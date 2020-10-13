Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN, SCOTT ANDRESEN

6935 TIFFANY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BOSWELL, TERRELL JAMAL

1802 S WILLOW STREET APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CAMPBELL, MATTHEW DAVID

493 WELLS ROAD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARLUCCIO, RICHARD ALEXANDER

1136 RED BUD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

CARTER, BRONATHON L

2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37340

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

COLEMAN, AMBER ELLA

2016 PORTLAND ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

COSEY, DEMETRIS LEBRON

5608 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GEORG

---

COX, CHRISTINA ANNE

10906 POSSUM TRAIL ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CAR JACKING

---

CROSS, LAKISHA ARLENE

1626 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

DAVIS, TIMOTHY SAMUEL

1227 SYNDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---DILILLA, BENJAMIN JOSEPH16905 DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37373Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN4719 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---FREEMAN, TRACY LEBRON2717 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GLOVER, SEAN ANDREW3814 GRAYS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---GOINES, SAMUEL JAMES1108 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062325Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HANCOCK, BRANDON SCOTT1557 DALLAS LAKE ROAD LAKE SITE, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---HARPER, ISABEL309 JEANNE LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HAYES, LAUREN NICOLE7629 ROYAL HARBOUR CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTFAILURE TO APPEAR---HERBERT, SCOTT ALLEN4425 SENECA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIANO PROOF OF INSURANCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HUTCHINS, ROBERT A4086 SMITHVILLE HIGHWAY MCMINNVILLE, 37110Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HYATTE, BARRY LAMAR1912 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN24 SONGBIRD DR ROCK SPRING, 30739Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JONES, CHRISTOPHER HUNTER4005 WOODMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LOWE, JANNIE DOMONIQUE2313 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LOWRANCE, SHAUN ANTHONY174 PLEASANT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY---MADDOX, WILLIAM GERALD555 HOPEWELL RD COHUTTA, 30710Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MCCLENDON, PRISCILLA7718 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MCKEVIE, JASON DEVON2213 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MCNAIR, CHRISTINA DIANE800 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME1908 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064219Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PORTER, CRYSTAL LEIGHANN132 COUNTY RD 413 ENGLEWOOD, 37329Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CREDIT CARD---SCOTT, LISA ANN9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SKILES, TIFFANY MICHELLE4005 WOODMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SMITH, DAJA LAVECE404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---SMITH, JASON EUGENE4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONCAR JACKING---STANLEY, JAXON TANNER3010 LEVEE PHILLIPPY ROAD TIPVILLE, 38079Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDO402 ALICE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU---TELLIS, TIM TAWAINHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---VARNER, JOSHUA EDWARD212 WALNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---WATKINS, TERENCE ANTONIO2601 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---WAY, CASSANDRA NICOLE107 HICKORY ST ROSSVILLE, 37041Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WHITE, DUSTIN RAY5322 GREENBRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARPARHVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLV.MVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER10---WILLIAMS, CLARENCE WESLEY7511 CREEKSIDE RETIREMENT CENTER #12A CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 81 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILSON, MONICA5237 BARBARA COURT HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySIMPLE ASSAULT

