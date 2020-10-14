 Thursday, October 15, 2020 Weather

Hamilton County Has Another Coronavirus Death And 94 More Cases; State Has 31 More Deaths

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Hamilton County had another coronavirus death as the total climbed to 103 on Wednesday. There are 94 new cases, up from 88 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 10,907.

There have been 9,973 people in Hamilton County recover from the virus which is 91 percent. There are currently 831 active cases, up from 806 on Tuesday. 

There are currently 67 people hospitalized in the county from the virus and five suspected cases, including 21 Hamilton County residents. There are 17 in intensive care, up from 15 on Tuesday

There were 1,709 new coronavirus cases in the state on Wednesday, for a total of 220,538.

 

Tennessee had 31 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,828, state Health Department officials said. 


The state currently has 1,101 people hospitalized from the virus, 25 more than on Tuesday.

There have been 198,465 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).

Testing numbers are above 3.233 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 33,288 cases, up 121; 545 deaths, up 5

Davidson County: 28,717 cases, up 88; 323 deaths, up 1

Knox County: 11,257 cases, up 151; 83 deaths

Bledsoe County:  901 cases, up 3; 4 deaths

Bradley County: 3,279 cases, up 13; 20 deaths

Grundy County: 467 cases, up 5; 8 deaths

Marion County: 640 cases, up 7; 9 deaths

Meigs County: 265 cases, up 3; 4 deaths

Polk County: 448 cases, down 1; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 988 cases, up 7; 16 deaths

Sequatchie County: 289 cases, up 5; 3 deaths, up 2


October 16, 2020

Top Hamilton County Salaries For 2020

October 15, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 14, 2020

Appeals Court Throws Out Convictions In Pilot Travel Center Case Saying Racist Tape Should Not Have Been Allowed


Here are the top Hamilton County salaries for 2020: (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATKINS, JOSHUA LYNN 136 OAKLAND LN CLEVELAND, 37311 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

A federal appeals court, in a 2-1 decision, has thrown out convictions in the long-running 2018 Pilot Travel Center case held before a jury in Chattanooga. New trials were ordered for president ... (click for more)



Foolish And Filthy: Hunter Art Museum And Its "The F WORD" Banners

Feckless, foolish, and filth: words that begin with F. There are others. In the fair and formerly gentle Chattanooga, the cultural elites at the Hunter Art Museum have fastened banners to their facility that freely trumpet to all viewers: "THE F WORD". The banners loudly featuring "THE F WORD" face the Walnut Street bridge and the city. From in front of the museum, the fine print ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Here Is ‘Shoeless Joe’

Game One of the 2020 World Series – after the strangest year in Major League baseball, or the entire world for that matter -- is scheduled to begin in just six days and the Braves have still got my fingers crossed. My prayers on the other hand are that the damnable COVID won’t wreck this ever-sacred slice of Americana because this nation yearns for the World Series. After all, we ... (click for more)

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named Pre-Season First Team All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard had one of the best seasons in program history last year and the star is already earning preseason praise as the 2020-21 season draws, earning preseason first-team All-America honors by Lindy’s Sports, the publication announced recently. On top of Howard’s All-America honor, Lindy’s Sports selected its preseason ... (click for more)

Former Flame Jahmal Rich Helps To Lead Fight Against COVID-19

Many Lee University athletes have received their degrees and gone on to outstanding careers outside the rim of athletics. But the accomplishments and goals of former men’s basketball standout and Maryland native Jahmal Rich (2002-03 – 2004-05) are certainly more than enough to capture the spotlight. Rich graduated from Lee with a degree in biological sciences, but basketball ... (click for more)


