Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AUSTIN, SCOTT ANDRESEN
6935 TIFFANY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BOSWELL, TERRELL JAMAL
1802 S WILLOW STREET APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAMPBELL, MATTHEW DAVID
493 WELLS ROAD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARLUCCIO, RICHARD ALEXANDER
1136 RED BUD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
CARTER, BRONATHON L
2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37340
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COLEMAN, AMBER ELLA
2016 PORTLAND ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
COSEY, DEMETRIS LEBRON
5608 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GEORG
COX, CHRISTINA ANNE
10906 POSSUM TRAIL ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CAR JACKING
CROSS, LAKISHA ARLENE
1626 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DAVIS, TIMOTHY SAMUEL
1227 SYNDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DILILLA, BENJAMIN JOSEPH
16905 DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37373
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN
4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FREEMAN, TRACY LEBRON
2717 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GLOVER, SEAN ANDREW
3814 GRAYS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GOINES, SAMUEL JAMES
1108 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062325
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HANCOCK, BRANDON SCOTT
1557 DALLAS LAKE ROAD LAKE SITE, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HARPER, ISABEL
309 JEANNE LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HAYES, LAUREN NICOLE
7629 ROYAL HARBOUR CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HERBERT, SCOTT ALLEN
4425 SENECA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HUTCHINS, ROBERT A
4086 SMITHVILLE HIGHWAY MCMINNVILLE, 37110
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HYATTE, BARRY LAMAR
1912 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN
24 SONGBIRD DR ROCK SPRING, 30739
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JONES, CHRISTOPHER HUNTER
4005 WOODMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOWE, JANNIE DOMONIQUE
2313 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LOWRANCE, SHAUN ANTHONY
174 PLEASANT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
MADDOX, WILLIAM GERALD
555 HOPEWELL RD COHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCCLENDON, PRISCILLA
7718 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCKEVIE, JASON DEVON
2213 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCNAIR, CHRISTINA DIANE
800 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME
1908 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064219
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PORTER, CRYSTAL LEIGHANN
132 COUNTY RD 413 ENGLEWOOD, 37329
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CREDIT CARD
SCOTT, LISA ANN
9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SKILES, TIFFANY MICHELLE
4005 WOODMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, DAJA LAVECE
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
SMITH, JASON EUGENE
4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
CAR JACKING
STANLEY, JAXON TANNER
3010 LEVEE PHILLIPPY ROAD TIPVILLE, 38079
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDO
402 ALICE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
TELLIS, TIM TAWAIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VARNER, JOSHUA EDWARD
212 WALNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WATKINS, TERENCE ANTONIO
2601 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WAY, CASSANDRA NICOLE
107 HICKORY ST ROSSVILLE, 37041
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WHITE, DUSTIN RAY
5322 GREENBRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARPARH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLV.M
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER10
WILLIAMS, CLARENCE WESLEY
7511 CREEKSIDE RETIREMENT CENTER #12A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 81 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, MONICA
5237 BARBARA COURT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|BLACKWELL, SAMANTHA DEANN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|CAMPBELL, MATTHEW DAVID
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|CARTER, BRONATHON L
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
|COLEMAN, AMBER ELLA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
|COX, CHRISTINA ANNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/04/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
|DILILLA, BENJAMIN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/13/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|GLOVER, SEAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
|GOINES, SAMUEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 11/14/1952
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|HANCOCK, BRANDON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|HARPER, ISABEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/21/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|HAYES, LAUREN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HUTCHINS, ROBERT A
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|HYATTE, BARRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/15/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|JONES, CHRISTOPHER HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|MCKEVIE, JASON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
|MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/23/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|PORTER, CRYSTAL LEIGHANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CREDIT CARD
|RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|SCOTT, LISA ANN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/13/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|SKILES, TIFFANY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|SMITH, DAJA LAVECE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|SMITH, JASON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- CAR JACKING
|TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/27/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
|WILLIAMS, CLARENCE WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 81
Date of Birth: 03/26/1939
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|WILSON, MONICA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/09/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2020
Charge(s):
