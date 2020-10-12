Neighbors Opposed To Expansion Of Large Wedding Venue On Dolly Pond Road

Some residents of Dolly Pond Road at Georgetown on Monday at the Planning Commission expressed opposition to the expansion of a major wedding venue.

Howe Farms, which already features five wedding venues on 330 acres on two former farms, acquired about 10 additional acres. It is seeking to put in cabins, short term vacation rentals and an RV campground for places for guests to stay.

Julie Jensen said she moved to Dolly Pond 25 years ago "for the peace and quiet of living in the country." She said the additions would bring "people coming and going all hours of the day and night - partying and celebrating."

She said there is already noise late into the night, including weekend fireworks.

Ms. Jensen said the new section "will forever change our quality of life for the worse."

Mr. Howe said there is a rising demand for places for wedding guests to stay overnight. He said the 10 acres includes a house that would be fixed up for a bed and breakfast. An additional B&B would be built.

He also requested construction of some rental cabins as well as a site for 12 RVs to park overnight.

Planning Commission Chairman Ethan Collier spoke in favor of the request, saying, "More and more people are coming to visit our area. This is a great place, and we've got to find a place for stuff like this. Our state parks are not big enough to hold it all."

The commission recommended approval on the bed and breakfast requests, but, bowing to the wishes of the neighbors, recommended against the rental cabins and the small RV park.

The case goes next to the County Commission.