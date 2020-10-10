 Saturday, October 10, 2020 65.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, October 10, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARBEE, AMBER LEE 
514 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BEARD, RONNIE NM 
6220 SHALLOWFORD APT 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BETTIS, CHARLES LEE 
1020 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BINKLEY, MEREDITH SHEA 
578 W SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
---
BONNER, ARTIS HARRIS 
315 HILLSVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
EVADING ARREST
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSSESSION OF FIREARM
---
BRANCH, TYRESE DESMON 
471 FRIENDSHIP RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROOM, MATTHEW BRIAN 
6929 JONES CREEK LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, STEVEN SHAWN 
1903 E 34TH ST Chattanooga, 374071739 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
BUCKNER, BRANDON LEE 
4810 BLUE BELL AVENUE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE 
1011 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DANIEL, WILLIAM HOYT 
606 N PARKDALE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
DAVIS, TONY LORENZA 
4020 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DWIGHT, GAIGE KEION 
810 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOREHAND, RANDY LEE 
1203 EVERTT DRIVE EAST BRAINERD, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
GIBSON, MATTHEW AUSTIN 
4824 CHARWOOD TRAIL NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
GREENE, MELISSA NICOLE 
4907 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102152 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GUDELL, ROBERT KACIE 
1756 VARNER RD Hixson, 373431741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
---
HALE, KADEJAH S 
15 MAGNOLIA AVEBUE S. PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
HARASSMENT
---
HILL, BRANDON LEE 
7719 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
HUNT, ARMOR D 
6617 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
---
JACKSON, LADARRIUS DEMONDE 
9211 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
JACKSON, MORRIS LEBRON 
1256 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JAMES, JOHNATHON ALONZO 
4255 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JAMES, TASHAY LAGALE 
1105 NORTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JORDAN, JUMAR 
1713 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
---
KELLEY, JAY ALEX 
2500 N WILDER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD 
HOMELESS Hixson, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LANSDEN, COREY LEBRON 
4299 BYRNEWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LETSON, EMORY LESLIE 
126 GOTHARD STREET SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MANASCO, DONALD RAY 
8321 TROUBADOUR WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCOY, TIMOTHY JEFFERY 
3220 HWY 141 MARBLE, 28905 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CHEROKEE CO, NC)
---
MCGAW, NICHOLE LYNN 
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCGEE, TONEY J 
210 HILLSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN 
905 BURNETT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
NICHOLS, JOSEPH BRYAN 
251 MELISSA DRIVE TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
OVERBY, STEVEN LEWIS 
5307 ROSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH)
---
PARRIGIN, LONNEY DEAN 
HOMELESS BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
PHILLIPS, JEREMY RYAN 
8331 HWY 58 HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
POE, TAYLOR ABRAHAM REECE 
1602 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
POLK, MEGAN L 
2828 SCRIBNER MILL ROAD CULLEOKA, 38451 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL 
8857 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RINGER, CALVIN LEBRON 
245 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR 
1040 N. SYCAMORE DR RED BANK, 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCOTT, VINCENT GERALD 
HOMELESS , 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SENG, TIFFANY L 
733 QUAIL LN MORRISTOWN, 37814 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SHADDEN, KENNETH LEBRON 
10914 DOLLYPOND RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
SHIPLEY, MELISSA LOUISE 
12312 MIDWAY CHURCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
---
SMITH, BRANDON DELWON 
1512 ACKING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, JARROD MICHAEL 
791 DUG ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STAMPER, CORCHEA DANYELL 
2408 TUNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
---
STEVENS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
7275 HWY 301 TRENTON, 30753 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEVENSON, BRUCE MONROE 
820 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
TAYLOR, SANDRA G 
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 325 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TLUANGA, BENJAMIN 
6323 HIXSON PIKE APT B96 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
WEEMS, ELIZABETH INEZ 
1100 CHERRIAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WELLS, JOSHUA OLANDUS 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
---
WHITE, ANTHONY 
601 SAMPLER CHAPER ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
ASSAULT
---
WHITE, JOSEPH 
610 SAMPLES CHAPELNROAD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WILKEY, DAVID RICHARD 
3807 CROSSWELL ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ACCIDENT INVOLVING PERSONAL INJURY
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
RECKLESS DRIVING
CROSSING DOUBLED YELLOW LINE
---
WILLIAMS, RICHARD LEE 
1909 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WOODS, LAWRENCE SOLOMON 
2439 LEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:
BARBEE, AMBER LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BINKLEY, MEREDITH SHEA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
BONNER, ARTIS HARRIS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/21/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • EVADING ARREST
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSSESSION OF FIREARM
BROOM, MATTHEW BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTER, JIMMY SHANTEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - FOURTH
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
CHILDERS, BEN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/04/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAVIS, TONY LORENZA
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/30/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DWIGHT, GAIGE KEION
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREENE, MELISSA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HALE, KADEJAH S
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/12/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
HAYES, TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
HILL, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
HUNT, ARMER DONALD
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUNT, ARMOR D
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/12/1956
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
JACKSON, LADARRIUS DEMONDE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
JAMES, TASHAY LAGALE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JORDAN, JUMAR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
KELLEY, JAY ALEX
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANSDEN, COREY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MANASCO, DONALD RAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/10/1971
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCGAW, NICHOLE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCGEE, TONEY J
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/22/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
OVERBY, STEVEN LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 05/18/1957
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH)
PARRIGIN, LONNEY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
PHILLIPS, JEREMY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POLK, MEGAN L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 01/09/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SENG, TIFFANY L
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SHADDEN, KENNETH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/22/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
SHIPLEY, MELISSA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/13/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
SMITH, BRANDON DELWON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, JARROD MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STAMPER, CORCHEA DANYELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
STEVENSON, BRUCE MONROE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 09/09/1956
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
TAYLOR, SANDRA G
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 10/27/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOODS, LAWRENCE SOLOMON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/05/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

 


