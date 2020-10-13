Electric Scooters Coming To Chattanooga After All

Electric scooters will be coming to Chattanooga after all.

Blythe Bailey, city transportation director, said that the firm that operates the city's bicycle rental program is offering the electric scooter option.

Mr. Bailey said they would be docked in the same manner as bicycles that are rented at stations around downtown.

The City Council earlier turned down efforts by "dockless" electric scooter firms based on safety concerns as well as reports of the scooters being left all over town.

A six-month moratorium was put into place and that has been extended.

Mr. Bailey said Shift plans to start out with "no more than a few dozen" of the electric scooters and there will be a pilot program on how they work.

He said he will check state laws on where they can be operated - whether roadways and/or sidewalks.

Mr. Bailey said Shift earlier added electric bicycles and those have been a big hit. He said that was one factor in the eight-year-old Bikesharing service having record-breaking ridership and membership gains.

Officials on Tuesday launched a new member referral program for the Bike Chattanooga bikeshare program.

For the month of October, for each newly purchased Bike Chattanooga pass or membership on the PBSC/CycleFinder app, the pass holder will receive a unique code to refer a friend to try bikeshare with a free daily pass. A daily pass, valued at $8, gives riders unlimited 60-minute, station-to-station trips for a 24-hour period. The referral program is being launched at a time when bikesharing has become recognized as a great way to remain active and commute on one’s own terms in the midst of COVID-19, while also being able to maintain social distancing.