East Ridge Man Arrested After Allegedly Barging Into Ex-Girlfriend's Residence, Assaulting Her

A man was booked on Saturday for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend after barging into her East Ridge residence.

Police responded to a complaint in mid-September on Germantown Circle, where they spoke to the victim. The victim said her ex-boyfriend Cheleon Davis, 24, lived at the residence up until the point when they broke up around two months prior.

Police said the victim said Davis texted her that evening, stating he had left something for the victim under the door, and asked the victim to call him when she retrieved the item.

The victim said Davis forced his way into the house when she opened the door to retrieve the package, and then Davis locked the door behind him.

Police said the victim told Davis to leave, and that Davis then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and threatened to kill himself. The victim told police she took her small child and ran to the bedroom, where she attempted to lock the door. Police said he was able to force his way into the room.

The victim said she was able to disarm Davis, but that he then “came at her in an aggressive manner.” The victim told police Davis pushed her against the wall, which led to the victim sustaining injuries from broken glass picture frames on the wall.

The victim told police she tried to run out the front door with her child, but Davis pushed her and the child down to the floor and did not allow her to leave. She said she and Davis has a “brief discussion” before she ran back to the front door and screamed for help. The victim told police Davis fled after that.

Davis was booked on Saturday and charged with aggravated domestic assault, false imprisonment, and aggravated burglary.