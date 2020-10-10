 Saturday, October 10, 2020 67.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Sam Campbell, 3rd-Generation Leader Of Chattanooga Bakery, Dies At 86

Saturday, October 10, 2020

Samuel Henegar Campbell III, third-generation leader of Chattanooga Bakery, has died at 86 at his home on Lookout Mountain.

He was born May 3, 1934 in Chattanooga to Harriett Babcock Campbell and Samuel Henegar Campbell, Jr. He graduated from The Bright School, McCallie School, and the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School. After college, he returned to Chattanooga to head the family business Chattanooga Bakery, where he served as president, then chairman until his death.

He also founded or managed Brownie Special Products, Sportsman’s Dens, Signal Smelting & Refining Co, and Professional Aviation.

In 1957, he married Susan Joy Harley, and they moved to Lookout Mountain. They recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. As sportsmen who loved to hunt and fish with friends and family members, they travelled the world and regularly enjoyed friendly competition with each other. Active in community life, Mr. Campbell served as trustee of The Bright School and McCallie School, where he received the Alumni Achievement Award, the Chambliss Center for Children and as a deacon and trustee of First Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Harley Campbell, his children Sam H. Campbell IV (Carol), Elizabeth C. McElroy, and John C. Campbell II (Marion); his grandchildren Elizabeth C. Griffin (Kennedy), Caroline Campbell, Sam H. Campbell V, Philip McElroy, Jay McElroy, Susan M. Williams (Matt), Wells Campbell, Mallie Campbell, Lewis Campbell, and Austin Campbell; two great-grandchildren Will and Caroline Griffin; his sister Harriett “Babbie” Campbell Cameron (Stuart), his brothers-in-law Stewart Harley (Debbie) and Fred Harley (Sue); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandchildren Clare Campbell and Campbell McElroy.

A private family-only graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Hospice of Chattanooga, McCallie School, First Presbyterian Church, or a charity of your choice.

Please visit www.heritagebattlefield.com to share condolences.

Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory, Battlefield Parkway.


October 10, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 9, 2020

City Council Agenda For Tuesday

October 9, 2020

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Sets Oct. 29 Invitation-Only Town Center Groundbreaking; Town Hoping To Make Halloween Work


Here is the lates Hamilton County arrest report: BARBEE, AMBER LEE 514 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Here is the City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert). III. Special Presentation. IV. ... (click for more)

Loans from USDA and Truist Bank for financing the development of the new Lookout Mountain, Ga., Town Center should be complete in the next couple of weeks, said Mayor David Bennett at the October ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the lates Hamilton County arrest report: BARBEE, AMBER LEE 514 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BEARD, RONNIE NM 6220 SHALLOWFORD APT 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 56 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FRAUDULENT USE OF ... (click for more)

City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Transportation a. MR-2020-0087 Trevor Wagoner (Abandonment). ... (click for more)

Opinion

Psychologists Wanted

The average clinical psychologist with a PhD could make between $85,000 and $125,000 per year. Please note I said clinical psychologist. The average criminal psychiatrist could make a salary of up to $190,000 per year. The average Chattanooga Police patrol officer makes around $51,000 per year. (Salary.com-Tennessee) Why do I detail these salaries? Attempting to conjure an answer ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

There in a wonderful website for writers, who attempt to report and write about medical and health-related issues, that is known as medpage.com. I rely on it regularly before I comment on what I regard as our personal interests, or mutual medical interests. My goal is to strengthen our Level 1 region trauma health facility – Erlanger Hospital -- and now, with red warning lights ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Lose Third Straight Match

The Chattanooga Red Wolves 3-1 loss to North Texas SC began in the 26th minute of a sunny afternoon match at CHI Memorial stadium. Gibran Rayo had successfully drawn a foul just outside Texas’ box, and he set up Arturo Rodriguez for the free kick smack in front of the goal. Between the Red Wolves wall and the goal was the red-haired goalkeeper Alex Mangels, perhaps the best keeper ... (click for more)

Cleveland Native Stan Sherlin Leaves A Legacy Of Kindness

When Stan Sherlin and I first met over 30 years ago, I instantly knew that we were kindred spirits. We were both from the Chattanooga area and had graduated from high school in 1979 – he was a multi-sport star at Bradley County High and would later play both basketball and golf at his hometown Cleveland State and Lee University. But what really solidified our friendship was ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors