s death was the result of accidental drowning. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
  • 8/14/2025
