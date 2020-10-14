Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS

6345 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

---

BROCK, STEVEN L

1715 APPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BROGDON, KEVIN LEON

1504 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

BROWN, EMILY PAIGE

252 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DUI

DRIVING ON REVOKED

---

COLE, SANDRA MICHELLE

1712 ALBERT LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CURRY, TYLER DEXTER

420 OLD TASO ROAD CLEVELAND, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DAVIS, JEFFREY KYLE

6735 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

DUNCAN, ULRICA RACHELLE

1211 GROVE ST CT APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

EBERHART, CAMILE CHANEE

1910 RAWLINGS STREER CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

FITCH, WILLIAM

3778 PROSPECT CHURCH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency:

FALSE REPORTS

---

GARMANY, JAYLAN D

6932 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GOODE, MICHAEL AARON

287 WOMACK LANE DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

---

HENRY, SEAN A

11921 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HYTER, TOKKARI LENEASHA

1013 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112576

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

JORDAN, RACHEL NICOLE

1243 SPITZY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

KIDWELL, JEREMY A

211 LLOYD SPRINGS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

LACKEY, JOSHUA JAMEAL

1814 OLIVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MCCOIN, JOSHUA

208 DAISY AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

MCCORMICK, CHRISTINA NICOLE

2700 SHEPHERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

MCSPADDEN, JOANIE MICHELLE

4067 LESLIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

MILLER, GRACE ALEXANDRA

301 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MILLRANEY, ETHAN LEE

3374 ADKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MILLSAPS, ROBERT EDWARD

9120 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT PROPERTY)

---

PAIGE, RACHEL L

118 ALTA TREE BLVD JOHNSON CITY, 37604

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

PALLAS, SPENCER DRAKE

8830 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 373794420

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

PATTON, TYREL LEON

3548 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

POHL, ALEX PATRICK

1129 RED HILL VALLEY RD SE CLEVELAND, 373239185

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

PRAINO, JULIA CHRISTIN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PRESLEY, CHARLES RAY

8543 STACK ROCK LANE OOTLEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

---

RABY, BRENDA NICOLE

10824 MCAFEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

REEVES, ERIC LEBRON

112 SOUTH SEMINOLE CHATTANOOFA, 30741

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

SMITH, JASMINE ALTERRIA

1219 CAMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

SPENCER, ALEXANDRA MAGEE

2107 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063211

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLAION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

WALDREP, MASON B

1600 RAMSGATE PKWY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

---

WATTS, SARA E

710 FRICKS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN

823 W 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023723

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

WILSON, ROBERT W

2101 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

---

WITCHER, DERRECKA LECHE

8232 STANDEFRER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

Here are the mug shots:

BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/18/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE BROCK, STEVEN L

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/28/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY COLE, SANDRA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/11/1969

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAVIS, JEFFREY KYLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/29/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED DUNCAN, ULRICA RACHELLE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/02/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT FITCH, WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/06/1999

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS GOODE, MICHAEL AARON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/22/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES HENRY, SEAN A

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/08/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HYTER, TOKKARI LENEASHA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/16/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT) JORDAN, RACHEL NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/17/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LACKEY, JOSHUA JAMEAL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/13/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCCOIN, JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/26/1986

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCCORMICK, CHRISTINA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MCSPADDEN, JOANIE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/04/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) MCSPADDEN, ROBERT DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE FROM JACKSON CO MISSOURI MILLRANEY, ETHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/17/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PALLAS, SPENCER DRAKE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PATTON, TYREL LEON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY POHL, ALEX PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE SMITH, JASMINE ALTERRIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN WALDREP, MASON B

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/05/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR