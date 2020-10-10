Here is the lates Hamilton County arrest report:

BARBEE, AMBER LEE

514 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BEARD, RONNIE NM

6220 SHALLOWFORD APT 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BETTIS, CHARLES LEE

1020 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BINKLEY, MEREDITH SHEA

578 W SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

---

BONNER, ARTIS HARRIS

315 HILLSVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

BARBEE, AMBER LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/25/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BINKLEY, MEREDITH SHEA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY BONNER, ARTIS HARRIS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/21/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

EVADING ARREST

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSSESSION OF FIREARM BROOM, MATTHEW BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/24/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, JIMMY SHANTEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/26/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING ARREST

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - FOURTH

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI CHILDERS, BEN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/04/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DAVIS, TONY LORENZA

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 08/30/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DWIGHT, GAIGE KEION

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREENE, MELISSA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/12/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HALE, KADEJAH S

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/12/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

HAYES, TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY) HILL, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI

FALSE IMPRISONMENT HUNT, ARMER DONALD

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUNT, ARMOR D

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 10/12/1956

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER JACKSON, LADARRIUS DEMONDE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/06/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON JAMES, TASHAY LAGALE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JORDAN, JUMAR

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/25/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST KELLEY, JAY ALEX

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANSDEN, COREY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MANASCO, DONALD RAY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/10/1971

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCGAW, NICHOLE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/20/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCGEE, TONEY J

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/22/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/29/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE OVERBY, STEVEN LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 05/18/1957

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH) PARRIGIN, LONNEY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/26/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

STALKING

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR PHILLIPS, JEREMY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/28/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE POLK, MEGAN L

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/23/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 01/09/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SENG, TIFFANY L

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/02/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SHADDEN, KENNETH LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/22/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT SHIPLEY, MELISSA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/13/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00 SMITH, BRANDON DELWON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/01/1998

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JARROD MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STAMPER, CORCHEA DANYELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/16/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC) STEVENSON, BRUCE MONROE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 09/09/1956

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR TAYLOR, SANDRA G

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 10/27/1952

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WOODS, LAWRENCE SOLOMON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/05/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

OR MANUFACTURING)EVADING ARRESTLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSSESSION OF FIREARM---BRANCH, TYRESE DESMON471 FRIENDSHIP RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BROOM, MATTHEW BRIAN6929 JONES CREEK LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BROWN, STEVEN SHAWN1903 E 34TH ST Chattanooga, 374071739Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED---BUCKNER, BRANDON LEE4810 BLUE BELL AVENUE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEAR---BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE1011 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---DANIEL, WILLIAM HOYT606 N PARKDALE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---DAVIS, TONY LORENZA4020 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DWIGHT, GAIGE KEION810 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FOREHAND, RANDY LEE1203 EVERTT DRIVE EAST BRAINERD, 37421Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)FAILURE TO APPEAREVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATESPEEDINGSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION---GIBSON, MATTHEW AUSTIN4824 CHARWOOD TRAIL NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---GREENE, MELISSA NICOLE4907 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102152Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---GUDELL, ROBERT KACIE1756 VARNER RD Hixson, 373431741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI---HALE, KADEJAH S15 MAGNOLIA AVEBUE S. PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankHARASSMENT---HILL, BRANDON LEE7719 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUIFALSE IMPRISONMENT---HUNT, ARMOR D6617 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER---JACKSON, LADARRIUS DEMONDE9211 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---JACKSON, MORRIS LEBRON1256 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JAMES, JOHNATHON ALONZO4255 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JAMES, TASHAY LAGALE1105 NORTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---JORDAN, JUMAR1713 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARREST---KELLEY, JAY ALEX2500 N WILDER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARDHOMELESS Hixson, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LANSDEN, COREY LEBRON4299 BYRNEWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LETSON, EMORY LESLIE126 GOTHARD STREET SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MANASCO, DONALD RAY8321 TROUBADOUR WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCCOY, TIMOTHY JEFFERY3220 HWY 141 MARBLE, 28905Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CHEROKEE CO, NC)---MCGAW, NICHOLE LYNNHOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCGEE, TONEY J210 HILLSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN905 BURNETT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---NICHOLS, JOSEPH BRYAN251 MELISSA DRIVE TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---OVERBY, STEVEN LEWIS5307 ROSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH)---PARRIGIN, LONNEY DEANHOMELESS BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---PHILLIPS, JEREMY RYAN8331 HWY 58 HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---POE, TAYLOR ABRAHAM REECE1602 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---POLK, MEGAN L2828 SCRIBNER MILL ROAD CULLEOKA, 38451Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL8857 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RINGER, CALVIN LEBRON245 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR1040 N. SYCAMORE DR RED BANK,Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SCOTT, VINCENT GERALDHOMELESS , 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SENG, TIFFANY L733 QUAIL LN MORRISTOWN, 37814Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SHADDEN, KENNETH LEBRON10914 DOLLYPOND RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---SHIPLEY, MELISSA LOUISE12312 MIDWAY CHURCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00---SMITH, BRANDON DELWON1512 ACKING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, JARROD MICHAEL791 DUG ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STAMPER, CORCHEA DANYELL2408 TUNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)---STEVENS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN7275 HWY 301 TRENTON, 30753Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STEVENSON, BRUCE MONROE820 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---TAYLOR, SANDRA G3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 325 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TLUANGA, BENJAMIN6323 HIXSON PIKE APT B96 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---WEEMS, ELIZABETH INEZ1100 CHERRIAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WELLS, JOSHUA OLANDUS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)---WHITE, ANTHONY601 SAMPLER CHAPER ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTASSAULT---WHITE, JOSEPH610 SAMPLES CHAPELNROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WILKEY, DAVID RICHARD3807 CROSSWELL ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyACCIDENT INVOLVING PERSONAL INJURYFAILURE TO RENDER AIDFAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON SUSPENDEDRECKLESS DRIVINGCROSSING DOUBLED YELLOW LINE---WILLIAMS, RICHARD LEE1909 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WOODS, LAWRENCE SOLOMON2439 LEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR