Hamilton County Now Another Coronavirus Death And 94 More Cases; State Has 31 More Deaths

Hamilton County had another coronavirus death as the total climbed to 103 on Wednesday. There are 94 new cases, up from 88 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 10,907.

There have been 9,973 people in Hamilton County recover from the virus which is 91 percent. There are currently 831 active cases, up from 806 on Tuesday.

There are currently 67 people hospitalized in the county from the virus and five suspected cases, including 21 Hamilton County residents. There are 17 in intensive care, up from 15 on Tuesday

There were 1,709 new coronavirus cases in the state on Wednesday, for a total of 220,538.



Tennessee had 31 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,828, state Health Department officials said.





The state currently has 1,101 people hospitalized from the virus, 25 more than on Tuesday.

There have been 198,465 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).



Testing numbers are above 3.233 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 33,288 cases, up 121; 545 deaths, up 5



Davidson County: 28,717 cases, up 88; 323 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 11,257 cases, up 151; 83 deaths



Bledsoe County: 901 cases, up 3; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,279 cases, up 13; 20 deaths



Grundy County: 467 cases, up 5; 8 deaths



Marion County: 640 cases, up 7; 9 deaths



Meigs County: 265 cases, up 3; 4 deaths



Polk County: 448 cases, down 1; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 988 cases, up 7; 16 deaths

Sequatchie County: 289 cases, up 5; 3 deaths, up 2