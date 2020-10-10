Here is the lates Hamilton County arrest report:
BARBEE, AMBER LEE
514 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BEARD, RONNIE NM
6220 SHALLOWFORD APT 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BETTIS, CHARLES LEE
1020 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BINKLEY, MEREDITH SHEA
578 W SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
---
BONNER, ARTIS HARRIS
315 HILLSVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
EVADING ARREST
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSSESSION OF FIREARM
---
BRANCH, TYRESE DESMON
471 FRIENDSHIP RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROOM, MATTHEW BRIAN
6929 JONES CREEK LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, STEVEN SHAWN
1903 E 34TH ST Chattanooga, 374071739
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
BUCKNER, BRANDON LEE
4810 BLUE BELL AVENUE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE
1011 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DANIEL, WILLIAM HOYT
606 N PARKDALE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
DAVIS, TONY LORENZA
4020 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DWIGHT, GAIGE KEION
810 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOREHAND, RANDY LEE
1203 EVERTT DRIVE EAST BRAINERD, 37421
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
GIBSON, MATTHEW AUSTIN
4824 CHARWOOD TRAIL NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
GREENE, MELISSA NICOLE
4907 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102152
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GUDELL, ROBERT KACIE
1756 VARNER RD Hixson, 373431741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
---
HALE, KADEJAH S
15 MAGNOLIA AVEBUE S. PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
HARASSMENT
---
HILL, BRANDON LEE
7719 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
HUNT, ARMOR D
6617 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
---
JACKSON, LADARRIUS DEMONDE
9211 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
JACKSON, MORRIS LEBRON
1256 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JAMES, JOHNATHON ALONZO
4255 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JAMES, TASHAY LAGALE
1105 NORTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JORDAN, JUMAR
1713 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
---
KELLEY, JAY ALEX
2500 N WILDER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD
HOMELESS Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LANSDEN, COREY LEBRON
4299 BYRNEWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LETSON, EMORY LESLIE
126 GOTHARD STREET SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MANASCO, DONALD RAY
8321 TROUBADOUR WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCOY, TIMOTHY JEFFERY
3220 HWY 141 MARBLE, 28905
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CHEROKEE CO, NC)
---
MCGAW, NICHOLE LYNN
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCGEE, TONEY J
210 HILLSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN
905 BURNETT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
NICHOLS, JOSEPH BRYAN
251 MELISSA DRIVE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
OVERBY, STEVEN LEWIS
5307 ROSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH)
---
PARRIGIN, LONNEY DEAN
HOMELESS BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
PHILLIPS, JEREMY RYAN
8331 HWY 58 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
POE, TAYLOR ABRAHAM REECE
1602 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
POLK, MEGAN L
2828 SCRIBNER MILL ROAD CULLEOKA, 38451
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL
8857 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RINGER, CALVIN LEBRON
245 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
ROBEY, BLONDEVA STARR
1040 N. SYCAMORE DR RED BANK,
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCOTT, VINCENT GERALD
HOMELESS , 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SENG, TIFFANY L
733 QUAIL LN MORRISTOWN, 37814
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SHADDEN, KENNETH LEBRON
10914 DOLLYPOND RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
SHIPLEY, MELISSA LOUISE
12312 MIDWAY CHURCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
---
SMITH, BRANDON DELWON
1512 ACKING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, JARROD MICHAEL
791 DUG ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STAMPER, CORCHEA DANYELL
2408 TUNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
---
STEVENS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
7275 HWY 301 TRENTON, 30753
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEVENSON, BRUCE MONROE
820 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
TAYLOR, SANDRA G
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 325 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TLUANGA, BENJAMIN
6323 HIXSON PIKE APT B96 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
WEEMS, ELIZABETH INEZ
1100 CHERRIAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WELLS, JOSHUA OLANDUS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
---
WHITE, ANTHONY
601 SAMPLER CHAPER ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
ASSAULT
---
WHITE, JOSEPH
610 SAMPLES CHAPELNROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WILKEY, DAVID RICHARD
3807 CROSSWELL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ACCIDENT INVOLVING PERSONAL INJURY
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
RECKLESS DRIVING
CROSSING DOUBLED YELLOW LINE
---
WILLIAMS, RICHARD LEE
1909 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WOODS, LAWRENCE SOLOMON
2439 LEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
