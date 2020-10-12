 Monday, October 12, 2020 80.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

East Ridge Man Arrested After Allegedly Barging Into Ex-Girlfriend's Residence, Assaulting Her

Monday, October 12, 2020
Cheleon Davis
Cheleon Davis

A man was booked on Saturday for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend after barging into her East Ridge residence. 

 

Police responded to a complaint in mid-September on Germantown Circle, where they spoke to the victim. The victim said her ex-boyfriend Cheleon Davis, 24, lived at the residence up until the point when they broke up around two months prior.

 

Police said the victim said Davis texted her that evening, stating he had left something for the victim under the door, and asked the victim to call him when she retrieved the item.

The victim said Davis forced his way into the house when she opened the door to retrieve the package, and then Davis locked the door behind him.

 

Police said the victim told Davis to leave, and that Davis then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and threatened to kill himself. The victim told police she took her small child and ran to the bedroom, where she attempted to lock the door. Police said he was able to force his way into the room.

 

The victim said she was able to disarm Davis, but that he then “came at her in an aggressive manner.” The victim told police Davis pushed her against the wall, which led to the victim sustaining injuries from broken glass picture frames on the wall.

 

The victim told police she tried to run out the front door with her child, but Davis pushed her and the child down to the floor and did not allow her to leave. She said she and Davis has a “brief discussion” before she ran back to the front door and screamed for help. The victim told police Davis fled after that.

 

Davis was booked on Saturday and charged with aggravated domestic assault, false imprisonment, and aggravated burglary.


Opinion

Mike Carter And Family, How Blessed You Are

Our community is blessed to have the most talented state legislator and legal mind in state Rep. Mike Carter. The most substantive and thoughtful local legislation has originated from the desk of Mike Carter, from putting the brakes on city annexation grabs and top issues that matter to citizens. He is the most intellectual elected official. I happen to know this for a fact, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Today’s Disliked Holiday

There are 10 Federal holidays every year and today marks the most disliked; the only people who like ‘Columbus Day’ are government workers and the employees of banks. When we were in the first grade, we were taught to sing: “In 14 hundred, and 92, Columbus sailed the ocean blue…” but, in the years later, have we learned that on Oct. 12, 1492, ole Christopher ran aground at some ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Tennis Wins Four At MTSU Tournament

Chattanooga took home four wins on the final day of action at the MTSU Buck Bouldin Battle of the Boro in Murfreesboro, Tenn., today. UTC won one in doubles and three in singles to conclude its second event of the fall slate. Senior Turner Voges and sophomore Quinten Nevenhoven scored the doubles win. They defeated MTSU’s Patrick Kristensen and Max Rauch in a tiebreaker [7-6 ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Chunks Of My Childhood Are Vanishing

Following my recent back surgery, I finally feel like sitting up and writing again. This has been tough on me and I am still a long way from returning to normal. However, as I sit back and reflect on the happenings of the last several weeks, I am reminded once again of the fragility of it all. In the past several weeks, many of my childhood baseball idols have passed away. Lou Brock, ... (click for more)


