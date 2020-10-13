 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 67.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN, SCOTT ANDRESEN 
6935 TIFFANY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BOSWELL, TERRELL JAMAL 
1802 S WILLOW STREET APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CAMPBELL, MATTHEW DAVID 
493 WELLS ROAD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARLUCCIO, RICHARD ALEXANDER 
1136 RED BUD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
CARTER, BRONATHON L 
2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37340 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
COLEMAN, AMBER ELLA 
2016 PORTLAND ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
COSEY, DEMETRIS LEBRON 
5608 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GEORG
---
COX, CHRISTINA ANNE 
10906 POSSUM TRAIL ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CAR JACKING
---
CROSS, LAKISHA ARLENE 
1626 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
DAVIS, TIMOTHY SAMUEL 
1227 SYNDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
DILILLA, BENJAMIN JOSEPH 
16905 DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN 
4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FREEMAN, TRACY LEBRON 
2717 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GLOVER, SEAN ANDREW 
3814 GRAYS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GOINES, SAMUEL JAMES 
1108 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062325 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HANCOCK, BRANDON SCOTT 
1557 DALLAS LAKE ROAD LAKE SITE, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
HARPER, ISABEL 
309 JEANNE LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HAYES, LAUREN NICOLE 
7629 ROYAL HARBOUR CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HERBERT, SCOTT ALLEN 
4425 SENECA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HUTCHINS, ROBERT A 
4086 SMITHVILLE HIGHWAY MCMINNVILLE, 37110 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HYATTE, BARRY LAMAR 
1912 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN 
24 SONGBIRD DR ROCK SPRING, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JONES, CHRISTOPHER HUNTER 
4005 WOODMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LOWE, JANNIE DOMONIQUE 
2313 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LOWRANCE, SHAUN ANTHONY 
174 PLEASANT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
---
MADDOX, WILLIAM GERALD 
555 HOPEWELL RD COHUTTA, 30710 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCCLENDON, PRISCILLA 
7718 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCKEVIE, JASON DEVON 
2213 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCNAIR, CHRISTINA DIANE 
800 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME 
1908 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064219 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PORTER, CRYSTAL LEIGHANN 
132 COUNTY RD 413 ENGLEWOOD, 37329 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CREDIT CARD
---
SCOTT, LISA ANN 
9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SKILES, TIFFANY MICHELLE 
4005 WOODMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, DAJA LAVECE 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
SMITH, JASON EUGENE 
4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
CAR JACKING
---
STANLEY, JAXON TANNER 
3010 LEVEE PHILLIPPY ROAD TIPVILLE, 38079 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDO 
402 ALICE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
---
TELLIS, TIM TAWAIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
VARNER, JOSHUA EDWARD 
212 WALNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
WATKINS, TERENCE ANTONIO 
2601 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
WAY, CASSANDRA NICOLE 
107 HICKORY ST ROSSVILLE, 37041 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WHITE, DUSTIN RAY 
5322 GREENBRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARPARH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLV.M
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER10
---
WILLIAMS, CLARENCE WESLEY 
7511 CREEKSIDE RETIREMENT CENTER #12A CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 81 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON, MONICA 
5237 BARBARA COURT HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BLACKWELL, SAMANTHA DEANN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
   
CAMPBELL, MATTHEW DAVID
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
   
CARTER, BRONATHON L
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COLEMAN, AMBER ELLA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
COX, CHRISTINA ANNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/04/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • CAR JACKING
DILILLA, BENJAMIN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/13/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GLOVER, SEAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GOINES, SAMUEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 11/14/1952
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HANCOCK, BRANDON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HARPER, ISABEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/21/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HAYES, LAUREN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HUTCHINS, ROBERT A
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HYATTE, BARRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/15/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES, CHRISTOPHER HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCKEVIE, JASON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/23/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PORTER, CRYSTAL LEIGHANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CREDIT CARD
RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SCOTT, LISA ANN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/13/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SKILES, TIFFANY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, DAJA LAVECE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
SMITH, JASON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • CAR JACKING
   
TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/27/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
WILLIAMS, CLARENCE WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 81
Date of Birth: 03/26/1939
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, MONICA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/09/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT


