Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS 
6345 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
BROCK, STEVEN L 
1715 APPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BROGDON, KEVIN LEON 
1504 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
BROWN, EMILY PAIGE 
252 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DUI
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
COLE, SANDRA MICHELLE 
1712 ALBERT LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CURRY, TYLER DEXTER 
420 OLD TASO ROAD CLEVELAND, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DAVIS, JEFFREY KYLE 
6735 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
DUNCAN, ULRICA RACHELLE 
1211 GROVE ST CT APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
EBERHART, CAMILE CHANEE 
1910 RAWLINGS STREER CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FITCH, WILLIAM 
3778 PROSPECT CHURCH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FALSE REPORTS
---
GARMANY, JAYLAN D 
6932 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GOODE, MICHAEL AARON 
287 WOMACK LANE DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
HENRY, SEAN A 
11921 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HYTER, TOKKARI LENEASHA 
1013 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112576 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
JORDAN, RACHEL NICOLE 
1243 SPITZY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
KIDWELL, JEREMY A 
211 LLOYD SPRINGS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LACKEY, JOSHUA JAMEAL 
1814 OLIVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCCOIN, JOSHUA 
208 DAISY AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MCCORMICK, CHRISTINA NICOLE 
2700 SHEPHERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MCSPADDEN, JOANIE MICHELLE 
4067 LESLIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
MILLER, GRACE ALEXANDRA 
301 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILLRANEY, ETHAN LEE 
3374 ADKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MILLSAPS, ROBERT EDWARD 
9120 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT PROPERTY)
---
PAIGE, RACHEL L 
118 ALTA TREE BLVD JOHNSON CITY, 37604 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
PALLAS, SPENCER DRAKE 
8830 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 373794420 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PATTON, TYREL LEON 
3548 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
POHL, ALEX PATRICK 
1129 RED HILL VALLEY RD SE CLEVELAND, 373239185 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
PRAINO, JULIA CHRISTIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PRESLEY, CHARLES RAY 
8543 STACK ROCK LANE OOTLEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
---
RABY, BRENDA NICOLE 
10824 MCAFEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
REEVES, ERIC LEBRON 
112 SOUTH SEMINOLE CHATTANOOFA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, JASMINE ALTERRIA 
1219 CAMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
SPENCER, ALEXANDRA MAGEE 
2107 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063211 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLAION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WALDREP, MASON B 
1600 RAMSGATE PKWY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
WATTS, SARA E 
710 FRICKS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN 
823 W 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023723 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILSON, ROBERT W 
2101 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
WITCHER, DERRECKA LECHE 
8232 STANDEFRER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

