Sam Campbell, 3rd-Generation Leader Of Chattanooga Bakery, Dies At 86

Samuel Henegar Campbell III, third-generation leader of Chattanooga Bakery, has died at 86 at his home on Lookout Mountain.

He was born May 3, 1934 in Chattanooga to Harriett Babcock Campbell and Samuel Henegar Campbell, Jr. He graduated from The Bright School, McCallie School, and the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School. After college, he returned to Chattanooga to head the family business Chattanooga Bakery, where he served as president, then chairman until his death.

He also founded or managed Brownie Special Products, Sportsman’s Dens, Signal Smelting & Refining Co, and Professional Aviation.

In 1957, he married Susan Joy Harley, and they moved to Lookout Mountain. They recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. As sportsmen who loved to hunt and fish with friends and family members, they travelled the world and regularly enjoyed friendly competition with each other. Active in community life, Mr. Campbell served as trustee of The Bright School and McCallie School, where he received the Alumni Achievement Award, the Chambliss Center for Children and as a deacon and trustee of First Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Harley Campbell, his children Sam H. Campbell IV (Carol), Elizabeth C. McElroy, and John C. Campbell II (Marion); his grandchildren Elizabeth C. Griffin (Kennedy), Caroline Campbell, Sam H. Campbell V, Philip McElroy, Jay McElroy, Susan M. Williams (Matt), Wells Campbell, Mallie Campbell, Lewis Campbell, and Austin Campbell; two great-grandchildren Will and Caroline Griffin; his sister Harriett “Babbie” Campbell Cameron (Stuart), his brothers-in-law Stewart Harley (Debbie) and Fred Harley (Sue); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandchildren Clare Campbell and Campbell McElroy.

A private family-only graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Hospice of Chattanooga, McCallie School, First Presbyterian Church, or a charity of your choice.

