Electric Scooters Coming To Chattanooga After All

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Electric scooters will be coming to Chattanooga after all.

 

Blythe Bailey, city transportation director, said that the firm that operates the city's bicycle rental program is offering the electric scooter option.

 

Bailey said they would be docked in the same manner as bicycles that are rented at stations around downtown.

 

The City Council earlier turned down efforts by "dockless" electric scooter firms based on safety concerns as well as reports of the scooters being left all over town.

 

A six-month moratorium was put into place and that has been extended.

 

Mr. Bailey said Shift plans to start out with "no more than a few dozen" of the electric scooters and there will be a pilot program on how they work.

 

He said he will check state laws on where they can be operated - whether roadways and/or sidewalks.

 

Mr. Bailey said Shift earlier added electric bicycles and those have been a big hit. He said that was one factor in the eight-year-old Bikesharing service having record-breaking ridership and membership gains.

 

Officials on Tuesday launched a new member referral program for the Bike Chattanooga bikeshare program.

 

For the month of October, for each newly purchased Bike Chattanooga pass or membership on the PBSC/CycleFinder app, the pass holder will receive a unique code to refer a friend to try bikeshare with a free daily pass. A daily pass, valued at $8, gives riders unlimited 60-minute, station-to-station trips for a 24-hour period. The referral program is being launched at a time when bikesharing has become recognized as a great way to remain active and commute on one’s own terms in the midst of COVID-19, while also being able to maintain social distancing. 

 

Officials said, "Since March, the Bike Chattanooga program has remained open, accessible, and safe for all to use. The service has distributed more than 200 free annual memberships to frontline workers, while seeing a 62 percent usage increase in stations adjacent to medial facilities between April - September. In addition, between January – September, the service has broken a number of system records including:

• 62% Y-o-Y increase in the number of subscriptions sold
• 27% Y-o-Y increase in ridership
• 27% Y-o-Y increase in miles travelled

“We are thrilled to see the record-breaking success of the Bike Chattanooga program in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ben Taylor, Director of Transportation Operations for the city of Chattanooga. “It’s clear that Chattanooga residents and visitors have come to rely on the program as a vital transportation lifeline and we are grateful to be able to partner with Shift Transit to safely provide this service.”

A significant source of these gains has been the service’s 55 electric bikes. With e-bike sales surging across the country, Bike Chattanooga has also benefited from the growing interest in electric transport. To date, the Bike Chattanooga e-bike fleet has seen a 97 percent increase in usage Y-o-Y, representing 36 percent of all system trips.

For more information, visit www.BikeChattanooga.com  


Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 60 More Cases; Tennessee Has 23 More Deaths

Walker County Has 41st Coronavirus Death; State Has 25 More Deaths

Group Has Until Dec. 2 To Get 4,719 Names On Petition To Put Community Control Board Question On March 3 Ballot


Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 60 More Cases; Tennessee Has 23 More Deaths

Hamilton County had another coronavirus death as the total climbed to 102 on Tuesday. There are 60 new cases, down from 88 on Monday, bringing the total to 10,813. There are currently 63 people hospitalized in the county from the virus and two suspected cases, including 21 Hamilton County residents. There are 15 in intensive care, up from 11 on Monday There were 1,147 new ... (click for more)

Walker County Has 41st Coronavirus Death; State Has 25 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 25 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,454. There were 993 new cases as that total reached 333,304 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 29,762, up 106 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,292 cases; 19 deaths; 80 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

No Need To Imagine ‘Day Without Water’

The national observance of Imagine a Day Without Water asks all of us to imagine a day literally without water. From your shower to your coffee to your kids’ last glass of water before bed. Not even a drop in a lake or a firetruck’s tank. This is certainly a grim warning, and one worth taking a moment to ponder. We all have a role to play in protecting and conserving water and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Tale Of ‘Stålfarfar’

Almost 70 years ago, it was decided there should be a bicycle race that would go from Sweden’s top to its bottom in northern Europe. Sweden, perhaps the most gorgeous of all the world’s countries, is also geographically demanding and the route – the length of the Gulf of Bothnia and much of the Baltic Sea – ain’t for sissies. Lest you forget, this is where the Vikings ancestry lives. ... (click for more)

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named Pre-Season First Team All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard had one of the best seasons in program history last year and the star is already earning preseason praise as the 2020-21 season draws, earning preseason first-team All-America honors by Lindy’s Sports, the publication announced recently. On top of Howard’s All-America honor, Lindy’s Sports selected its preseason ... (click for more)

Former Flame Jahmal Rich Helps To Lead Fight Against COVID-19

Many Lee University athletes have received their degrees and gone on to outstanding careers outside the rim of athletics. But the accomplishments and goals of former men’s basketball standout and Maryland native Jahmal Rich (2002-03 – 2004-05) are certainly more than enough to capture the spotlight. Rich graduated from Lee with a degree in biological sciences, but basketball ... (click for more)


