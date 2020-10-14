Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|BROCK, STEVEN L
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/28/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|
|
|COLE, SANDRA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/11/1969
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|
|
|DAVIS, JEFFREY KYLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/29/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|DUNCAN, ULRICA RACHELLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/02/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|FITCH, WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/06/1999
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GOODE, MICHAEL AARON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|HENRY, SEAN A
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HYTER, TOKKARI LENEASHA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/16/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|JORDAN, RACHEL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LACKEY, JOSHUA JAMEAL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCCOIN, JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/26/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCCORMICK, CHRISTINA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|MCSPADDEN, JOANIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|MCSPADDEN, ROBERT DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE FROM JACKSON CO MISSOURI
|
|MILLRANEY, ETHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PALLAS, SPENCER DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PATTON, TYREL LEON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|POHL, ALEX PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SMITH, JASMINE ALTERRIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|
|
|
|WALDREP, MASON B
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/05/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|WILSON, ROBERT W
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 04/14/1948
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|