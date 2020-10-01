Tyree Ray, 21, Shot And Killed Wednesday Night On Dodson Avenue

Tyree Ray, 21, was shot and killed, and another was injured Wednesday night on Dodson Avenue.

At approximately 9:10 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 900 Dodson Ave.

Officers located that victim and subsequently secured each location. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. While officers were attending to this victim they were notified of another victim a short distance away on Windsor Street.Officers located that victim and subsequently secured each location.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a man, 20, suffering from a non-life threatening injury and Ray suffering from a life-threatening injury. Ray would later succumb to his injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation. Preliminary information indicates that there was one incident and that Ray fled to the other location where he was found.